Ramola D | Note on False Psychiatric Labels

Note | Ramola D | July 8, 2023 /Updated July 9, 2023/Updated July 12, 2023/Updated October 6, 2023

Note on False Psychiatric Labels | Ramola D | October 6, 2023

Note on False Psychiatric Labels | Ramola D | October 6, 2023

This is a Notice and statement of Fact created by necessity to address in Clarity the Fraudulent and False Psychiatric Labeling aimed at this Writer and Journalist succeeding the indignities and persecutions inflicted on her especially over the last year, 2022, in Quincy and Boston, Massachusetts–in clear retaliation, intimidation, and defamatory intent to disappear her journalism, writing, and truth-telling–with a first Fraudulent Section 12 Kidnapping and related actions involving, unlawfully, several forced “Psychiatric Evaluations” “Psychiatric Consultations” and putative Forced Medicating during the time period April 12-19, 2022 (described as extensively as possible in this writer’s Living Testimony in the form of an Affidavit and Statement of Fact of November 9, 2022), and a second unlawful and Fraudulent Forced Action involving a Second, Third, and Fourth Forced Kidnapping, Physical Abuse, further unlawful Forced Psychiatric Evaluations, Forced Medicating, and other actions of harm in December 20-29, 2022 with much harm in between, prior, and recently (to be surfaced further shortly).

This statement also succeeds one earlier and troubling encounter with a Primary Care Physician on December 16 and 20, 2021 involving Medical Malpractice in Overreach of Physician Remit, Character Assassination, Defamation and Slander in Fraudulent False Psychiatric Imputation and Intimidation, Fraud in X-Ray Imaging Process and Records, and two prior encounters with Psychiatrists under duress and familial coercion on December 19 and 31, 2013 also involving Medical Malpractice in Overreach of Physician Remit, Character Assassination, Defamation and Slander in Fraudulent False Psychiatric Imputation and Intimidation, in, essentially, Cover operations of harm, at the start, reported to them, of unlawful counter-personnel electromagnetic weaponry/Directed-Energy Weapons-Testing Operations on her.

As it has become increasingly clear to this Writer and Journalist from the time of the actions taken in April 2022, December 2022, and December 2021 against her that the consequences of such false and fraudulent psychiatric labeling have been inexplicably extended into greater and continuous harm against her–through unlawful “Community Behavioral Health Monitoring” “Deterrence” “Surveillance” using unconsented-to space telemetry, social harassment, and high energy technology–this Writer and Journalist has been privately addressing the specific aspect of Fraudulent False Psychiatric Labeling accomplished by Physicians, Psychiatrists, Registered Nurses using Fraudulent, Unsubstantiable “Behavioral Health”/“Mental Health”/“Psychiatry” Notations projected as “Diagnoses” and other random-though-Notated Projections on her Medical Records, the horrific and painful consequences of all of which–in addition to continuous attack and persecution with unlawful counter-personnel Directed-Energy Weapons-Testing and Neurotechnology Operations on her–she has endured from 2013 to 2023.

These are matters of Abject Crime which she has reported or is reporting now, earlier to various US regional, national, and International officials, including twice to the President of the United States of America, the Attorney-General of the United States, the Inspector-General, Department of Justice, the Chief of Police, Head of the Commonwealth Fusion Center in Massachusetts, the Special-Agent-in-Charge at the FBI, recently and in process to the Commissioner of the Department of Mental Health in Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Attorney-General, the Board of Registration in Medicine in Massachusetts, the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the Clerk-Magistrate of Quincy District Court, the Fiduciary of The United States of America, the Massachusetts State Assembly, the United Nations Human Rights Office of the Commissioner, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture, the United Nations Human Rights Council, and other appropriate Health, Government, and Justice offices, in addition to addressing specific doctors and their supervisory medical professionals.

