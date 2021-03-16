Newsbreak 110: Peggy Hall on Standing Up For Your Rights and Freedoms, Digging Deep, and Speaking Out

Report & Video Links | Ramola D | March 16, 2021

A joy to reconnect with Peggy Hall of TheHealthyAmerican.org, who has been working hard all year since the Mass Psy Op of the “Pandemic” began last March, when I was still in India with my family and unable to return until early July when flights began again and I was able to get a ticket to fly back to Massachusetts.

During that time while I was in India, Peggy Hall’s videos stood out online as a beacon in the dismal stress of lockdowns, shutdowns, and mass “virus panic” that the WHO and CDC set in motion: in India I read the news of the thousands of stranded migrant workers all across the country, hit hardest by the lockdown, suddenly made jobless, literally starving, then terrorized and oppressed by police as they sought to return to their home states. (My video reports on what was happening then are posted now at Lbry after Youtube decided to advance its suppression of crimes against humanity by deplatforming my channel.) Millions in India have descended into even greater poverty by way of small business shutdown and crashing of the small-business economy–which is a mainstay of Indian culture; this is a direct result of complying with the genocidal policies of the WHO in crashing the country’s economy and establishing a police state–as the Belarussian President has proved is being done, with his whistleblowing disclosure that he was offered 940 million dollars in funding from the IMF and World Bank to do so.

While in India last spring, I also read the news of what was happening in the US, particularly in Massachusetts, with some trepidation, wondering what I was going to be returning home to — and it was in this pursuit that I discovered Peggy Hall’s groundbreaking work to parse the language of the “guidances” “orders” and “mandates” being freely issued by various opportunistic tyrants playing Governor in various states, including New York and Massachusetts and California.

Peggy’s meticulous attention to detail, her fearless deconstruction of the language of these “orders,” her bright and outspoken commentaries published in videos on Youtube, and her insistence on the primacy of American freedoms and rights have educated millions of Americans today on what “law” is, within the statutory-law-construct of the US Corporation, who Federal law applies to, who State law applies to, how laws do exist protecting the rights and freedoms of Americans to not be discriminated against, and how the Communist rollout of absurd demands to wear masks, self-isolate, self-quarantine, and “socially” distance–all supposed “Public Health” measures disputed and rejected by multiple doctors and scientists today, who understand that Health is not maintained by such measures–can be challenged and pushed back by simply refusing to consent, refusing to comply.

Those who wear the masks and agree to self-isolate are indeed assisting the State in a violent assault on our God-given rights and freedoms, as noted here yesterday.

My first interview with Peggy Hall discussing the language of the lawless orders issued by Gavin Newsom and Charlie Baker (neither of these Honorable in any way) can be found here now at Bitchute; I featured her also as a Changemaker in my Interviews with Changemakers series, for surely she is one: Peggy Hall, The Healthy American | Questioning Authority, Finding Tyranny: The Unlawful COVID Edicts from US Governors, Mayors, Health Officers

Interviews with Changemakers (18) with Peggy Hall now at Bitchute

Peggy Hall inspired these reports, as well (where I also focus on language at the CDC and FDA websites), and the creation of my Courtesy Notice to Businesses in Massachusetts, modeled on her Notice, which she has constructed on consultation with constitutional law experts.

No President, Governor, or Mayor Can Mandate Wearing Masks, Taking Tests, Taking Vaccines, or Self-Isolating: These Are Not Laws Anyone Need Follow, They Are Outright Deceptions

Businesses Have No Business Demanding Anyone Wear Masks: Courtesy Notice to Businesses, Massachusetts

For those who question my own insistence on God-given rights and freedoms, my outspokenness in the face of obvious State tyranny, my persistence in covering issues of freedoms, rights and encroachments on same, one has only to look at all the reports I have made on the profound assault on my human rights, in numerous videos, articles, memoranda to silent Presidents, and letters to silent “Honorable” officials, including this recent one: what I and a handful of other whistleblowers are pointing to is such aggressive invasion of rights and freedoms that most people cannot believe it or are too afraid to touch: this subject is one I continue to expose, and will indeed be writing further about, because it affects all Americans, all citizens worldwide, all humanity, and all life on planet Earth.

My interest in creating media for continuous exposure and public address of all subjects of State aggressions–which threaten the rights and freedoms of every person–I mean living human being–on this planet has been buoyed and supported by the great humanitarians–doctors, lawyers, scientists, activists, whistleblowers, writers, researchers, analysts, executives, organizers, public speakers–who have interviewed with me over 4 years at my channel and over 7 years at this website; I’m grateful for and honored by every one of these interviews–the video interviews are now posted mostly at Lbry and Odysee but to be fully reinstated at Bitchute, Brighteon, and this website shortly.

This conversation with Peggy Hall touched on the subjugation of masks, the dangers of masks, the misleading of the American public by the CDC and State Governors and City Mayors, the assault on people’s freedoms and rights by Show-of-Force police, the unlawfulness of the mask-needed restrictions on public transportation, decreed unlawfully by the CDC–a huge subject to be fully covered separately on these pages shortly, with focus on Peggy Hall’s recent video on this subject–the freedom in claiming and acting on one’s God-given rights and freedoms, which all of us as Americans need to do if we want to get this country back from the Deep Staters and Globalists currently still running it.

Please watch and share widely as we hope to continue these check-in conversations, going forward.

Newsbreak 110 | Peggy Hall & Ramola D: Stand Up For Your Rights & Freedoms, Dig Deep, Speak Out

WATCH AT BRIGHTEON: Newsbreak 110 with Peggy Hall/Brighteon

WATCH HERE AT ECC:

Newsbreak 110 with Peggy Hall, Published March 15, 2021