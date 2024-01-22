WHO Proposal for Pandemic Creation: Just Say No

Latest Podcast | July 4, 2023
New Pages & Updates/January 21, 2024
Reporter‘s Note 12: Left Arm Abuse Reported to the CIA Privacy & Civil Liberties Office | January 11, 2024
Mil-Intel EW Watch | Updated January 21, 2024
The ECC-FOIA Request Log | Updated January 10, 2024
Reporter’s Note 11: Nonstop Attacks Post Calm Exposure of the Facts | January 5, 2024
Printing Emails Purporting Efforts to Publicize or End Aspects of Unlawful Covert Targeting, Watchlisting, Torture | January 3, 2024
Police, Public Safety, Public Health, Behavioral Health, Mental Health & Tech Watch | January 2, 2024
Recent Enquiries and Responses Regarding December 20, 2022 | Updated December 13, 2023
Reporter’s Note 10: Fielding Repeat Attacks With Persistence in Speaking | With Addendum, in Apparent Aftermath | Updated December 5, 2023
Reporter’s Note 10: Fielding Repeat Attacks With Persistence in Speaking, Nov 30/Dec 1, 2023
Ending the False Psychiatric Profiling 2013-2023 of Ramola D, Investigative Science & Technology Journalist & Writer, Not “Mentally Ill”| Updated November 25, 2023
Additional Information, With Letters | 2013-2023: False Psychiatric Profiling | Updated November 25, 2023
Notice of Privacy Status | Updated November 22, 2023
Reporter’s Note 9: Uncovering Persistent Crime | November 19, 2023
Notice of Crime Against Humanity | Do Not Participate in Remote Access of Human Beings | Reposted November 17, 2023
Reporter’s Note 8: Progress in Making Enquiries, Continued Obstruction Otherwise | November 10, 2023
Ten-Step Checklist For All Doctors, Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Law Enforcement: 21st-Century Citizens’ Clean-Up of Non-Consensual Weapons Testing, MK Experimentation, and Mil-Intel-Contractor Crime | Re-Post | November 9, 2023
Reporter’s Note 7: Interference, Disruption, Obstruction, Sabotage | October 31, 2023
Reporter’s Notes | October 31, 2023
Plain Speaking at Substack/Latest 4th of March, 2023
The Larger Crime: Behind the Kidnapping & Capture of an American Journalist, Author, and Mother in Quincy, Massachusetts: What It’s Really Brought To Light | Updates | 4th of March 2023
Scatter Notes in Dystopia |
Bipolar I – Severe, Acute, Manic: A Blue-Black Production of the Bloodsucker Clan | August 27, 2022
The Larger Crime: Behind the Kidnapping & Capture of an American Journalist and Author in Quincy, Massachusetts: What It’s Really Brought To Light | Part V: Paper Trails and Weapon Crumbs | August 6, 2022
Exclusive Reportage on Counter-Terrorism “Manufactured-Target” Targeting & Gross Human Rights Violations in Amoral Human Experimentation Crimes by Intelligence Agencies, Law (Lie) Enforcement, & US/NATO Military Divisions: Off-the-Charts Torture & Abuse of “Targeted Individuals”
Counter-Terrorism Mil/Intel/LE Crimes
Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People
No Waivers of Informed Consent, PERIOD: The Public Reports Ongoing Non-Consensual Experimentation and Demands the Common Rule Protect Citizens, Not Covert Activities
Washington’s Blog: The American Public Informs President Obama’s Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues About Ongoing Non-Consensual Human Experimentation in the USA Today
Open Season on Targets: Blacklisted Individuals, Extreme Abuse in Targeting, Secretive Lab-Rat Exploitation, & Massive Establishment Cover-Up
How Secret Policing With Deadly “Non-Lethal” EMF/Scalar/Sonic Neuroweaponry Has Been Installed Domestically Inside the US, & Globally
Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower Reports Ongoing Crimes of Persecution in USA Against Political Targets By FBI, Police, Federal Judges
Geral Sosbee: Collapse of Constitutional Government of The United States of America & The Responsibility For The Collapse (FBI/CIA/DOD); Call for New Nuremberg Trial
Ramola D Reports | Report # 106: CIA and FBI Whistleblowers Barbara Hartwell And Geral Sosbee Discuss The Truth About Surveillance Abuses
Exploring The FBI’s “Consensual Monitoring” and the CIA’s “Concealed Monitoring”: One-Party Consent to Electronic Recordings and Non-Consensual Two-Way Radio Implant Communications?
