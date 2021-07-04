Words on a Non-Existent Virus, Transhumanism & Freedom from Anna Marie Riezinger: NOTICE OF STATUS INVESTIGATION AND LIABILITY

Repost from PaulStramer.net | Ramola D | July 4, 2021

Anna von Reitz

Anna von Reitz reports that this June 29 post of hers has been banned on Facebook and asks that people share it widely.

“The excuse for banning this information and slapping my hands for six days is that it “might” harm someone. Read it for yourselves, knowing that each and every fact has already been fact-checked by our experts — and see how the dots connect to what we have previously exposed about pernicious efforts to enslave people for profit.

Every jab means that the rats are making false claims to own you and everything attached to you. You can now better understand that they are very highly motivated to get everyone vaccinated, and we are just as highly motivated to rebuke their outrageous and repugnant claims.

Please distribute this information and other updates for the next seven days, which will be available at our websites: www.TheAmericanStatesAssembly.net and www.annavonreitz.com. Many Facebook Friends will be alarmed and won’t know what is going on.

I would appreciate a “back post” announcement on my Timeline telling everyone to keep up at these websites. “

NOTICE OF STATUS INVESTIGATION AND LIABILITY

First, no virus related to the purported pandemic has ever been isolated.

Second, there is a set and official scientific protocol used to isolate viruses, and that protocol has never been initiated — an indication of Bad Faith and deceit and purposeful negligence.

Third, as no virus related to this purported pandemic has been proven to exist, there are no valid tests, no spike proteins, no excuse for masks or any vaccination.

Fourth, the patented scrap of mRNA they are talking about and calling a virus is only a couple dozen base pairs long, while an actual virus has thousands of base pairs.

Fifth, out of 1500 samples from cadavers listed as victims of this man-made plague, none showed the presence of anything but plain old Influenza A and Influenza B.

Sixth, as a result of failure to produce any samples of any actual virus, the Centers for Disease Control are being sued for fraud by multiple Universities.

Seventh, in 2013, in a US Supreme Court Case, Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, Inc., 569 U.S. 576, the court ruled that changing the human genome via an mRNA injection creates a new genome that can be patented and owned by the patent holder.

Eighth, everyone who received the purported vaccine is now “patented” and owned as property by the Vermin.

Ninth, everyone who has been jabbed are considered “trans-human”.

Tenth, trans-humans are not considered natural, so have no Natural and Unalienable Rights.

Eleventh, trans-humans are not considered humans, so they have no human rights.

Twelfth, trans-humans can have no equal civil rights, because any standard of “equal” rights has been destroyed.

Thirteenth, H.J. Resolution 48 of the 116th Congress, (2019-2020) proposes a Constitutional Amendment that those rights protected by the constitutional agreements apply to “natural persons only”.

Fourteenth, read this as a deliberate, malicious, vicious fraud scheme designed to evade Constitutional obligations, to redefine living people as “things” and as slaves, for the benefit of foreign commercial corporations.

Fifteenth, anyone branded as a “trans-human” is protected by actions taken by the American State Assemblies, prohibiting any claims against living people based on ingestion of patented mRNA and making enforcement of any such claim against a living man or woman a capital level crime deserving death by hanging or firing squad.

Sixteenth, people harmed by this same hideous fraud scheme are invited and encouraged to join their State Assemblies.

Seventeenth, those members of the military who have been deprived of their health and their rights and used as guinea pigs in Breach of Trust are invited to join our State Assemblies as State Nationals.

Eighteenth, there is no virus proven to exist, but there is a vicious and premeditated fraud scheme related to the phony vaccine, which is designed to deprive Americans of their most fundamental identities and rights.

Nineteenth, those responsible are denizens in the District of Columbia and are self-evidently guilty of treason and malicious genocide and premeditated crimes against humanity.

Twentieth, we, Americans, are not US citizenry even though half of our population has been victimized by these criminals and millions of Americans have been deliberately misidentified, defrauded, and targeted for genocide by these criminals claiming refuge in the District of Columbia.

It’s time for the international community to join the actual American Government in putting an end to these vicious commercial crimes and in arresting and punishing all those perpetuating these atrocities.

Anna Maria Riezinger, Fiduciary

The United States of America

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101: (1) Judge Anna von Reitzinger: You Know Something is Wrong When….: An American Affidavit of Probable Cause

The Truth About US Govt–USA 101: (10) AL Whitney/Anti-Corruption Society: Our 'government' is just another corporation!

