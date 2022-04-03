Pandemic-Theory Breakdown | No Virus Has Ever Been Proved to Exist: Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon-General Capitulates on SARS-COV-2 Non-Isolation–“No Studies, No Reports”

Repost of Christine Massey Newsletter with Links | Ramola D | April 3, 2002

Christine Massey, biostatistician, researcher, unflagging excavator of the truth and facts regarding “viruses”–the primary-lie behind the construction of Pandemic-Theories from Big Pharma and friends–now proved never to have been in material existence but concocted as imaginative biological construct by a whole crew of complicits-and-co-opted among scientist/physician headliners, reports that the US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has also conceded SARS-COV-2 the so-called COVID-19 virus has never been purified in isolate, never witnessed in existence, never proved to exist.

In addition, several other titled and famed institutions of repute professing research in Infectious Diseases and safeguarding of Public Health have reported they have no information on any purified isolate of the putative, never-proved-to-exist COVID virus.

“Vice-Admiral” Vivek Murthy Confirms that the SARS-COV-2 Virus is Health Misinformation, confessing he has no proof it exists

This is Christine Massey’s latest newsletter (posted below), reporting that the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Japan has no documents or papers recording viral isolation for SARS-COV-2, nor does the New York Department of Health, nor does Auckland University in New Zealand, nor does Vivek Murthy, the Misinformation Maestro playing Surgeon-General for the UNITED STATES CORPORATION located in the seamy waters of the Jurisdiction of the SEA, which has been issuing forth Pandemic-Theories like seaweed across the seas of Time for quite some time now and aims to keep rolling out Pandemics Galore along with the Gates-run WHO–as this White House Pandemic Preparedness document reveals–if not stopped by an educated polity.

Viruses have been invented, not discovered; Politics governs their propagation, not science

Note that Christine Massey has now collected and reports a total of 178 institutions worldwide unable to produce records of documents or scientific papers reporting the purification-in-isolate of the famed and fabricated SARS-COV-2 virus, now found to be the fond confabulation of the Virus-Inventors deep inside Pandemic-Theory-Land, an “echo-chamber of delusions” as the DSM would remark, nestled and ensconced in Pharmaganda-World, which Gates and co. would like to extend to every pulsing brain and bone on Plane Earth.

Note also that the CDC has also confirmed this finding to various requestors including this writer, as reported here:

New FOIA Request Reveals Entire Pandemic Based on Scientific Fraud: CDC Concedes Inability to Locate Purified Isolate of SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus or Delta Variant by Koch’s Postulates, Says Viruses can be Isolated “Only by Growth in Cell Culture”

The politics of virus-creation seems to be closely interlinked with the politics of vaccine-creation as news has emerged of the buying-out of media and FDA:

BREAKING: US Media, US Govt, CDC, and FDA Corruption Revealed As FOIA Documents Show HHS Widely Paid Media to Blindly Promote the Deadly COVID Vaccines while Pfizer Paid FDA 2.8M to Expedite EUA | Death-by-Vaccine Continues

Many scientists, healers, researchers have now stepped forward to educate the world on the facts of Health and Disease versus Virus-Invention and Myths of Infectious-Diseases

Note that numerous physicians, scientists, researchers, experts in microscopy have now stepped forward worldwide to question the fudge-making of Virology and Immunology and educate the public on the historical, political, eugenicist, and billionaire-funded underpinnings to the study of disease, the rise of Medical Science, the rise of “Public Health” and “Infectious Diseases” while also educating all on the true nature of health, illness, and disease. These scientists are now running their own podcasts, creating documentaries and films, writing articles, and appearing in interviews and documentaries worldwide, in efforts to re-educate the long-deceived public, including at Ramola D Reports in numerous interviews.

Please especially view all of the interviews at my channels with Dr. Robert Young, Dr. John Reizer, Dr. Andy Kaufman, Dr. Zara Anne Bourgeois, and Dr. Amandha Vollmer.

Also see the extensive posts made on the subject of viruses at Dr. Robert Young’s blog, several listed here.