Each of these doctors and psychiatrists has not merely ignored the true, well-documented, well-substantiated reportage of counter-personnel Directed Energy Weaponry (DEW)/Neurotechnology use and experimentation on the citizenry this writer has apprised them of, in particular, reportage on Radio Frequency High Powered Microwave Weapons (RF HPM, plausibly concealed in usage today–as she has begun to learn about–as Public Safety, Deterrence, Corrections, Surveillance, Smart City, or Public Health technologies) used physically on others and on herself, unlawfully, abusively, and with impunity, in her case overtly since late October 2013, they have disrespectfully dismissed both her investigative Science and Technology reportage and other extant scientific, military, whistleblower, scholarly, journalistic, witness testimonial reportage both;

Some have participated, in 2022, as accomplices in the crimes of Forced Fraudulent Section 12 Kidnapping replete with extended Character Assassination, Defamation and Slander, completely ignoring her verbal notice to them of being a whistleblower journalist being subjected to Medical Kidnap Retaliation for reporting military, police, Justice, and Intelligence crimes (rather than being “mentally ill”);

They have made unwarranted and unsubstantiated notations of “diagnosis,” “indication,” “impression” after literally a few minutes of conversation or a few hours or days of forced, uneventful observation when she was held under duress in their midst;

They have subjected her to demeaning, racist, sexist, misogynist, defamatory, discriminatory, unlawful, unconsented-to and physically abusive restraint without cause, captivity and detention without cause, treatment without cause: forced medication, verbal threat and intimidation, and unconsented-to medical procedures in public: in Emergency Rooms, and in Psychiatry Wards, Wings, Facilities in 3 Boston-area hospitals;

They have lied outright on the “medical records” they have purported to maintain in her name and which have been given to her as her medical records—not correcting them when asked, and not supplying the true record of events nor PDFs of records nor removal from “Behavioral Health” programs when asked;

They have engaged in unlawful (and illegal) actions of further kidnap and trafficking related to both extension and continuous re-placements of inexplicable numbers of Section 12s, along with deceiving proffer and administering of inexplicable numbers of Section 10s and unlawful and illegal “inpatient” admission without cause or consent—all over a period of a few days;

They have engaged in extravagant actions in a matter of days to force several False Psychiatric Labels on this journalist through inexplicable recourse to numbers of psychiatrists and psychiatric nurses;

They have, knowingly or unknowingly, aligned with unlawfully acting “authorities” in Law Enforcement, Justice, Intelligence, and Military to engage in actions of unlawful repression and subjugation of this writer:

They have early inscribed unsupportable False Psychiatric Labels in grievous Character Assassination, Defamation, and Slander against her name and medical records, actions which have had far-reaching and intentional harm, inclusive of stripping her of her basic and fundamental human rights to be taken seriously as a completely competent and mentally-whole adult, a living woman, a mother, a wife, a sane and intelligent woman, a brown-skinned woman, a highly qualified and educated professional, an Indian-American writer, a college and children’s teacher, a children’s creativity workshop founder and leader, a human rights advocate, a broadcaster, a journalist, an involuntary patient reporting physical—not mental—illness on occasion, and, in particular reference to the incidents surrounding a Primary Care Physician visit in December 2021 and both Unlawful Kidnaps in April and December 2022, a journalist reporting military weapons-testing, unconsented-to RFID implants, and biomedical-experimentation documentary journalism, whether to Primary Care Physicians, Emergency Room Physicians/Nurses/Staff, or Psychiatrists, Psychiatric Nurses, other Psychiatric Ward or Hospital staff;

They have used these False Psychiatric Labels to set in motion, maintain, and continually revive a broad, wide-reaching, and endless campaign of unsubstantiable Character Assassination, Defamation and Slander and of continued DEW/Neurotechnology assault to destroy or/and damage her name, life, self, physical being, physical health, marriage, career, profession, livelihood, friendships, relationships, social circles, communities of affiliation, in neighborhood, in society, on travels within and without Massachusetts, in several states of the USA, in Europe (in transit), in London, UK, in India, and at home in Quincy, Massachusetts, in other Massachusetts towns, and in India with her own family;

