Ramola D | Note on False Psychiatric Labels

Note on False Psychiatric Labels | Ramola D | July 8, 2023

Succeeding the indignities and persecutions inflicted on this Writer and Journalist in Quincy and Boston, Massachusetts over the last year with a Fraudulent Forced Section 12 Kidnapping and Fraudulent Forced False Psychiatric Labeling actions in April 12-19, 2022 (described in the Living Testimony of November 9, 2022), and a second Fraudulent Forced Action involving a Second Forced Kidnapping, Physical Abuse, and further Fraudulent False Psychiatric Labeling in December 20-29, 2022, with much harm in between, prior, and recently (to be described in full soon), including a troubling encounter with a Primary Care Physician on December 21, 2021 involving Medical Malpractice in Overreach of Physician Remit, Defamation and Slander in Fraudulent False Psychiatric Imputation and Intimidation, and Fraud in X-Ray Imaging Process and Records, this Writer and Journalist has been and is privately addressing the specific aspect of Fraudulent False Psychiatric Labeling accomplished by Physicians and Psychiatrists using Fraudulent Unsubstantiable Behavioral Health/Mental Health Notations projected as “Diagnoses” and other random-though-Notated Projections on her Medical Records, the horrific and painful consequences of all of which this Writer has endured from 2013 to 2023, which she has now reported or is reporting to the Commissioner of the Department of Mental Health in Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Attorney-General, the Board of Registration in Medicine in Massachusetts, the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the Clerk-Magistrate of Quincy District Court, the Fiduciary of The United States of America, the Massachusetts State Assembly, United Nations Human Rights Office of the Commissioner, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture, United Nations Human Rights Council, and other appropriate Health, Government, and Justice authorities, in addition to addressing specific doctors or/and their supervisory medical professionals.

Each of these doctors and psychiatrists has not merely ignored the true, well-documented, well-substantiated reportage of counter-personnel Directed Energy Weaponry (DEW)/Neurotechnology use on the citizenry this writer has apprised them of, used physically on others and on herself, unlawfully, abusively, and with impunity, in her case overtly since late October 2013, they have disrespectfully dismissed both her Science-and-Technology reportage and other extant scientific, military, whistleblower, scholarly, journalistic, witness reportage both; some have participated as accomplices in the crimes of Forced Fraudulent Section 12 Kidnapping replete with extended Defamation and Slander, completely ignoring her verbal notice to them of being a whistleblower journalist reporting military, police and Intelligence crimes (rather than being mentally ill); they have made unwarranted and unsubstantiated notations of “diagnosis” and “indication” after literally a few minutes sometimes of conversation or a few hours or days sometimes of forced, uneventful observation when she was held under duress in their midst; they have subjected her to racist, misogynist, sexist, and discriminatory treatment in public and in Emergency Rooms and Psychiatry Wards, Wings, Facilities; they have inscribed unsupportable false psychiatric labels in grievous Defamation and Slander against her name and medical records, actions which have had far-reaching and intentional harm, inclusive of stripping her of her basic and fundamental human rights to be taken seriously as an adult, a living woman, a mother, a sane and intelligent woman, a brown-skinned woman, a highly qualified and educated professional, an Indian-American writer, a human rights advocate, a broadcaster, a journalist, a patient reporting physical—not mental—illness on occasion, whether to Primary Care Physicians, Emergency Room Physicians/Nurses/Staff, or Psychiatrists, Psychiatric Nurses, other Psychiatric Ward or Hospital staff; they have used these false psychiatric labels to set in motion, maintain, and continually revive a broad, wide-reaching and endless campaign of unsubstantiable Defamation and Slander and of continued DEW/Neurotechnology assault to destroy or/and damage her name, life, self, physical being, career, profession, livelihood, friendships, relationships, marriage, social circles, communities of affiliation, in neighborhood, in society, on travels within and without Massachusetts, in several parts of the USA, Europe, India, and at home in Quincy, Massachusetts, in other US states, and in India with her own family; they have permitted these false psychiatric labels to non-consensually and fraudulently roll her into, keep her in, and continue on her body, brain, and being, undisclosed but putatively, possibly classified, torturous, inhumane, unlawful, unethical non-lethal weapons-testing operations, Artificial Intelligence operations, cybernetics, telemetry, HUMINT-collection, DEW bio-behavioral research operations, Brain experimentation, harvesting, heterodyning and other kinds of putative secretive, unlawful, unconsented-to, exploitative, aggressively vulgar, bodily invasive, extremely abusive, and greatly persecutory research, experimentational, and operational Military, Intelligence, Health, and Criminal Justice projects; they have also, putatively, used these labels to justify her being non-consensually entered into various so-called community research or community healthcare or community monitoring or community surveillance or community law enforcement or criminal justice projects as a “’research subject/mental nutcase/unstable activist’ who cannot give consent but so needs this research/community healthcare/constant tracking and monitoring and energy-tech control for her own good” while unlawfully deploying harmful and highly deleterious neurobioweaponry, radio frequency telemetry, cybernetics, conducted electrical and energy weaponry, vibration control weaponry on her physical being overtly for nearly ten years; they have used these labels therefore, wittingly or unwittingly, to assist police and fusion center staff and contractors locally and remotely to physically, psychologically, socially terrorize, subjugate, abuse, and misrepresent this writer and her family for nearly ten years; and more.

These fraudulent False Psychiatric Labels therefore, self-invalidating, are condemned in the strongest possible terms and published herein as invalid; none of the doctors or hospitals named herein have nor can give one plausible reason for these labels, leveled against a perfectly sane, stable, thoughtful Indian-American woman, writer, journalist, mother; all have been or will be notified of the wrongfulness in action of stooping to such malpractice in affixing these false labels; all of these false psychiatric labels masquerading as “diagnoses” in the profoundly corrupt, dehumanizing, tyrannizing medical healthcare industry are made obsolete by this publication, and any voices including those of any and all Physicians and Psychiatrists seeking to counter same must 1) essay an open, public debate in publicly-accessible media, providing this writer notice of same, addressing these matters, 2) provide in print and verbal mode clear reason for their concoction, fabrication, and fraudulent notation of these labels, 3) retain and publish a copy of this Notice, as current and as complete, with all information herein published in her medical records and entered into all databases subsequently, 4) fully remove all these fraudulently created and applied labels from this writer’s medical records; even cursory inspection of these labels reveals their fraudulence. Further information on this subject including all False Psychiatric Labels aimed fraudulently and criminally at this Writer and Journalist since 2013 when she was first attacked overtly with electromagnetic energy technologies in Massachusetts will be published in due course of time. This Writer reserves the right to revise this text as she sees fit, at any time, and will indeed further pursue this matter in print, on paper and electronically, as well as any other lawful means of her choosing, as she sees fit, until it is fully resolved to her satisfaction.





Ramola D, Pine-Haven, Quincy, Massachusetts, July 8th, 2023

