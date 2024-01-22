WHO Proposal for Pandemic Creation: Just Say No

Brief report & op-ed | Ramola D | January 21, 2024

Reading the WHO “Proposal for negotiating text of the WHO Pandemic Agreement”–a tedious task–reveals rather clearly this is an openly criminal bid for extreme fascist takedown of the entire human population of the world.

A private corporation seeking public subservience to faulty “One-Health” notions, Western-Medicine-informed, and pushing the creation of eternal pandemics, the cultivation of pathogens, the censorship of journalists, the end of Free Speech, and the maintenance of a mercenary Pharmaceutical industry keen to mask and syringe-shoot our babies and adults to death in the name of Global Biosecurity, the World “Health” Organization needs to be denied access to our bodies and our lives.

Private-corporation-playing-government attendees at the “7th Meeting of the intergovernmental negotiating body to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response”/https://www.who.int/news/item/07-12-2023-governments-continue-discussions-on-pandemic-agreement-negotiating-text

Sending public comments by email–if you wish, since the alternative, to ignore the WHO as a corporation with No power at all over your personal and Private health choices is equally attractive–has a deadline on it, COB Eastern Time 5 pm January 22, 2024, to the Health and Human Services Global Affairs Office, at OGA.RSVP@hhs.gov, with a (long) Subject Line “Written Comment Re: Implications of Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) Commitments/Regimes and Other Proposed Commitments in the WHO Pandemic Agreement.” | Written Comment was solicited by HHS OGA on Dec 22, 2023, Federal Register announcement here.

Some Choice Excerpts from the Pandemic A

Note the “Interpandemic Period” and “Infodemic” and “Zoonoses” Notes, Pathogen Access and Vaccine Injury management, Forced Compliance on Many Fronts, Expanded “Clinical Trials”: Non-consensual Experimentation in (Brown & Black) Post-Colonial Countries, Plans to interrupt Wars for Pandemics

Also see the White House Pandemic Prep document, covered here earlier.

Preparing for pandemics–patently the creation of same, in endless dystopia–needs to be called out by all physicians, researchers, scientists with sense.

The Proposal for Pandemic Creation DBA “Pandemic Agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response” in PDF at the WHO and below:

A_INB7_3-enDownload

The WHO, National Sovereignty, State Sovereignty, Your and My Sovereignty, Bodily Autonomy, and the State of the World

While the WHO’s “Pandemic Agreement” threatens to overturn national and state sovereignty while disappearing our personal sovereignty and bodily autonomy, each and every one of us, it may be helpful to know that things are changing around us, corporations are dissolving, and we don’t have to hand over our “Consent of the Governed” to anyone at all.

Fiduciary of The United States of America, Unincorporated, Anna von Reitz has published extensively recently on the dissolution of the corporations which have called themselves Governments, and written often of the need for all Americans and all worldwide to step out of the sea of maritime Jurisdiction and onto the land and soil jurisdiction, to stand with those on the land already, the natives and the tribes, and recognize that sovereignty is vested in you, your state, your government. A few articles which offer more on these subjects, and her advice regarding the pandemic A below:

International Public Announcement: The Answer is Simple/Anna von Reitz

Public International Notice: There are Two Sets of Corporations Involved/Anna von Reitz

News for you/Anna von Reitz

(Excerpt)

Wolf at the Door and in September Skies, Plus a 44-Year Deadline: Anna von Reitz Recommends Americans “Return to the Land” at Speed and Reclaim Birthright Assets/September 3, 2022

One Health, Primary Health, Behavioral Health, Mental Health–New York’s New Billions for Behavior

One of the abiding dangers of a One Health world and a World Health takeover of “Pandemics” is the sudden fascination with “Behavioral Health” expressed in numerous initiatives, state by state–State of State by State of State really–and at the US Inc. Federal level.

It is becoming increasingly evident that Mental Health and Behavioural Health, Crisis Creation, Emergency Creation–and Pandemic Creation–are the intended routes to a fascist state by state internal takedown–which can be, meaning is being planned to be, effected at your primary healthcare practitioner’s office, your workplace, your child’s school or University, your own home and neighborhood, your local hospital’s ER.

A subject for continued focus and coverage here, this is an area for high parental alert, in every state.

The State of State of New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced a billion for mental health care at her state budget for 2024; her rather incredible speech at an event with Mayors in Buffalo waxing sympathetic for “God’s children”–teens (to paraphrase) struggling with suicide/mental health issues post-Covid and during-Covid whom she does not equate to her own state’s policies of social isolation, masking, forced vaccines, forced cyber-schooling–has to be heard to be believed.

Transforming New York State’s Continuum of Mental Health Care/https://www.governor.ny.gov/programs/transforming-new-york-states-continuum-mental-health-care

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCry_R_mE5c

The thing that’s missing, that’s not spoken about, that can be found elsewhere, and that also needs sustained and focused coverage is the fact that this sudden push to expand Mental Health Care–in New York and nationwide–is being achieved in conjunction with corrupt and bought-out “Law Enforcement,” Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Department physicians and psychiatrists, and with the highly dangerous, harmful, unapproved, undisclosed, unlawful, bodily-assaultive vibrational, pulsing, electrical, electromagnetic, brain stimulation and other “health technologies” and “medical technologies” and “public safety technologies” that have been sneaked into Health, Safety, Security and have been used experimentally and are being used operationally on people to destroy their lives.

The use of these energy weapons/technologies in secrecy and their denial in public permits EMS, Police, Hospitals, Courts to run false “Mental Health Crises” productions, forcibly capture people into hospital settings, falsify medical records, force “Behavioral Health” “Treatments” on them, and present them glibly to others as “Services.” These are horrific crimes, which need to be halted.

Explainer: WHO’s Pandemic Agreement Threatens National Sovereignty, Free Speech, and Life/Ben Johnson/January 9 2024

It’s time to yell at the US Government/James Roguski/January 18, 2024

News for you/Anna von Reitz

Wolf at the Door and in September Skies, Plus a 44-Year Deadline: Anna von Reitz Recommends Americans “Return to the Land” at Speed and Reclaim Birthright Assets