They have early used these labels—invented only in the Boston area, only in Massachusetts, supposed bastion of educated, feminist progressiveness–in such grievous, persecutory slander campaigns to effect ostracizing, discrimination, social isolation, unfeminist subjugation, familial repression and, over 9 years, destroy her marriage, her family life, her name and reputation in her own immediate American, Indian, in-law, and extended family since 2013 by misleading, miseducating, actively deceiving, and wrongfully indoctrinating spouse, in-laws, family members, and community members (schoolteachers, principals) who have in turn re-deceived, co-opted, coerced spouse and immediate family into extending this Psychiatry-Fraud, permitting her child to be removed from her home, circle of influence, loving parentage and kept from communication with her, further, into surrendering to false-light projections of this Writer as irretrievably, continuously, and chronically Mentally Ill–to be eventually only forcibly “treated,” “Rogers-guardianship”-handed-over-to-state, abandoned, and institutionalized for life (apparently as a 21st-century Zelda Fitzgerald);

Further, they have used these labels to tragically, unlawfully, and criminally misinform and miseducate her daughter, her spouse, her extended and in-law family into fabricating “mental health history in the family” and thereby lied, falsely represented, and deceived her own family and high-academic-and-extracurricular-achieving child–while supposedly practicing “health-oriented, healthcare-centric” Psychiatry, Therapy, Primary Care Medicine–into believing their own wife/daughter/mother is irretrievably mentally ill, projecting false expectation of worsening, schizophrenic lunacy to later ensue, both in the case of her mother and herself, forcing family members to believe only “medication” and “treatment” could cure the mother, forcing unneeded psychiatric diagnostic evaluations and putative false labeling on the child, forcing child and family to believe child and mother both needed therapy and psychiatry while mother needed “treatment”, medication, and child possibly needed psychiatric-labeling herself in order to stay healthy and mentally-well, forcing family to keep child and mother apart during critical high school years and entry into college to remove the mother’s intellectual, emotional, loving care, psychological influence on, closeness with, and bonding with the child while thus depriving the child and mother—all this in the Boston area under guise of “Care”;

They have permitted these labels to non-consensually, fraudulently, and completely unlawfully traffick her into, keep her in, and continue on her body, brain, and being, 24/7, torturous, inhumane, unethical, undisclosed, possibly classified, operations, putatively “non-lethal” weapons-testing operations, Artificial Intelligence operations, DEW bio-behavioral research operations, Brain experimentation, thought harvesting, brainwave heterodyning, HUMINT-collection, Radio-dosimetry-data-collection, Genetics-related collection and other kinds of secretive, unlawful, unconsented-to, exploitative, opportunistic, aggressively vulgar, bodily invasive, greatly persecutory, profoundly abusive research, experimentational, and operational Military, Intelligence, Health, Criminal Justice, Artificial Intelligence, Neuro-Experimentation, National Security, plausibly CIA MK ULTRA projects and others unknown—compelling shielding for self-defense, which, ironically is then used by themselves and “Law Enforcement” as markers of “mental illness”;

They have also used these False Psychiatric Labels to justify her being nonconsensually entered into various so-called community research or community healthcare or community monitoring or community surveillance or community law enforcement or community criminal justice or community Homeland Security projects as a “research subject/mental nutcase/unstable activist” who cannot give consent but so needs this research/community healthcare/constant tracking and monitoring and energy-tech control for her own good” while unlawfully deploying physically harmful, highly deleterious, bio-hacking, neuro-hacking, neurobio-subjugatory neuroweaponry, radio frequency telemetry, cybernetics, pulsed high power microwave weapons, conducted electrical and energy weaponry, vibrational control weaponry, “innovative” and other technologies including those purporting “health care,” “health monitoring,” “bio-behavioral research,” “behavioral health,” or “wellness,” on her physical being overtly for nearly ten years;