“No Morals, No Scruples”: Barbara Hartwell on CIA’s Mission of Psychological Warfare, Propaganda, Illegal Domestic Covert Operations, and Extreme High-Tech Retaliation Against Whistleblowers
In 2015, Covert Non-Consensual RFID/MEMS (Microchip) Implants Are a Reality Everyone Should Know About
Is the US Department of Justice Secretly Permitting Local Law Enforcement & the Military to Assault American Citizens Using Covert Directed-Energy “Non-Lethal” Weapons?
The “Neutralizing” of US Dissent With Neuroweaponry: Open Letter to Journalists and Human Rights Advocates and Organizations in the USA and Worldwide
White House Notified of FISA Abuse, Patriot Act, & DOD/CIA CrimesOnce Again, A Memo to President Trump: Massive Surveillance State Abuses | Treason on the Ground, in the USA: Public-Private Partners in Targeted Killing of Americans | 26 June 2019
Memorandum to President Donald J. Trump on Domestic US Torture Programs Running Under Cover of Surveillance | 25 January 2017
Ramola D | Newsflash Radio: They’ve Gone Too Far OR Black Ops Revealed
Media Crimes in Concealing Counter-Terrorism & Surveillance Torture & Abuse with Anti-Personnel DEWs, AI/Neurotech, Stasi Lie-Enforcement & Community MonitoringCover-Stories on DEWS from Russia while US Govt batters Americans in USA with DEWs, Neurotech from Celltowers, Drones, Planes, Satellites, Neighbors, Portable Devices on a Daily Basis
Failure-To-Report-Crime & False-Reality-Construct | #Media POPPCon | 60 Minutes/CBS/Sep 1, 2019: “Targeted Americans: Brain trauma suffered by U.S. diplomats abroad could be work of hostile foreign government”
Failure-To-Report-Crime | The Chicago Sun-Times Debacle: Neil Steinberg, Ella Free, David LaPorte, Ph.D, and the Ruthless Tearing-Down of All Reporting Unethical US Mil/Intel/Medical Experiments and Political Persecution Operations with Neuro/Bio/Energy Weapons as Delusional, Paranoid Schizophrenics Enjoying a “Mass Delusion”
United States of PsyOps: Call Them Paranoid. Call Them Delusional."
