Not Havana Syndrome, Not “Mental Illness,” “Star Wars” Might Be Closer to the Truth: Of Obvious DEWs & Neuro Strikes: A Whistleblower Racket

Report | Ramola D | November 16, 2023

Recently, it appears, (American we hope) John Kiriakou of CIA Torture Whistleblower fame ran a series of “Havana Syndrome” shows on his Top Secret podcast on Russia Today–a conundrum in itself–publicizing the term “Havana Syndrome”–a catchy term from the Mental Health, Psychiatry, and Secret Service crowd aiming desperately to keep Neuroweaponry and Radio Frequency High-Powered Microwave Weapon attacks on everyday citizens Top Secret–while continuing to play Journalist.

Agencies such as the CIA, NSA, BND, KGB, and others–covered by many previously–must have been gratified.

The years roll on, apparently, and all we hear from our “National Security” mechanism preserving our freedoms and protecting our liberties are Crickets.

John in fact made a gratifying mention of this species in his introduction to a recent show dated 28 October 2023 (one of those pictured above): “The US Government iniitally dismissed the symptoms as the product of Crickets. Yes, Crickets. And that is of course, ridiculous.” (I may have that quote wrong since it appears to have changed, in the last few days–as also the rest of the show, with much added imagery and chatter–as I marvelled at this introduction.) (The new one mentions the word “sinister” which is about right, in my estimation, in relation to the CIA, and the NSA as well, both on prominent display on this show.)

Crickets were covered assiduously by the New York Times, I recall.

I covered these Cover Attempts earlier here, at Substack:

Worldwide DEW & Neurotech Targeting and AI- Cybernetic Torture, Bio Neuro Trafficking, Stasi Crimes Against Humanity By Fusion Centers Et Al

I don’t believe John Kiriakou–like most other journalists, worldwide, not in contact with this writer–attended that first, stellar Online Press Conference held on October 15, 2021 on Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting and AI/Cybernetic Torture, Bio-Neuro-Trafficking, Stasi Crimes Against Humanity by Fusion Centers, nor the second, Conference II, on Worldwide Unethical DEW/Neurotech Targeting and Non-Consensual AI/Cybernetics/Brain Experimentation, held on October 22, 2022, reported here earlier, but then, neither did the New York Times. (Who don’t really cover Crimes Against Humanity.)

He does, however, do a good job playing Still-a-Spokesperson-for-the-CIA despite his long stint as In-the-Public-Eye-as-a-Righteous-Whistleblower, much like Edward Snowden, Bill Binney, and so many others. The CIA, I understand, is an exacting employer, which doesn’t quite let its whistleblowers go, as CIA Whistleblower Barbara Hartwell has recently demonstrated, with a new batch of repeat-storytelling she may have been paid to storytell: my newer understanding of how Intelligence agencies operate is touched on here:

“This writer has increasingly been made aware over the years of the extreme strangeness of the so-called “Intelligence Community” in the USA through her interactions with and journalistic coverage of whistleblowers from various prestigiously-named agencies which apparently all seem to actually be filled with people idly entertaining themselves and others with various covers, stories, and lies.” —Regarding Barbara Hartwell, CIA Whistleblower | June 13, 2023

Merely asking, what is it about Whistleblowers from the Government agencies, really? isn’t enough anymore. Clearly they are a very special race, class, or species, unto themselves–and as explained to us once, many years ago, of the way terrorists apparently behave, of whom Intelligence agents seem to be the obverse half, they operate separately sometimes, in cells and conclaves. Yet none, it appears, are in actuality acting independently: a tragedy or a regrettable fact, either way you look at it.

Intelligence: A Disinfo Operation?

