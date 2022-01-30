Canada’s Record-Breaking Freedom Convoy Truckers Converge at Ottawa and Ignite Hope Around the World — Dr. Roger Hodgkinson & Dr. Francis Christian Salute the Truckers

Report | Ramola D | January 30, 2021
News from Canada is lively with footage of the immense crowds in Canada’s capital city Ottawa as millions came out Saturday Jan 29 to support the truckers and stand up for freedom from unlawful vaccine mandates, vaccination cards, and the lockdown of people’s rights, which has continued steadily in Canada, with new bans on the unvaccinated from public places.
Several new-media outlets have been covering the protests including Top TV-Canadian Punjabi Media (video below). The commentator, as indeed all commentators on other videos remarks the “fringe minority of racists and anti-science protesters” which Trudeau had suggested comprised the protest against vaccine mandates in Canada; clearly the hundreds of thousands who have turned out in bitter winter temperatures to demand the removal of all mandates are neither fringe nor minority, as footage shows.
Canadian truckers have driven across the vast snowy scapes of British Columbia, Manitoba, Alberta, Quebec, Ontario, to reach Ottawa in the east, the city housing Parliament and sitting northwest of Boston and New York.
The line of truckers has stretched for over 45 miles tallying at 75 km currently breaking all world records for trucker lines.
Canadian ‘freedom’ truckers massive vaccine mandate protest convoy may smash world record/Independent Eagle/Jan 27, 2022
Trudeau Flees Ottawa in Hopes of Lying Low While Masses of Canadians Erupt in Protest of his Mandates
Reports in mainstream media note that Justin Trudeau and family have fled the capital, citing “security reasons” shortly after reports were published saying he or a family member had “gotten Covid” necessitating isolation.
Canadian ‘freedom convoy’ truckers arrive in Ottawa, ‘Trudeau brought to safety’ | instagram/Liberty Lyle
“Fuck Trudeau!” a Happy Chant from Hundreds of Canadian Protesters
The atmosphere in Ottawa is electric as Canadians assemble in freezing cold to express their dissent, a movement which this filmmaker who has been posting trucker videos on his ride with the truckers from Manitoba hopes will inspire the world to stand up. (Youtube channel: Tireroasters Garage/Full video here)
Canada’s Freedom Truckers Have Inspired Millions Around the World as Vaccine Mandates and Police Actions Have Horrified All
People around the world are watching the freedom truckers who plan to stay in Ottawa to force the government’s hand toward the will of the people–currently being ignored as Trudeau follows the Klaus Schwab and bankers’ imperative for tyrannizing citizens and forcing compliance with Great Reset objectives intended to transform free people into digitally and physically enslaved peons condemned to cattle-chutes and showing CDC papers, naked arms, and masked faces to (Pharma-run) “government” forever.
Truckers in Europe, Australia, and USA Unite to Engage in Freedom Rallies Around the World
The actions of Freedom Convoy 2022–inspired no doubt by the Australian trucker actions earlier have set off plans for trucker rallies across Europe, as this post on Twitter reports:
American Truckers Announce a Convoy to DC to End all Vaccine Mandates in USA
In breaking news, American truckers are planning to follow Canada’s lead and lead a trucker rally from California to DC, to stay in DC until all government vaccine mandates are ended–Telegram ink: https://t.me/FreedomConvoyOttawaToDC:
Canada Rally and Convoy Video Coverage
Canada Speak Freely is one of the many sites posting the trucker and rally videos from Canada. This page lists video coverage: https://canadaspeakfreely.com/freedom-convoy-2022-live-streams-video.
Dr. Roger Hodgkinson: “We are going to fight this to the end whatever it takes–this is an International Movement”
Dr. Roger Hodgkinson who has been very vocal in altstream media warning parents not to vaccinate their children and teens with the COVID gene-modification and heart-attack-inducing injections, has recorded a message to the truckers and to Canada’s failed government figureheads, including a poem from Dr. Francis Christian marking the historic nature of this world moment:
“This is a moment in history. This is a moment when we need to retake our freedoms, that we’ve unfortunately taken for granted for far too long. It’s the future of society, it’s the future for our children.
And if we don’t put our standard in the ground now, and object vigorously, then I think we’re at a turning point in history here of how politics and how governments rule over us.
It’s an enormous opportunity. The tables have turned–we have an opportunity here to change the way politics is done. The time is ripe for major pushback. For a major Reset, in our favor this time–so the Great Reset is your story, be careful of what you wish for, for now the tables are turned. We know what you are up to, and we’re gonna retake control ourselves. So you better head for the hills–for we’re comin’ for you. Sorry guys, the gig’s up–We are the people, you are our servants, and we will now start dictating terms to you.
We want to get back to living, to actually enjoying life, to go out to restaurants, to hug our grandchildren, to travel wherever we want…make the most of every living second, enjoy it to the full, but we can’t do that with government restricting us on X Y and Z-No. No.
We are going to Ottawa, our Prime Minister of course is hiding under his bed (with his little peapods). These truckers are going to put a cordon around Ottawa–and they’re not going anywhere, they are going to be there until there’s capitulation. This is an international movement — It has gained such incredible momentum over such a short period of time.
From an idea just a few weeks ago, they’ve had about 7 million dollars in the bank, it’s a convoy that measures 75 km long, 1000s of trucks, this is an unstoppable–an unstoppable demonstration, we are going to fight this to the end whatever it takes. This is the moment for us to turn this around. The Great Resetters are going to get gobsmacked!” — Dr. Roger Hodgkinson
Also inspiring is orthopedic surgeon Dr. Francis Christian’s poem read out by Dr. Hodgkinson, to be published later in transcript. Dr. Christian was removed from his job in Saskatchewan Province because he dared to speak out about how inappropriate it is to vaccinate children with the deadly COVID vaccines–whose dangers for children, as indeed for adults as well, were covered here in News Report 3 | They’re Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines | 12 Primary Reasons Not to Inject Your Child.
O Canada!’ Truckers break out into national anthem at massive Ottawa protest/Lifesite News/Jan 29, 2022