Anna von Reitz: Open Letter to Donald Trump | “Perhaps you could have told the American People that Britain was operating as your Paymaster? “

Re-post from Paulstramer.net | Ramola D | April 13, 2022

BLACK WHITE AND BLUE: King Trump & Queen Liz drink to US-UK “Friendship” over decades–or Slaveship? Image: https://unicpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/President-Donald-Trump-with-Her-Majesty-Elizabeth-II-at-Buckingham-Palace-on-3rd-June-2019..jpg

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

By Anna Von Reitz

Last night I called you out, Mr. President. I asked the question all of us have had in mind ever since you were elected in the first place: why didn’t you fire them when you had the chance?

You had the power of the pink slip in your hands.

All you had to do was send them home, not eligible for rehire. Services not required.

And now, we hear reports that you are claiming to have restored the Federal Republic, and that doesn’t square up, either.

An American Federal Republic requires action by our States.

Specifically, our States have to charter American States-of-States and then, those States-of-States acting as a new Confederation of States have to reboot the Federal Republic.

Ginning up another corporation somewhere offshore and naming it “the” Federal Republic isn’t going to wash. Nobody is going to be fooled by that scheme anymore.

Trying to use the British Territorial State-of-State organizations to put together “a” Federal Republic is just another British Substitution trick, and that isn’t going to pass muster, either.

Now it also comes before us that the CIA was responsible for orchestrating the distribution of viper mRNA via fake vaccination, causing the death by poisoning of millions of people, and polluting the human genome worldwide.

It also comes before us that NATO was responsible for murdering the lawfully elected government of Ukraine and installing the cross-dressing Florida millionaire known as “President Zelensky” to act as their puppet to allow the NATO members to place illegal bioweapon facilities all over Ukraine.

All we heard on the receiving end of all this evil was crickets from you and politicized nonsense from John Durham and WWG1WGA and “it’s going to be a really big show!”

A moment of shared laughter–over the plight of an uninformed American citizenry? Freedom and Sovereignty, kept from all by the British Territorial Govt of “the United States of America INC.”/Image: Screenshot, Breitbart.com

Perhaps you could have told the American People that Britain was operating as your Paymaster? Maybe you could have explained that the worst of it was coming from the Pope?

Now that you no longer have the bully pulpit, and millions of people have been sentenced to living hell, and the Italians have gotten away with all their tricks, — the best answer you can come up with is to stage a fake return of the Federal Republic? And leave the American People believing in yet another Big Lie?

There actually is an American Government still standing — the unincorporated Federation of States, and all the powers delegated to the Federal Republic long ago reverted to the Federation anyway.

So nothing is gained by lying about any of this, and nothing is gained by pandering to Britain yet again. All that can happen from doing that, is to become a willing accomplice to their crimes.

Anna Maria

—————————-

See this article and over 3600 others on Anna’s website here: www.annavonreitz.com.

See Restoring America for more information here.

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

