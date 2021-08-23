Australians Called to Stand in Collective Silent Protest August 31, Demand Parliament Pedophiles Step Down as News of Truckers’ Strike Amid Callous Tyranny and Police Attacks on Children in Mass Vaccination Sweeps the World

Report | Ramola D | August 22, 2021

Amid the truly shocking information from Australia currently sweeping the world of increased lockdown tyranny and petty despots like Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Health Ministers and Police Chiefs seemingly reveling in their roles as tyrants, with protesters, including children, at the recent rallies being hit with rubber bullets and children herded into stadiums en masse to be force-COVID-vaccinated–despite the dangers of this unnecessary investigational vaccine with thousands dead and millions seriously injured, comes determined news of a sea-change in response from Australians.

Still from video at Vaccine Impact, links below.

Truckies–as truckers are called in Australia–responsible for carrying food and other supplies across large distances from shipping ports and farms to retail supermarkets are planning a strike on August 31 to literally “shut down the country” as revealed by Alan Hennessey on the Stew Peters Show and by this podcaster below, name unknown currently) asking for people to go out and shop immediately and stock up for a week or two because the stores will soon not be stocked. The intention is to shut down the country and shut down the government.

Truckers have decided they are leading the charge against the violence of a deranged government which has stopped at nothing to shut people in their homes and stop them from speaking with each other, breathing fresh air, or exercising their dog for more than twenty minutes–draconian lunacy which Australians have decided has to come to an end immediately.

The speaker below in fact spells out that the vaccine is a poison is known, and Australians will not stand back and let their children and family be poisoned anymore. The fact that toxins are contained in the vaccines–as also in the masks and swabs–has been covered extensively at this site and many others, some links can be found here: Toxins Found in COVID Vaccines, Masks, Swabs

Powerful and unequivocal speeches by other truckers and footage of trucks at a recent protest in Sydney are included in this brief compilation video posted by Brian Shilhavy at VaccineImpact News:

Truckers promise to block highways and ports and ask the governments to cease their mandates and vaccines and leave the country.

Australian Truckers Warn Citizens to Stock Up on Food as They Prepare to Take Over the Country/VaccineImpact.com/

Silent Protest on 31 August at Government Locations, All Australians Called to Join: “We ALL MUST Stand Together“

Along with the truckers’ protest–which is intended to shut down the country and bring millions onto the streets, is a national call to Australians to gather at Local Councils and State Parliaments and State Governors’ locations for a Silent Protest, overwhelming the numbers of police at all locations.

In addition, a letter was sent to all parliamentary representatives, Senates and the Governor General advising them that Australians will stand together on August 31, with intention to force Parliament to stand down so the people can have new elections.

This is a power move by a population fed up with police violence and government despotism and one can only hope nothing untoward will happen and the government indeed stands down and leaves the halls of power so the people of Australia can rise in freedom once again. Which will be a breakthrough for the rest of the world as well.

The full letter for Australians, posted at GreatReject.org on Telegram is published here below, for all Australians:

Hello Australia,

Please start passing this around to your contacts and get them to pass it on. There is a Silent Protest on Tuesday 31st August 2021.

Tell your friends a proper protest must be done on a weekday and not on a weekend. Also this is a silent and strategic protest. There will be No screaming, No signs and No speeches. We ALL MUST stand together. Do not be scared of a fine because if we don’t stand up, what will come after will be much worse than a fine. We will lose everything. Our freedom will go.

A protest was done like this in 1932 and 1975 and we WON! And we CAN do it again and we WILL WIN AGAIN IN 2021!

It starts at 9am sharp and by 12pm our request is for Parliament members to STEP DOWN! “This is to force a dissolution of parliament and call new elections”.

Also the other request we want is for them to hand over the documents unredacted that Senator Bill Heffernan spoke about in parliament. He has all the names and evidence of our politicians, judges and prime ministers that were guilty of paedophilia.

In addition, this is a peaceful protest. This means we stand in silence. You are asked to bring a scarf and a whistle with you. The reason is if a policeman was to pull you out of a crowd, the crowd will immediately circle the police and you by creating a ring around him and use your scarfs tying them together and the crowd will chant, “RELEASE HIM, RELEASE HIM”, over and over until he does. AND HE WILL BE released by the police. Because with thousands standing their coordinated and in synch the police will listen to you. Then one person within that group will drop one end of the scarf and create a pathway for the police to leave and exit the ring and only by the exit you have offered him. For him to do this you will need to all chant, “LEAVE, LEAVE”, until he does. When they start to call for back-up, that is when whistles are used as they cannot hear.

The Statistics are in our favour. At every protest site there will be thousands of us and only 126 police officers at each site if we are to cover them all.

You need to be at one of these locations:

There are 128 Local Councils

1 x State Parliament

1 x State Governor (Margaret Beazley: and she has the power to eliminate parliament)

Police are: 21,455

130 locations

126 per location (average) Verse 62,815 people in NSW at each location.

There isn’t enough police!

GOOD PART! They ALL KNOW WE ARE COMING. A letter was sent to all parliamentary representatives, Senates and the Governor General advising them that we Kim will ALL STAND TOGETHER ON 31st AUGUST 2021. They ARE scared. THEY WILL STEP DOWN….but we need you ALL THERE.

In the case of communications going down, no telephone and no TV etc. Do not let that stop you. We Stand no matter what!

Government Lunacy and Police Aggression Has Tipped Australians Past Breaking Point

What is happening currently in New South Wales and other parts of Australia as also in New Zealand is pure insanity. The lunacy of a “Zero Covid” policy for what is at best a flu, with a 99.97% recovery guarantee for most age groups, and a not-proved-to-exist virus which has never been isolated, in order to force on all Australians a deadly vaccine filled with toxins and a spike protein bioweapon intended to coagulate in reproductive organs (see Stealth Ingredients & Concealed Knowledge: Karen Kingston and Dr. Andy Kaufman Expose the Seamy Underside of DARPA’s mRNA Vaccines–Toxic Graphene Oxide & Known Spike-Protein Shedding and Dr. Young’s interview where he discusses the real bioweapon: Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection–Vaccine Nano is the Bioweapon!) cannot be emphasized enough.

It is very clear to sane observers something absolutely insane is going on in Australia. Under the use of a state of emergency, the government has created for itself the “legal framework” within which it operates unprecedented power over all the people. Look at this list of government power grabs for instance from New South Wales, reported in the mainstream press:

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-25/australia-state-of-emergency-powers-victoria-restrictions/12592714

For coverage of recent protests and police tyranny on children and adults both as well as news on the dreadful effects on children being forced into large stadiums and being separated from parents if found Covid-positive, two children dying immediately after the jab, with people rising up, see the links and videos below:

Fed-up Unarmed Australians Hit the Streets in Protest of Medical Police State – Police Fire on Crowds

https://t.me/Covid19disclosure/1127

Australia: The People Are Out In Full Force & Agents Of The State Have Pulled Their Mask Off To Show Who They Really Are (Videos)/Sons of Liberty Media, August 21, 2021

https://t.me/Covid19disclosure/1128

https://everydayconcerned.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/BradHazzard-IMG_8622.mp4 Children targeted for separation from parents and forced vaccination.

RELATED:

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