Robert Duncan, Regarding 6/10 NYT Article on Gang-Stalking & Targeted Individuals: “When Weapons Are “Field Tested” They Need To Be Very Secretive”
Fusion Center Treason | Flyer for Public Education
Global Non Lethal Weapons Testing Mental Illness Program | Public Notice
The End of Techno Crime Fighters Forum: The Real Backstory
Report & Joint Statement on How Techno Crime Fighters Forum Ended: Correction of Dr. Katherine Horton's False Narrative Changing Facts
A Note on Techno Crime Fighters Forum/March 16, 2021
Seeing the Light: From Activist to Illuminator/March 18, 2021
COINTELPRO Smear Campaigns & Sabotage: Karen Melton Stewart & “Dr.” Katherine Horton Exposed | Infiltration & Disinfo RacketsCOINTELPRO Karen Stewart & Her Narrative of Cyberstalking, Jan 24, 2022
Public Notice re. Ex-NSA Karen Melton Stewart, Dec 28, 2020
Standing Notice Regarding Dr. Katherine Horton’s JTRIG Slander Campaign Against Ramola D, Dec 13, 2018/Updated Jan 3, 2021
Dr. Katherine Horton’s Lies, Libel, Slander, and Smears Page Targeting Ramola D: https://stop007.org/home/black-list/ramola-dharmaraj/June 25, 2021
Notes on Past & Present TI Activism to Expose Fusion Center Excesses, Evils, & Crimes/May 24, 2021 | Email Evidence Published by Galina Kurdina
False Claims and Lies by Ex-NSA Karen Stewart Re. Ramola D Fully Exposed; Further Facts on “Dr.” Katherine Horton’s Lies and Attacks Revealed/Jan 20, 2021 | Email Evidence Published
Secret Slander: “Dr.” Katherine Horton’s 2020 Sabotage & Defamation of Ramola D & Barbara Hartwell as She Lied to NSA Whistleblowers Bill Binney & Kirk Wiebe Exposed/Jan 2, 2021 | Email Evidence Published
Protection Rackets & Containment Operations: Libel, Slander, False-Narratives, False-Reality-Constructs, Smear Campaigns & Serious Defamation | July 23, 2020
WHO Proposal for Pandemic Creation: Just Say No
Brief report & op-ed | Ramola D | January 21, 2024
Reading the WHO “Proposal for negotiating text of the WHO Pandemic Agreement”–a tedious task–reveals rather clearly this is an openly criminal bid for extreme fascist takedown of the entire human population of the world.
A private corporation seeking public subservience to faulty “One-Health” notions, Western-Medicine-informed, and pushing the creation of eternal pandemics, the cultivation of pathogens, the censorship of journalists, the end of Free Speech, and the maintenance of a mercenary Pharmaceutical industry keen to mask and syringe-shoot our babies and adults to death in the name of Global Biosecurity, the World “Health” Organization needs to be denied access to our bodies and our lives.
Sending public comments by email–if you wish, since the alternative, to ignore the WHO as a corporation with No power at all over your personal and Private health choices is equally attractive–has a deadline on it, COB Eastern Time 5 pm January 22, 2024, to the Health and Human Services Global Affairs Office, at OGA.RSVP@hhs.gov, with a (long) Subject Line “Written Comment Re: Implications of Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) Commitments/Regimes and Other Proposed Commitments in the WHO Pandemic Agreement.” | Written Comment was solicited by HHS OGA on Dec 22, 2023, Federal Register announcement here.
Some Choice Excerpts from the Pandemic A
Note the “Interpandemic Period” and “Infodemic” and “Zoonoses” Notes, Pathogen Access and Vaccine Injury management, Forced Compliance on Many Fronts, Expanded “Clinical Trials”: Non-consensual Experimentation in (Brown & Black) Post-Colonial Countries, Plans to interrupt Wars for Pandemics
Also see the White House Pandemic Prep document, covered here earlier.
Preparing for pandemics–patently the creation of same, in endless dystopia–needs to be called out by all physicians, researchers, scientists with sense.
The Proposal for Pandemic Creation DBA “Pandemic Agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response” in PDF at the WHO and below:
The WHO, National Sovereignty, State Sovereignty, Your and My Sovereignty, Bodily Autonomy, and the State of the World
While the WHO’s “Pandemic Agreement” threatens to overturn national and state sovereignty while disappearing our personal sovereignty and bodily autonomy, each and every one of us, it may be helpful to know that things are changing around us, corporations are dissolving, and we don’t have to hand over our “Consent of the Governed” to anyone at all.