The Long-Fraud of Viruses, Vaccines, Infectious Diseases and Public Health and the suppressed truths of Terrain Theory, True Health, Individual Health, Personal Health to be further addressed here

This very vital subject on the Long-Fraud of Viruses will further be covered at this site and at Ramola D Reports interviews. (Please see Ramola D Reports Broadcast Center for links to the interviews imaged below)

Doctors, naturopaths, scientists worldwide seeking to educate all on this matter are requested to please send an email to be featured in ongoing panels and separate interviews and video reports on this subject.

Christine Massey, who has been on Ramola D Reports discussing her work has also included a long list of great video and article resources to consult for further information, posted below.

Report 277 with Christine Massey/At all Ramola D Reports channels/Please see Broadcast Center for links

Updating Newsletter on Further FOIA Request Responses FROM CHRISTINE MASSEY, APRIL 1, 2022:

Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases: Below is what I was told about the letters in the pdf found here:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Japan-Natl-Inst-of-Infec-Dis.pdf

Photo from Twitter of the Japan National Institute of Health response contained in the PDF linked above

“The first photo… is from this tweet (the requester’s own account): https://twitter.com/un4yRFGlfQ…/status/1422586472616513541

National Institute of Infectious Diseases says that they have no documents for the scientific evidence, papers, etc. about the existence of SARS-CoV-2.

The 2nd one is from this tweet (left): https://twitter.com/dhBGGFoCRY…/status/1470999015534006274

Here National Institute of Infectious Diseases says that they have no documents for the scientific evidence, papers, etc. about the existence of SARS-CoV-2, physical samples, and the records of viral isolation. The photo on the right side is the request about influenza virus. They have no documents, physical samples, for it either.

For your information, this is the paper of the “SARS-CoV-2 viral isolation” by National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Japan. Here they introduce the new type of Vero cells they have newly developed: https://www.pnas.org/content/117/13/7001“

February 25, 2022:

New York State Department of Health has finally concluded their “diligent search” for records responsive to my “SARS-COV-2” purification request dated November 5, 2021, and confirmed that they found no records:

March 11, 2022:

Vivek Murthy, the man who acts as “Surgeon General” for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has no record describing anyone on Earth finding and purifying the alleged “SARS-COV-2” (or any alleged variant thereof) from the bodily fluids of any diseased human… (so that “it” could be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments), according to HHS:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/HHS-Surgeon-General-PACKAGE-redacted.pdf

March 30, 2022:

Auckland University (NZ) once again fails to provide or cite even 1 record of “SARS-COV-2” being found in the bodily fluids of any sick human and purified… which is necessary so that “it” could be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments to determine if “it” actually exists) (see page 7):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Auckland-redacted-FOI-emails-updated-2022.pdf

Related:

The Viral Delusion from Hollywood filmmaker Mike Wallach features the growing group of doctors and scientists dismantling the illusion of virus theory to understand the real causes of disease – from The Great Plague to Polio, AIDS to COVID. Episode One is free right now, click HERE.

“Absolutely incredible and incredibly important” – Dr. Sam Bailey.

“Immensely important and beautifully made” Dr. John Bevin-Smith.

“Amazing. Should be translated into every language in the world” – Dr. Vinnie Costa.

Addressing Dr. McCullough, Dr. Malone, and Dr. Cole’s SARS-CoV-2 Claims: Where’s The Evidence?

Mike Donio, John Blaid, Jacob Diaz, Mike Stone, and Alec Zeck filmed a response to claims made by Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Robert Malone, and Dr. Ryan Cole

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Mee0oHfBTGz/

Lab Created Viruses: Smoking Guns or Bad Science? – Dr. Tom Cowan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hd57RWNTCbQf/

The Truth About Viruses – Dr. Sam Bailey

https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/the-truth-about-viruses:a

Powerful Truths Destroy Evil – Christopher James of A Warrior Calls

Nancy Turner Banks debunks the contagious virus myth

https://www.bitchute.com/video/knNPsk0JEr6f/



Evidence That a Real COVID-19 Virus Does Not Exist — by Dr. Randy Wysong

https://www. asifthinkingmatters.com/blog/ evidence-that-a-real-covid-19- virus-does-not-exist