They have permitted these labels to influence, induce, and persuade other physicians and psychiatrists to withhold actual medical healthcare for her when she has either apprised them of actual physical issues on a doctor-visit or needing radiology when held under duress in their midst or when she has visited them to address same—in other words they have encouraged other physicians, nurses, psychiatrists to disbelieve her and treat her purely as “mentally ill” when she has apprised them of needing Medical Healthcare and Radiology;

They have used these labels, wittingly or/and unwittingly, to assist police and fusion center staff, affiliates, and contractors locally and remotely in their paid, mercenary actions to physically, psychologically, socially terrorize, subjugate, abuse, near-assassinate on occasion, and misrepresent this writer and her family for nearly ten years; and more.

These fraudulent False Psychiatric Labels therefore, self-invalidating, are condemned in the strongest possible terms and published herein as invalid; none of the doctors, nurses, or hospitals named herein have nor can give one plausible reason for these labels, leveled against a perfectly sane, stable, thoughtful Indian-American woman, writer, journalist, mother; all have been or are being notified of their wrongfulness in action of stooping to such malpractice in affixing these false labels; all of these False Psychiatric Labels masquerading as “diagnoses” in the profoundly corrupt, dehumanizing, tyrannizing medical healthcare industry which has harmed this Writer, Journalist, and Mother are made obsolete by this publication;

Any voices including those of any and all Physicians, Psychiatrists, Nurse Practitioners, Psychiatric Nurses seeking to counter same must:

Essay an open, public debate in publicly accessible media, providing this writer clear notice of same, addressing these matters,

Provide in print and verbal mode clear reason for their concoction, fabrication, and fraudulent notation of these labels,

Retain and publish a copy of this Notice, as current and as complete, with all information, herein published, in her medical records and entered into all databases subsequently,

4) Make every effort to fully remove all these fraudulently created and applied labels from association with this writer’s name and medical records; even cursory inspection of these labels reveals their fraudulence.

Further information on all False Psychiatric Labels aimed fraudulently and criminally at this Writer and Journalist since 2013 when she was first attacked overtly with electromagnetic energy technologies in Massachusetts will be published in due course of time.

This Writer reserves the right to revise this text as she sees fit, at any time, and will indeed further pursue this matter in print, on paper and electronically, as well as any other lawful means of her choosing, as she finds necessary, until it is fully resolved to her satisfaction.

Entire Contrivance of Fraudulent Psychiatry a Framing Set-Up to Disappear Rightful Public Awareness Through Truth-telling and Journalism of Military, Intelligence, Medical Industry, Law Enforcement, Surveillance Crimes

It is primary to note that the Entire Contrivance of Fraudulent Psychiatry used on this writer from December 2013 to date, and especially in the Forced Actions noted above from April 2022 and from December 2022 onwards, is completely and only a Framing, Fraudulent, Grasping and Shameful Set-Up–employing inordinate Numbers of Doctors, Public Health professionals, Psychiatrists, Police Officers with label of “Mental Health Professional,” Registered Nurses, Licensed Social Workers, Clinical Nursing Assistants, Personal Assistants, Ambulance Emergency Medical Staff, Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs, Emergency Department Physicians, Emergency Medical Technicians, State Police, District Court Police and Staff, Hospital Security Staff, neighborhood “Informants,” co-opted family members, impersonating family members, flagrant lies, extended deception, unlawfully contracted practices of false-crisis-creation and non-healthful Terror in “forced hospitalization” to attack and crush the extensive 10-year Investigative Reportage which this writer and journalist has accomplished providing Disclosure on Targeting, Surveillance Abuse, Unlawful Watchlisting, and Clear Trafficking to Procure Warm Bodies and Brains for Unlawful Artificial Intelligence/Brain Experimentation and Directed Energy Weapons Testing/”Bio-Behavioral Research”: in politically-persecutorial, subjugatory whistleblower-retaliation attempts by a larger fusion center military-intelligence-medical-law-enforcement network to disappear the vital voice and reportage of this journalist, to create a false Mental Health Profile and false “Mental Health History,” in inordinately egoistic desire to Masonically subjugate this writer whose astrology as much as biology (and brainology) it appears has incited them to cravenly wish to disappear her; thus to maintain a continued supremacist hold over all captured “subjects” who are merely people unlawfully targeted, listed, trafficked into abusive and inhumane Weapons-Testing, Biomedical and Brain-AI Research terror; thus to retain their funding, their projects, their privately-supported industry, their jobs, their lifestyles of greed–even at the cost of harming millions of Americans; to jointly disappear, crush, defame, slander, and discredit as “mentally ill” the very journalist who dared to expose these crimes; to reduce to acredible and mentally-unstable status a writer and everyday American whose brain and body–like thousands of others–has been unlawfully coveted for unlawful covert experimentation.

