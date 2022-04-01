Nearly 3000 American Soldiers Refuse COVID-Vaccine After Proper Informed-Consent Briefing by US Military Doctor and DMED Whistleblower Dr. Pete Chambers

Report and Links | Ramola D | April 1, 2022
Reported on March 25, 2022 by Steve Kirsch:
A proper informed consent leads to 99.8% of army soldiers refusing to get vaccinated |
Army doctor Dr. Pete Chambers gave an informed consent briefing to 3,000 soldiers. After that briefing, just 6 soldiers wanted to be vaccinated. Chambers was subsequently relieved of his duties.
US Lieutenant-Colonel Dr. Pete Chambers has reported on March 25, 2022 to interviewer Steve Kirsch in a Vaccine Safety Research Foundation news panel that he recently gave a proper Informed Consent briefing or counselling to groups of soldiers in Texas which led to most of the 3000 briefed declining the vaccine. Only six soldiers went on to take the vaccine. Subsequently Dr. Chambers was fired from his post by a superior, a surgeon and 2-star General, who retracted the firing in an hour but moved him from his post.
Inspiration for his 30-minute presentation including a Powerpoint with slides came, he says, from witnessing and dealing with major vaccine injury. Dr. Chambers reports seeing numbers of cases of soldiers suffering from myocarditis, cerebral bleeds, pulmonary embolism and other complications post-vaccine, himself experiencing vertigo and instability, and handling six ICU cases, which led to him counseling soldiers before they went in to get the shot as decreed mandatory by the military. As young and healthy soldiers, he cautioned them, they needed to think carefully before taking an injection likely to cause major health damage. He also tried to alert his superiors about the vaccine injury he was seen, being keen to keep to military regulations on ethics and the law.
DMED, Military Database Found to Carry Astronomical Figures on Vaccine Injury, Numbers Now Being Manipulated
Along with Dr. Theresa Long and attorney Tom Renz as well as another doctor, Dr. Samuel Sigoloff, Dr. Chambers is a plaintiff in the case against the US military for withholding vaccine-injury information and manipulating numbers in the DMED military database, as reported here again by Tom Renz: Breaking – More Fraud and Cover-UP | DoD is changing more data.
Tom Renz questions the negligence of US government and military in a more recent post here:
“The Pfizer release demonstrates that as early as March of 2021 the DHHS/FDA/CDC knew that these jabs were incredibly dangerous and killing an inordinate amount of people. The FDA document from October 2020 shows they knew there was a high likelihood of incredibly dangerous side effects and that those side effects were intentionally hidden from the public. The question we have to ask ourselves is why would anyone want to push out such a dangerous product if they knew the severe risks. Why would government employees, numerous employees at pharmaceutical companies, military leaders, and possibly civilian politicians push so hard to get something that was clearly more dangerous than the virus into so many people (this is particularly true for children)?”–https://tomrenz.substack.com/p/sadly-we-were-right-but-what-does?s=r
The full DOD/DMED story timeline and information can be found in analyst Matthew Crawford’s posts at Substack and is reported here. Initial findings from the military whistleblowers on the figures in DMED re. vaccine injury post the COVID vaccine administered to US military members reported “Miscarriages up ~300%; Cancer rates up ~300%; Neurological conditions up ~1000%.”
VSRF Military Panel Reports Hostile Military Authoritarianism and Downplaying of Deadly Vaccine Injury by Superiors
Has the top brass in the US Military turned against its own soldiers? Is it moving into a more coercive, fascist mode generally? That’s what it seems like, listening to testimonials from soldiers and military surgeons here, who report huge amounts of deceit surrounding the push to vaccinate soldiers with the gene-modifying toxin-loaded injections, with officers actually telling soldiers information published on vaccine damage is “conspiracy theory.”
This is the quite-excellent VSRF news panel with Dr. Pete Chambers and others, reporting military mandates, coercion, and the consequences of refusing the vaccine as well as vaccine injury and the rising tide of hostile authoritarianism in the US military–The section with Dr. Chambers starts around 32 minutes in:
Dr. Chambers agreed to redo his Informed-Consent-briefing presentation and present it on video to the VSRF, whose broadcasts can be followed every Thursday night at 7 pm Eastern Daylight Time, by registering at VacSafety.org.
Vaccine Safety Research Foundation and the General Landscape Regarding Vaccine Safety and the Elusive Chimera of COVID
Vaccine Safety Research Foundation is an organization committed to excavating the science behind COVID and the vaccines for the public, founded by Steve Kirsch and led by Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stephanie Seneff, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Ira Bernstein, and Dr. Jessica Rose.
Several groups of doctors currently question the vaccine and seek to inform the public on effective early treatments for COVID such as Ivermectin and Hydrochloroquinone, including American Frontline Doctors, reported here earlier.
News Report 2 | Thousands of Doctors and Scientists Call for a Halt to the Toxic COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates, Physician Censorship, & Urge Against the Vaccinating of Children
Several groups of doctors, researchers, scientists, naturopathic practitioners also question COVID and the very existence of viruses, questions often examined closely at this site and in video reports, as the findings of Terrain Theory and Antoine Bechamp rise to greater prominence today, putting into question the entire multi-billion-dollar edifice of the drug-and-vaccine industry which thrives on positing one virus after another — while no-one has ever isolated a virus.
This is researcher and biostatistician Christine Massey’s letter to Steve Kirsch on the subject of this COVID virus never being proved to exist: Christine Massey | Open Letter to Steve Kirsch, January 10, 2022 | SARS-COV-2 Virus Has Not Been Isolated
This is information on COVID accruing from Wireless Radiation sickness, not a virus: Coronavirus Means Radiation Poisoning: Scientists and Researchers Newly Reveal Evidence of Connection Between COVID-19 and 5G/Electromagnetic Radiation Poisoning
Also see Report 255 with Dr. Robert Young (video at all Ramola D Report channels):