Do the Pictures on the Electron Microscope Prove that SARS-COV-2 Exists? — Dr. Tom Cowan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6Ddz8LMwHXw/

Flawed Medical Science with Dr. Lee Merritt and Dr. Andrew Kaufman

Click on image for link to video at Odysee/Dr. Lee Merritt with Dr. Andy Kaufman

There is no New Dangerous HIV Variant: Just More Fearmongering Propaganda — by Dawn Lester

Louis Pasteur’s Unethical Rabies Fraud — by Mike Stone

Coming Soon: THE VIRAL DELUSION The Tragic Pseudoscience of SARS-CoV2 & The Madness of Modern Virology

https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/

VIROLIEGY IS WAY PAST IT’S CELL BY DATE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vCJxsoftJYnU/

Chetwayo Akini La Borde alerting Trinidad of fake virus; update on his legal efforts

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=7151348538269916&extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&ref=sharing

Worth a re-post:

Terrain: the Film The End of Germ Theory? from Andrew Kaufman M.D. and Marcelina Cravat

FOI responses and court documents from 178 institutions (and counting) in >30 countries: Every institution failed to cite any record re purification of the imaginary “covid-19 virus” from any patient sample, by anyone, anywhere, or proof of “its” existence.

Excel list of the institutions:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.c a/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/I nstitution-list-for-website.xl s



SARS-COV-2 FOIs grouped by country in compilation pdfs:

https://tinyurl.com/IsolationF OIs



Growing collection of FOI responses re other imaginary viruses (HIV, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.c a/fois-reveal-that-health-scie nce-institutions-have-no-recor d-of-any-virus-having-been-iso lated-purified-virology-isnt-a -science/

Because “they” don’t exist and virology isn’t a science.

For Truth, Freedom and Sanity,

Christine Massey,

Peterborough, ON Canada

Related

Report 277 | Christine Massey Concludes SARS-COV-2 Is Not Proved to Exist, Virology a False Science: Everyone Can Examine the Evidence

Cyberhacking to Prevent Release of Interview on No-Virus-Isolate with Christine Massey, as Virology Wars Heat Up: Peterborough, Ontario Medical Health Officer Lies to Police After Being Served with Notice of Liability; Dr. Mercola and Journalists Steve Kirsch, Jeremy Hammond Swear the Virus Exists–Dr. Andy Kaufmann and Dr. Tom Cowan Counter

UK Funeral Director Blows the Whistle on Non-Existent 2020 Pandemic & Rising Deaths Now Due Only to the Deadly COVID Vaccines: “The Delta Variant is Vaccine Injury”

Mass Deception in Massachusetts Defies the Science, Ignores the Data: Provenly UNsafe, Toxin-Laden COVID Vaccines, Harmful Masks, Harmful Tests, Not-Proved-to-Exist Virus, All Set to Harm Children Now: Parents Must Act

Office of the Governor, Massachusetts Admits They Have No Information on Isolate of SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus –and No Basis Therefore for All COVID Restrictions, Mandates, Vaccine-Pushes by Governor and Government

Massachusetts Department of Health Reports “No Responsive Documents” to FOIA Request for Information on Purified Isolate of Professed SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus & Delta Variant Forming Basis for all State COVID Restrictions

.CDC, DHHS and Massachusetts Governor, Dept. of Health Queried for Information on Isolation & Transmission of “SARS-COV-2/COVID-19 Virus” & “Delta Variant” Behind all “Public Health Guidance”

MAJOR NEWS as COVID Crumbles in Canada: Public Health CMO Deena Henshaw and State of Alberta, Canada Forced to Retract ALL COVID Mask, Vaccine, Quarantine Mandates On Lack of Material Evidence to Prove COVID-19 Virus Exists in Canadian Patriot Patrick King Court Case

The Hidden Science: Greater Cause of Disease Not Germs but Terrain | Of Pleomorphism and Microzymas–Educative Panel on Terrain with Dr. Robert Young and Dr. Andy Kaufman

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