Fiduciary of The United States of America, Unincorporated, Anna von Reitz has published extensively recently on the dissolution of the corporations which have called themselves Governments, and written often of the need for all Americans and all worldwide to step out of the sea of maritime Jurisdiction and onto the land and soil jurisdiction, to stand with those on the land already, the natives and the tribes, and recognize that sovereignty is vested in you, your state, your government. A few articles which offer more on these subjects, and her advice regarding the pandemic A below:
International Public Announcement: The Answer is Simple/Anna von Reitz
Public International Notice: There are Two Sets of Corporations Involved/Anna von Reitz
News for you/Anna von Reitz
(Excerpt)
Wolf at the Door and in September Skies, Plus a 44-Year Deadline: Anna von Reitz Recommends Americans “Return to the Land” at Speed and Reclaim Birthright Assets/September 3, 2022
One Health, Primary Health, Behavioral Health, Mental Health–New York’s New Billions for Behavior
One of the abiding dangers of a One Health world and a World Health takeover of “Pandemics” is the sudden fascination with “Behavioral Health” expressed in numerous initiatives, state by state–State of State by State of State really–and at the US Inc. Federal level.
It is becoming increasingly evident that Mental Health and Behavioural Health, Crisis Creation, Emergency Creation–and Pandemic Creation–are the intended routes to a fascist state by state internal takedown–which can be, meaning is being planned to be, effected at your primary healthcare practitioner’s office, your workplace, your child’s school or University, your own home and neighborhood, your local hospital’s ER.
A subject for continued focus and coverage here, this is an area for high parental alert, in every state.
The State of State of New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced a billion for mental health care at her state budget for 2024; her rather incredible speech at an event with Mayors in Buffalo waxing sympathetic for “God’s children”–teens (to paraphrase) struggling with suicide/mental health issues post-Covid and during-Covid whom she does not equate to her own state’s policies of social isolation, masking, forced vaccines, forced cyber-schooling–has to be heard to be believed.
Transforming New York State’s Continuum of Mental Health Care/https://www.governor.ny.gov/programs/transforming-new-york-states-continuum-mental-health-care
The thing that’s missing, that’s not spoken about, that can be found elsewhere, and that also needs sustained and focused coverage is the fact that this sudden push to expand Mental Health Care–in New York and nationwide–is being achieved in conjunction with corrupt and bought-out “Law Enforcement,” Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Department physicians and psychiatrists, and with the highly dangerous, harmful, unapproved, undisclosed, unlawful, bodily-assaultive vibrational, pulsing, electrical, electromagnetic, brain stimulation and other “health technologies” and “medical technologies” and “public safety technologies” that have been sneaked into Health, Safety, Security and have been used experimentally and are being used operationally on people to destroy their lives.
The use of these energy weapons/technologies in secrecy and their denial in public permits EMS, Police, Hospitals, Courts to run false “Mental Health Crises” productions, forcibly capture people into hospital settings, falsify medical records, force “Behavioral Health” “Treatments” on them, and present them glibly to others as “Services.” These are horrific crimes, which need to be halted.
Related
Explainer: WHO’s Pandemic Agreement Threatens National Sovereignty, Free Speech, and Life/Ben Johnson/January 9 2024
It’s time to yell at the US Government/James Roguski/January 18, 2024
News for you/Anna von Reitz
Wolf at the Door and in September Skies, Plus a 44-Year Deadline: Anna von Reitz Recommends Americans “Return to the Land” at Speed and Reclaim Birthright Assets
World Banking Systems on Verge of Change: Choose Privacy
Expanded “Crisis System” & Sudden Roadmaps to “Behavioral Health” Reform Cover the Cruelties of AP-DEW/Neurotech Weapons-Tests, Artificial Intelligence Brain Experiments–& Promise Impending Widespread Targeting for All Human Brain Takedown: Expose & End These Crimes
Communism Claiming Crisis in Massachusetts: Criminally Harassive “Community Policing and Behavioral Health Crisis Intervention Services” Reveal Over 250,000 Captures Per Year into Mental Health of Children, Youth, Adults from 2019 to 2022
From Pandemic to Permanence: How DOD and DHHS are Maneuvring to Instal Future Pandemic Controls while Painfully Testing & Vaccinating All US School Children for COVID, Despite PCR-Testing Failure and Deaths & Disability Caused by the Experimental Gene-Based Vaccines
News Report 6 | Millions in Tests While DARPA/White House Plans Point to Endless Pandemics and A Clear Hybridizing Humans Agenda
