Newsbreak 121: Shai Danon on Israel Currently: Media Lies, Arab-Jewish Clashes Being Contrived, Knesset Moves for Children to Be Vaccinated, Military Drill Ongoing: Rise Up, Stand Up, Fight for Your Rights Now, Deny Consent

Report & Video Link | Ramola D | May 15, 2021

In a livestream this afternoon, Shai Danon, Israeli broadcaster and journalist, freedom fighter and truth media activist who has also set up the video platform Ahava528 which we used, speaks of the actual situation in Israel currently and says despite what is being broadcast via mainstream media the situation is chaotic and teetering toward military control inside Israel, with fires in major cities and unruly Israeli Arab rioters terrorizing Israeli Jewish residents–while reports on Twitter from Gaza show media buildings demolished, reports of bombs dropped on apartment buildings and the terrorizing of Palestinians by the IDF (Israeli Defense Force) with numbers of children and adults killed.

Shai Danon

Shai says he is not making conclusive statements about what actually may or may not be happening in Gaza but is pointing out that Mainstream Media can literally make news happen by fabricating graphics and video, using a snippet of CGI’d buildings-burning to prove his point.

The push toward vaccine passports, and now the Knesset approving of vaccinations for the children–despite the known harms of the COVID vaccines–and further strictures inside Israel point to a build-up of tyranny pushing forward toward possible rollout of military control–which will be disastrous to all citizens in terms of further removal of rights of free movement, assembly, and trade. Shai also speaks of the Rockefeller “Operation Lockstep” scenario as a plan rather than just a speculation or fictional scenario and reminds viewers of military drills advertised before actual terror events, such as in the case of 9/11 and the 7/7 bombings as well as the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin.

Currently a military drill for one month has been advertised for Israel, he says, for the 18th of May, 3 days away, while in actuality the drill has started already, with rhetoric of mass attack from all sides on Israel– a scenario which is somewhat being echoed in media currently as news of bombings in Gaza are being followed by ominous presentiments of a larger world war.

The Jews in Israel are being targeted, he says, by the Israeli government and the globalists behind them, just as the people in every country are being targeted by their governments and the Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab & co globalists behind them.

Governments have turned against their own people and are seeking to subjugate them — and it is time therefore to understand that more and more rights are being taken from us, in the name of Health, while fascism and Nazism are being rolled out. It is time for all to wake up, get informed, and start standing up for your basic rights, freedoms, and liberties before they are all removed by billionaires and their minions. This is the most important subject for truth-media to focus on currently, he says, not whether a virus exists and what form it takes; COVID and vaccine lies have led to tyranny which people need to stand up to.

Newsbreak 121 was livestreamed at Ahava528 and can be watched below, also at Ramola D Reports/Newsbreak 121 on Ahava 528. (First time livestreaming and my camera seems to have been shut off on the recording somehow although it worked ok during the livestream, so pardon the strangeness, and please subscribe there for notice of new livestreams on a regular basis, going forward.)

Many thanks to Shai Danon for both his voice and information and his video platform!

Newsbreak 121 will be posted at other channels–Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee shortly.

Newsbreak 121

Shai Danon spoke earlier in Newsbreak 113 here, on what is happening in Israel and the great dangers of the vaccine passport in rolling out permanent medical apartheid and tyranny:

https://www.brighteon.com/ffeb47cc-7580-4725-b572-93ab8574af42

Shai Danon also participated in the international Media Panel here:

Media Deceit in Censorship & Lies Conceals Luciferian Transhumanist Techno-Slavery & Genocide Agenda, International Indy Media Panel Finds

