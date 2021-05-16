Newsbreak 122: Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski Reports Persecution of Churches, Urges All to Defend Rights & Freedoms Now from Communist Takeover: Stop Complying, Sue Govt Officials & Business Owners, Hold Them Accountable

Report & Video Link | Ramola D | May 15, 2021

Pastor Artur Pawlowski who came to world attention recently with his powerful resistance to Calgary Police invasion of his church on two occasions, who was thence arrested on May 8, 2021 in a dramatic highway stop filmed and published worldwide, arrested and held in police custody for 53 hours, he reports, in horrific conditions in solitary and in “tanks” with others–none of these holding cells and areas sanitary, hygienic, healthy, safe, or congenial to human holding, quite contrary to the “Public Health” mania supposedly behind his arrest, putatively for holding church services during the “big fat lie” of the COVID pandemic–describes his ordeal and reports widespread persecution of Christians and churches in Canada, urging all to stand up now to defend basic rights and freedoms.

Go and Do Not Comply Pastor Artur Pawlowski/Newsbreak 122/Ramola D Reports

Chasing out the Gestapo/https://www.bitchute.com/video/7J6XjF76v3U0/

Chasing Out Gestapo Second Time During Church/https://www.bitchute.com/video/vZfEUXGvKwv2/

Brutal & Designed-to-Humiliate Arrest by Police Turned COVID Gestapo, May 8, 2021/https://www.bitchute.com/video/GyRdTYONuawS/

Stressing his Polish background growing up in Communist Poland, experiencing the rigors of food rations and police tyranny, he describes stories filtered down from two generations ago from grandparents who experienced the terrors of Nazi Germany and the travails of police brutality, with Gestapo and SS abduction of people from their homes, terrorizing and raping of women, and the same Nazi-echoing slide into tyranny now as churches are closed off and police stop the assembling of Christians in churches (while, oddly, the assembling of Muslims in mosques is permitted).

Having seen the horrors of Communist control up close, growing up with an awareness of the concentration camps at Auschwitz, Birkenau and other places, Pastor Artur says he is aware those kinds of atrocities can repeat themselves, and it appears the current slide into removal of rights–in the name of an unproved “pandemic” and a virus not found to exist (see Newsbreak 105) with agenda to vaccinate all with an mRNA “operating system,” as Moderna has disclosed–is headed right there if people do not stand up right now and stop complying with rights-removing mask and lockdown mandates.

Pastor Artur also describes how his family escaped Poland in 1989, first stopping at Greece for 5 years, a place where he reports much was corrupt and bribery eased the travails of normal life, before immigrating to Canada on invitations to migrate–land of supposed law and order, and finding currently that neither law nor order is being maintained really but their opposite.

Now business owners are assisting the government in removing rights by demanding mask-wearing compliance. “It’s insane–they are enslaving people. With their own hands they are destroying their future.” He says the answer is to start suing businesses and government officials: Hold them accountable, let them know they cannot trample on rights.

A dedicated Christian who feeds the poor, has set up orphanages and churches overseas, and invites all listening to write in with prayer requests if they need prayers, Pastor Artur closes with this message:

“We have entered an era of leaderless societies–we don’t have leaders, we have traitors–we have people who have betrayed our trust, who are not working for us but against us. In churches we don’t have shepherds–scared instead of fighting for their sheep they have run away and have abandoned the sheep–they are hired guns not shepherds. We have to fight together–God is on our side, and God wins; unite past color of skin, do not allow them to divide us–that’s why they have Antifa, Black Lives Matter–love and respect each other and fight the tyranny. Go and do not comply. We need civil disobedience at the highest levels, deny the tyranny, stop complying, do not work for them, defy their orders on masks, social distancing, assembling. They rely on fear and terror. They are bullies: let the bullies know you will fight back. Bullies are cowards, so: stand up to evil. Evil will not stop on its own. You have to be the light in the darkness, you have to be the hope, tell them Jesus is the answer. Join rallies, join protests–God bless, stand up and fight the evil.”–Pastor Artur Pawlowski/Newsbreak 122/Ramola D Reports/May 15, 2021

Newsbreak 122 was livestreamed 6 pm EST, 4 pm Calgary time on May 15, 2021 at Ramola D Reports/Newsbreak 122 at Ahava 528 and can be watched below, will be uploaded shortly to Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee.

Please share this and all videos featuring Pastor Artur widely–let the voice and words of those fighting tyranny be heard above the mainstream media din of endless featuring of the lying and treasonous tyrants.

Newsbreak 122: Pastor Artur Pawlowski Urges People to Stand Up Against Tyranny to Christians, Churches, All

Pastor Artur’s powerful morning broadcast on the Christian radio BJ Edwards show which preceded this one today and inspired and complements this one can be found here:

https://www.pscp.tv/LastCallBJ/1YqKDenvweNGV

Pastor Artur’s church website, where he can be contacted from:

Street Church of Calgary

Renew America, Rev. Austin Miles, May 14, 2021/Inviting Folks Now to Church a Crime!!(?)

