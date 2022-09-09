Newsbreak 156 | Screw the WHO | James Roguski Calls on All to Make a Video to Stop WHO Global Pandemic Treaty Fascism

Video Report & Links | Ramola D | Sep 9, 2022

Author, researcher and public speaker James Roguski calls on all worldwide to make a candid video to tell the WHO what to do with their plan for Global Terrorism AKA Fascism via the so-called “pandemic treaty” they are aiming to pull off shortly, with a little help from compliant, unethical government corporations worldwide.

The WHO is seeking public video comment from Sep 9-13, as noted here–the Second Round page is what you need: https://inb.who.int/home/public-hearings; https://inb.who.int/home/public-hearings/second-round

Make your own powerful video (apart from the WHO-90-second-comment-invite) and check out Screw the WHO at James Roguski’s Substack for places to post it.

Newsbreak 156: Screw the WHO: James Roguski’s Call for Mega Video Response from all People Everywhere

Newsbreak 156, now posted at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Lbry, Rumble features an informative conversation with author and researcher James Roguski calling for all to respond to the WHO’s current call for video comment regarding the “global pandemic treaty” WHO has brewing in the works but to be aware they are setting up this public comment in a very manipulative fashion, and to make your own powerful and candid truth-speaking video as well, which you can upload to his site and to a number of other health freedom sites–which he has set up to do for you on his own Screw the WHO page–in order to put out a powerful video and spoken message to the WHO and to your own country’s government to stop this landslide of handing over national sovereignty and health freedom to a private organization which has been running controlling measures on all worldwide–in addition to being responsible for much other mayhem related to sterilization and mega vaccine damage.

Screw the WHO: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/screw-the-who

This is a candid conversation touching on many aspects of this disturbing scenario calling for all to recognize ALL your basic rights and freedoms will be removed if this treaty is permitted to go ahead — as we all saw during the 2020 lockdowns, and as we are still seeing today in many countries such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, China.

Watch Newsbreak 156: Screw the WHO at Bitchute

Watch Newsbreak 156: Screw the WHO at Rumble

Those who have no idea what is being planned with this treaty need to get aware ASAP — a quick way to get started is with James Roguski’s Stop the WHO action page which condenses the main points under discussion which do indeed point to stripping away of all human rights in the name of viruses, safety, health, and pandemics — all of which are concepts which have been politicized today.

Watch Newsbreak 156: Screw the WHO at Odysee

Please share this video widely, post it on social media, send it by email to friends — WHO has offered a brief comment period, but filling the airwaves with No-Consent to all government corporations seeking to subsume your natural God-given rights with binding accords they then seek to impose on you via fraud and deceit may be exactly the right thing to do today to stop this totalitarian “pandemic treaty” plan of the WHO’s.

Many well-known journalists, activists, and physicians have made their own videos and posted them at James’ Screw the WHO page, add your own today.

LINKS FOR MORE:

Stop the WHO: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/stopthewhocom

Screw the WHO: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/screw-the-who

PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE WHO:

WHO and Central Bankers’ Impending Pandemic Treaty to Establish Global Fascism at Speed | Reclaim Your Sovereignty

Newsbreak 148: James Roguski Calls on All to Stop the WHO Power Grab Right Now

Anna von Reitz: UN CORP — A Message for Davos | Root of All Evil Apparently UN CORPORATION, Behind US INC., UN, WHO, DOD, NATO |”Time to Liquidate it as a Criminal Entity”

Unending Lies & Disinfo from Media, CDC, FDA, WHO Cause Death-Spike Post Vaccine: Dr. Russell Blaylock’s COVID Update: What is the Truth?

RAMOLA D REPORTS:

DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND

Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel).

FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:

Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net

Author website: ramolad.com

Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble

MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS….YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:

Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.

Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD

FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:

Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:

Know the Biggest Secret–Matrix Freedom

CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:

ramolad@everydayconcerned.net

Please share this post widely ASAP so people know it’s time to stand up and speak out!

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

