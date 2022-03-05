Video Report and Links | Ramola D | March 4, 2022

Informative and educational conversation with Ronald Carriveau, Co co-ordinator of the Massachusetts State Assembly and Kristine Michelle Bundy, Co-ordinator of the Indiana State Assembly–part of the American State Nationals project led by Anna von Reitz to return Americans to America and the land and soil/Common Law, uS Constitution, Bill of Rights, as Living Men and Women vs the sea/Maritime Jurisdiction of US Inc. which enslaves people as incorporated PERSONS and LEGAL FICTIONS handed away at birth–to address the primary fraud of the Birth Certificate which registers your child without your knowledge in the Crown Corporation, and to help people see how to reclaim your child with a Baby Deed, after first changing your political status by becoming an American State National.

Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 3: Birth Certificate Fraud, Baby Deed to Reclaim Child | Published February 25, 2022

Kristine Michelle explains that it is important to first correct your own status as an American by Declaring Your Political Status using the Declaration of Political Status 1779 document at Anna von Reitz’s main Federation web site, whether you are a parent or grandparent of a child, then file the Baby Deed document. Find these documents under Correct Your Status and Chart Your Course at Anna’s main site (links below).

People harmed by United States Inc. might especially wish to correct their political status, and the way forward, Kristine explains, is to transform from victim to hero status by becoming your own hero, taking action resolutely for yourself, and persisting through the paperwork actions needed. Instructions can be found under Correct Your Status.

Ron Carriveau concurs, stating that his favorite way to encourage people to research further and take steps to correct their status is to remind all that this is a way to Become the American You Always Thought You Were: for most Americans have no idea that their birthright as Americans has been stripped away by fraud, the fraud imposed by US Inc and a handful of grasping bankers and foreign bloodlines keen to dominate the world and remove basic human freedoms the world over.

In this context, it might be useful to read Anna von Reitz’s writings on Public Law, where she states that Americans — not US Inc. slaves — in the common law jurisdiction of the unincorporated united States of America are bound only by the Public Laws of the Constitution, Bill of Rights, Articles of Confederation, et al, while required to keep the US Statutes-at-large or Federal Public Law on Federal Territory (such as inside federal buildings).

WATCH LET FREEDOM RING! PODCAST 3 AT BITCHUTE

WATCH LET FREEDOM RING! PODCAST 3 AT BRIGHTEON

WATCH LET FREEDOM RING! PODCAST 3 AT ODYSEE/LBRY

WATCH LET FREEDOM RING! PODCAST 3 AT RUMBLE

LINKS FOR MORE:

Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 – American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Mass State Assembly

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cQEbo3wcoMjO/

Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 2 — A Little History on Lincoln and Your Status

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ySftVfkSWAS2/

Indiana State Assembly site:

theindianaassembly.org or

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/indiana/

Massachusetts State Assembly site:

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/massachusetts/

The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz’s information:

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/

The 50 States Site (portal to each state’s website):

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/

Anna’s Monday night webinars and other podcasts at the States United Nationals Youtube site:

https://www.youtube.com/c/iofthewizard2StateNationalsUnited

Deliver your baby on the land and soil:

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/delivering-a-baby-on-the-land-and-soil/

Why should I correct my status?

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/

Correct your status

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/

Declaration of Your Political Status 1779 document can be found on this page, scroll down:

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/correct-your-status/

Document PDF here: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/1779-Declaration-of-Naturalization-for-Americans_RecSec.rtf

Anna’s book PDF (You know Something is Wrong…) can be found on this page:

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/

PDF of Book also here: https://mega.nz/file/Uoc3XYYI#h1G4taW8zrFZonU-95cPItDMGkYzYKySYq3Vd805jCI

Chart your course

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/chart-your-course/

Contact state coordinators

ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/

Anna von Reitz’s website with her writings and videos:

http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html

RAMOLA D REPORTS:

DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND

Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar

FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:

Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net

Author website: ramolad.com

Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee/Lbry, Live 528, Rumble

MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS….YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:

Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.

Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD

FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:

Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:

https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&ag=Ramola%20D

CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:

ramolad@everydayconcerned.net

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

