Memorial Day 2021, Operation Warp Speed: 4,863 US Deaths Reported from COVID Vaccines in 6 Months While the Iraq War, 2003-2020, Recorded 4,586 US Military Deaths

Repost of Meme | Ramola D | May 31, 2021

The insanity of these numbers and the great need to halt these death-issuing vaccines needs no commentary. Rest in Peace, Americans. It’s tragic the killing fields have not been cleared yet. The US Military enterprise currently is helping make this happen.

Thanks to Carmel McCormack for sharing this meme, pl. share widely.

RELATED:

