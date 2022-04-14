Anna von Reitz: Public International Notice for the High Courts and United Nations | Corporations fronted by British Crown and Popes Have No Standing Over Land and Soil Jurisdiction in This Country

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Public International Notice for the High Courts and United Nations

You have all received Notice regarding the fraud scheme attempting to use Alex Tallon and his doctored documents as a shill to justify claims against the Code FLAT Assets. We have, by my count, now contested his claims and proven that they are fraudulent no less than four (4) times, and have the administrative and court records to prove it. It’s time for him to be in jail, not lauded as some kind of Seven Star “Secretary Governor General” of the UN.

Next, it’s time to transition politely and calmly and expediently from any presumption that Jimmy Carter had the right or authority to turn over any of our state laws or offices to the United Nations for administration. A sovereign nation can sleep as long as it likes without asking permission from its employees.

We wake to find a great many people taking a great many liberties with our property rights, and others making completely insupportable assumptions, so let’s clear the air and the records.

All Treaties and all Land Grants up to 1860 universally belong to The United States of America, our unincorporated Federation of States. All the interlopers and incorporated imposters fronted by the British Crown and the Popes since then have no standing whatsoever with respect to land and soil in this country.

All land “titles” that the Queen has assumed are hereby dissolved by action of the sovereign government, except in those cases where the title holder is actually and voluntarily and knowingly acting as a British Territorial U.S. Citizen under conditions of full disclosure. All other land claims depend on our Treaties, United States Land Patents and our cadastral survey and landmarks.

After 1860, all land interests entered into Territorial Statehood according to The Northwest Ordinance. As of October first of 2020, all those Territorial States were enrolled officially as States of the Union by those State Assemblies established prior to 1860 entering their unanimous Roll Call Votes upon the Public Record. All now-fifty States are indeed actual States of the Union, owning all land within their borders and free of any Territorial custodial interest.

The Corporations, including incorporated Corporations, which have been established in our names ever since 1860 are all interrelated to associations and charters granted by the Kings and Queens and Popes operating in our names via fraudulent assumption of powers never granted to them, and now all those parent corporations are bankrupt and in receivership to us, their Priority Creditors. Every single one. Any idea that these corporations are free to run rampant is completely wrong-headed. The charter-interest has simply reverted to the actual owners and these corporations, both Territorial and Municipal, are now standing under Public Law, not private law.

If they fail to operate lawfully — a far higher standard than to merely operate legally — the corporations will be dissolved, and their officers will be arrested.

We hope that everyone is in agreement that living men and women should not be endangered in any way by lifeless, faceless, unaccountable business organizations, which have no right to exist apart from public tolerance.

Finally, for today, another Filipino Fraud scheme has reared its head above the horizon, with claims that the Philippine Island Archipelago has been sold to unknown investors. No, it has not. In order for that to happen, they would have to buy the Philippines from us, and we have not sold our interest in the Philippines nor do we tolerate any fraud artist attempting to “represent” us in this matter.

Whoever is claiming to have purchased the Philippine Islands is either the victim of a fraud or the perpetrator of one, and in either case, they hold nothing more than a vacant pledge or title from some Party never having an interest to sell.

Please note that the controlling interest in the land of the Philippines is established by the Spanish-American Treaty established as a Treaty of Paris in 1898, and also note that the Territorial Corporation was acting as our Agent in the matter and our money paid for the accommodations and the issue was settled in a jurisdiction wholly belonging to us.

The most interest that the Territorial Government could ever claim would be in the nature of a custodianship owed to The United States, our unincorporated Government operating the soil jurisdiction of this country.

It follows that the Territorial Government was similarly limited to its own interests and jurisdiction in passing on The Treaty of Manila Bay, which in effect, only transfers administrative duties from one British Crown Corporation to another, and has no impact whatsoever on our land jurisdiction treaties with the Spanish and International Powers.

Anna Maria Riezinger, Fiduciary

The United States of America