The falsified and fabricating “medical records” I have received so far on request from all hospitals and healthcare insurance involved are filled with outright lies, confabulations, false claims, false “mental health history,” false narratives and contrivance as noted above; while I am still awaiting correct records, I can report the following:

2013, December 19: Dr. Subha Thiagarajan, Pychiatrist, New England Institute of Mental Health, stated, during a single visit–under familial coercion–comprising about 15-20 minutes of conversation which included notice from this writer of extant reportage of electromagnetic weaponry use in the USA and on her person, that she could not find any New York Times coverage but only “John Doe” articles on electromagnetic technology use on civilians and advised the writer to “stop reading” as she marked down a “diagnosis” she would “r/o” (rule out) post a PCP (primary care physician) follow-up (which never occurred) of “DELUSIONAL DISORDER (A1) ICD-297.1” which is labeled F22 online, a label which recurs later on the so-called medical record. Notes by this doctor electronically signed on 1/2/2014. Letter sent to Dr. Subha Thiagarajan | Letter sent to the Board of Medicine in Massachusetts and Commissioner, Department of Mental Health

2013, December 30: Dr. Ourania Madias, Child Psychiatrist, New England Behavioral Health at Atrius Health, marked down, after a single visit–under familial deception and coercion–comprising 15 minutes of conversation (wherein she remarked on the ubiquity of oppressive surveillance in Greece during Nazi times, in reference to her father, and in apparent sympathetic response to this writer’s informed reportage of surveillance abuses with electromagnetic technology and social harassment ongoing in Quincy at the time), a “Visit Diagnosis” and “Indication” of “Psychotic Disorder” and a “Diagnosis” of “Paranoid Psychosis” while simultaneously advising the writer to “stop reading so much.” Notes by this doctor electronically signed on 1/2/2014. Letter sent to New England Behavioral Health and Board of Medicine in Massachusetts | Letter sent to Director, Atrius Health and Board of Medicine in Massachusetts

2021, December 20, December 16: Dr. Leslie-Ann Alexander, Primary Care Physician, Internal Medicine, Atrius Health, on a first visit and subsequent video-call visit with this Writer reporting physical harm from counter-personnel DEWs and non-consensual radio frequency implants, and after concisely delivered notice of the Writer’s Documentary Journalism interviewing reporting victims of non-consensual biomedical research experiments, has yet noted down numerous false-claims under a section purporting to run a Neurological and Psychiatric evaluation, including “Paranoia,” while denying record of RF implants witnessed on X-rays, discounting notice of this writer’s profession as a journalist, and ruminating in her notes how to further pull this writer into Psychiatry’s clutches–expressing concern about lack of “regular psychiatric care” succeeding her “having reviewed prior documentation from a previous psychiatric evaluation,” in other words the False Mental Health History attempted by the two prior 15-minute-psychiatrists named above, and seeking a “more intensive psychiatric evaluation,” a matter to “revisit in the future.” Notes and narrative by this doctor clearly evincing Defamation and Slander electronically signed on 12/16/2021 and 12/20/2021. Letter Sent to Dr. Leslie-Ann Alexander | Letter Sent to the Board of Medicine in Massachusetts

2022, April 14-19: Steward Carney Hospital Emergency Room (ER) and Steward Carney Psychiatric Unit (Psych Ward) (Summary below, please see my Living Testimony for more, see Carney’s “medical records” for more, see United BH/Optum’s “United and BH Case Notes” for more.)

