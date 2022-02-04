Media Lies | Plain Speaking Launched at Substack

Report | Ramola D | Feb 4, 2022

Just launched, at Substack this week, my new op-ed newsletter aiming to focus on misinforming media coverage & candid commentary, with a link here on the Main Menu above to repost.

The miserable state of affairs we have in the world today can be traced directly to Media Lies of Omission, Commission, and Distortion which need to be exposed completely; if Media had been doing its job (for the last 100 years at least!), Justice would have to do its job too; currently of course, neither are operative.

Today’s post here:

Feb 4, 2022: This is this week’s post: At Substack:

Calling Out Media in Washington, DC and Ottawa for Refusal to Report COVID-Vaccine Deaths: The Situation is Dire | PDF Feb 4 2022

Launch post on Feb 1, 2022 below:

Beat Censorship: Speak Your Mind!

Don’t let Agenda-setters bite.

This is Plain Speaking, a newsletter with Candid Commentary on Current Affairs, from a writer with a science, literature, teaching, writing, consciousness and ethics background who’s been informing the world for 8 years at The Everyday Concerned Citizen and runs podcasts, interviews, and reports at Ramola D Reports.

If you’d like some no-holds-barred critical-thinking commentary from an indy thinker, writer, and journalist who’s been looking through the motley contrived muck of current-day reality—growing increasingly dystopian at the hands of dyed-in-the-wool deceivers while the stars on the other hand foretell great awakenings and change for humanity—and speaking her mind without pause (something she recommends everyone does), while offering you the unvarnished truth and inescapable fact on a platter in an irrepressible stream forever, this is the newsletter for you.

Subscribe to stay on top of reality and drill deep to the core of your own authentic self as a reader—first post coming soon!

SUBSCRIBE AT SUBSTACK/Plain Speaking

Please share this post and link widely since my presence on Substack — like my earlier presence on Steemit and Medium — as well as my reach on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram is being massively shadowbanned–thanks!

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

