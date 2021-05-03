Sanity in Karnataka, India as State Govt Advises Ivermectin, HCQ, Vitamin C, and Zinc in Home Care for Treatment of COVID-19

Report | Ramola D | May 3, 2019

The Government of Karnataka has issued a health advisory to health and police officers in the State suggesting the use of Ivermectin, HCQ, Vitamin C, Zinc, and other mild treatment in home care for those testing positive for COVID-19 but showing only mild to no symptoms.

While a hysterical media storm is being whipped up by Western mainstream media over COVID variant crises in India, with much hyperbole and deception being floated about, it appears from various reports on social media that as in the West, what is really going on in India is 1) an inflation of CASES thanks to the false-positive PCR tests, 2) an inflation of cases post the COVID vaccines which are producing COVID-positives worldwide, 3) an advertised shortage of beds, oxygen tanks, and ventilators.

Are people in India waking up to the deadly dangers of the COVID gene-based vaccines? Ben Fulford in his latest missive suggests so, but Adar Poonavala, CEO of Serum Institute (producing AstraZeneca’s deadly vaccines in India as Covishield) whom he quotes seems to have fled India because “aggressive threats” were demanding increased production, not a halt to the vaccines. Rich Indians have been chartering private jets to escape the hype about COVID while Australia, UK, US and other countries issued notice of restricting flights into their countries from India.

Forced or Coerced Tests Driving up Cases?/Image: India Post, April 29, 2021

Gareth Icke’s recent interview with Yohan Tengra, a Bombay journalist reveals much, including that 96% of cases in Karnataka have been found to be asymptomatic–in other words, healthy people are being misdiagnosed as COVID-positive.

Perhaps this will set an example for the rest of India, to return to effective modes of treatment such as Ayurvedic herbals, good nutrition, and Vitamin C, while Pharma runs a fear-campaign in desperate intention to gene-modify millions of Indians with deadly mRNA vaccines or viral-vector vaccines, which are causing thousands of deaths, paralysis, strokes, heart attacks, blood clots worldwide.

Here is the advisory, sent on by Carmel McCormack, independent researcher who is keeping an eye on the most important developments worldwide (Many thanks!).