Captivity without Reprieve: Intent to Label, Intent to Commit

At the ER, post unlawful capture out of jurisdiction from my home on false-claims from a neighbor and wrongful co-opting of spouse, several parties produced written invented verbiage of “diagnoses” “clinical impressions” “review of systems” “mental health exams” “medical decision making narratives”, “psychiatric evaluations”, “dispositions” while working hard to force a Psych Ward Admit: all variously responsible for the extended abuse of this Writer and Journalist over her forced, fraudulent two-day-hold under armed guard by numerous black-shirted Security Men for no reason in a freezing Emergency Room (made colder on attending-physician advisories to “stress her out”) and participant variously in the Drive to Defame, Keep Captive, and Commit by recording fabricated and passed-on lies from Brewster Ambulance EMS, Carney Hospital EMS, and Quincy Police who ran the Forced Kidnap and Trafficking operation on this writer on April 14, 2022; all refused to recognize the normalcy, intelligence and sanity of this writer despite perfectly calm and articulate conversation with her on her journalism and on the circumstances of the unlawful arrest and capture which had brought her to the Steward Carney ER, noting down and exchanging lies and false narratives instead, acting thereby persistently to keep her (freezing) in the Carney Hospital ER past Three “psychiatric evaluations” inclusive of one by a Melissa di Pasquale on a remote-video-interview from Optum/United BH not mentioned in the Carney records, one by a Diana King, PA, one by a Rebecca Read, NP, ostensibly a Second “Section 12”, Four shift-changes through Three ER attending-physicians, Michael Reily, MD, Ryan O’Hara, MD, Steve McElroy, MD, and 1 (later-named and absent) attending-psychiatrist-referred-to-as-physician, Jared Trout, MD, putative forced-medicating by a later-named and never-met Suprav Mishra, MD, and move her without cause to the Steward Carney Psychiatric Unit–a floor titled Substance Use and Addiction referred to by receiving Psychiatric Nurse Joe there as 4 Southeast–after 48 hours ostensibly to obtain yet another “psychiatric evaluation” there (for yet another False Psychiatric Label that is—which turned out to be more than one), while much ER conversation indicated ganging-up intent and interest by numerous Security and Medical parties to hold this writer, regardless of reason (there was clearly none in that ER) in a Psych Ward, one, notably stating, for “fifteen days” (“on ‘The DA’s’ word”);

At the Psych Ward, over Four days of extended hold without cause, this writer was then subjected to Four more “psychiatric evaluations”-by Mahmood Sharfi, MD, Duny Damas, NP, Dr. Beth, NP, Jared Trout, MD, countless “15-minute checks,” and much else, all more fully addressed in this writer’s Living Testimony in the Form of an Affidavit and Statement of Fact of November 9, 2022, first published online on November 20, 2022 and sent by postal mail with a notice of claim (with no response) to Steward Carney Hospital on November 21, 2022.

False Psychiatric Labeling for “Commitment” and Community “Care Coordination”

False claims of “psychosis” and “acute psychosis” in “clinical impression” “assessment” “discharge problem” by several clearly lying-by-rote nurses, three physicians, a physician’s assistant, a white-coated “NP” in the ER, a white-coated “NP” in the Psych Ward, three psychiatrists, led oddly to dual claims of a “Discharge Diagnosis,” both without cause, 1) of a “Discharge Diagnosis” on Carney Hospital medical records by Psychiatrist Jared Trout, MD marked “Delusional Disorder” Status “Acute”–after much information provided to him on extant electromagnetic weapons testing and neurotechnology dual-use on the American population in American neighborhoods, military and intelligence warfare in guise of surveillance, extant journalism including mine reporting same, as well as my status as a fully private American on the land and soil jurisdiction of America, more fully described to Dr. Beth earlier, who is not named on the records; and, 2) of a “Discharge Diagnosis” on Optum/ the “Behavioral Health” provider’s records notated as such by “Care Advocate” Brook Algarin, “F31.13 Bipolar 1-current/most recent episode Manic, Severe,” a first pulled-out-of-thin-air confabulation for an “authorization for IP” to force “inpatient level of care” as a first “Quickcert diagnosis” first notated by a Karrie Anton on 4/14/2022, 8:28 pm CDT in United/BH/Optum records, then used as “Admit” by a Nicole Brooks on 4/14/2022, 8:41 pm CDT in United/BH/Optum records, while Michael Reily, MD, then Attending Physician was on the floor but an Alexandra Accardi, MD (non-present, never seen, never met, a Psychiatrist, but named-on-paper Attending Physician ) claimed on paper to be endorsing, then surfaced as a diagnosis (2) “ruled out” or to be ruled out as in “rule out bipolar disorder” in United/BH/Optum notes on 4/16/2022 by Psychiatrist and “Supervisory Physician” Mahmood Sharfi, MD, again despite detailed reportage to him of neighborhood situations, false-claim neighbor actions, and surveillance technologies inclusive of electromagnetic weaponry. No cause is evident either in claims of need for “inpatient admission to Mental Health” and “acute inpatient” admission, nor in claims of “brief psychotic disorder”, severally made to Optum by Brewster Ambulance EMS, Carney Hospital Ancillary, and Psych Consultant Rebecca Read, NP, when none had occurred. (Optum apparently being both “Behavioral Health” for United Health and United Health Insurance itself.)

Of note: “Commitment” is mentioned allusively in the Carney notes attributed to Alexandra Accardi, MD but more likely emanating from Dr. Beth (whom I spoke to and who recognized the nature of my investigative journalism); Aimed ostensibly to discharge me noting again the baseless Label “(1) ‘Delusional Disorder/Status: Acute” then “no treatment indicated” and “this may not be the right diagnosis”, these notes record that “as she presents is not committable” as if Committing were in the offing.

Which apparently it was, given Optum “Care Advocate” Brooke Algarin’s notes on 4/20/2022 post my departure from Carney “Hospital” on 4/19/2022, “member is released from commitment due to md did not feel that she was a danger to the community” but marking the baseless Label “F31.13 Bipolar I…” under “Diagnosis code” while an earlier note of hers states “member is court date for involuntary admission 4/21/2022 and then will decide if will continue involuntary admission and either file for commitment or d/c (discharge) member” proving intent to unlawfully use the court system to further commit this Writer and Journalist greatly endangering life, health, intellectual autonomy, human rights, freedom while disappearing her as a Writer and Journalist, on which date, 4/21/2022, is then recorded a referral to “Care Coordination” clearly a community “behavioral health” monitoring scheme to community-police, that is, community-stalk the labeled and falsely-labeled past their incarceration in Psych Wards. [Care Coordination—the ongoing build-up of Medical and Behavioral Health Communism—and, it appears, involving as well the very EMF/Neurotechnologies researched as DEBR (directed energy bio-behavioral research) now tech-transferred into medical-tech use is both statewide and nationwide, apparently being run through the state DMH and SAMSHA, to be further reported separately.]

The unsubstantiable labeling, the commitment without cause, the community “care coordination” without cause are all hereby repudiated and condemned in the strongest possible terms and published herein as invalid. All relevant parties have been notified.

These labels Must be removed from all “medical records” associated with any form of the name “Ramola Dharmaraj.”

Letters Sent:

[Additional Information on the entire April 14-20, 2022 Carney Hospital life-takedown operation as well as letters to relevant parties to be linked here shortly.]

2022, December 20-29:

Ramola D, Pine-Haven, Quincy, Massachusetts, October 6th, 2023

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