What Intelligence agencies are supposed to do has always remained an inscrutable mystery to most of us, especially those of us who’ve been relegated, I see, to the (Colorful) margin as Writers and Journalists so CIA whistleblowers like Kiriakou can Rise into the public eye through carefully constructed means, employing Time–an aspect of Reality NSA Whistleblower Bill Binney informs us is what Intelligence agencies seek honorably to work with:

“To project—or predict—Intentions and Capabilities of Adversaries or Threats—in advance, so you can actually do something to stop them and prevent them—That’s what Intelligence is supposed to do.” –(Using Tragedy as an Excuse to Spy on Americans, The Whistleblowers, April 2023, Interview with Bill Binney by John Kiriakou)

Writing to John Kiriakou

I wrote to John Kiriakou once, in September 2016, at the time that he was awarded the Sam Adams Associates for Integrity in Intelligence award for 2016–an award also bestowed on NSA Whistleblower Thomas Drake, in 2011, to whom I also wrote at the time. (Curiously, I live in the town now where Sam Adams’ ancestors hailed from–a “City of Presidents”–and I learn he too was CIA once, in the ’60s, and a whistleblower, on Vietnam, obviously a story there too, and insight into how the CIA-NSA-Media is constructed and operates.)

John Kiriakou was in the Press a great deal at the time, for his speaking out on “enhanced interrogation” Torture activities inclusive of waterboarding, by the CIA.

John Kiriakou at the Fort Collins Community Action Network, earlier named the Center for Peace, Justice, and the Environment, speaking about being Chief of Counter Terrorism in Pakistan, awakening to the fact of children being terrorized (by the CIA), learning and whistleblowing about the “CIA’s Torture Program” and “Enhanced Interrogation” including Waterboarding, and capturing and handing over Abu Zubaydah, projected as being inner-circle Al Qu’aida, in 2002.(Very sadly, Abu Zubaydah was thence “renditioned” to black sites in Europe, then sent to Guantanamo in 2006, and seems (despite Lawyers existing in Amerika) to have been incredibly insanely tortured for 21 years, as reported in May 2023 by The Guardian here–as a consequence of which the entire world understands the US Legal System has failed utterly, that he–and all held at Guantanamo–on “no legal basis for detention (as found by the 95th Session of the Human Rights Council , Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, UN, 14-18 November 2022)” needs to be released immediately: a subject surely for further coverage by all human rights groups and true journalists , worldwide, as well as address by those at the Head of Governments, worldwide.)

Former Vice President of US Inc. Dick Cheney on May 13, 2018, Hollywood-whisper- confiding to journalist Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Insider he was all for Enhanced Interrogation–“I believed in it, I was heavily involved in getting it set up,” wouldn’t call it Torture, and admired it for the “Intelligence” it produced. This was 2 years after 2016, when John Kiriakou won the Sam Adams Integrity in Intelligence award for his whistleblowing–(which turned out to be for, as reported by the Court/US Legal System revered by the New York Times, the reveal of an Agent’s Name), yet CIA-FBI Torture in its many guises was permitted to continue, a situation still calling desperately for change/https://www.foxnews.com/video/5784224187001.

That September, Cait Ryan, a New England RN, and Karla Smith, human rights activists and seeming leaders among a small group of concerned Americans I knew–who were then working together (I thought) to expose the crimes of factions in the Military and Intelligence agencies using and secretly testing so-called non-lethal microwave weapons, space telemetry, radar tracking and other such among other forms of harmful non-consensual bio-neuro experimentation technology on civilians, service members and veterans alike–in other words, indiscriminately, on Americans–were planning to attend the awards ceremony for the 2016 Sam Adams award and I entrusted my letters to them. Cait Ryan had made the acquaintance of John Kiriakou, she had told me sometime, through writing to him when he was in prison, and was going to Washington to meet him and Thomas Drake along with Karla Smith, a trip I was invited on but could not make eventually, by reason of family obligations. As I recall, Cait Ryan encouraged me to write to both whistleblowers, offering to take my letters to them; I believe I was asked and responded as a journalist and prominent human rights awareness-raiser reporting government crime, as I (thought I) was known then in this group; my intent then (looking back now) may have been to apprise these two CIA and NSA whistleblowers somewhat of the nature of the technology crimes many had reported to me, and which it appeared certain Government agencies were then working overtime to conceal.

Writing to inform whistleblowers was also encouraged at the time by Australian writer and human rights campaigner Paul Baird, author of the website SurveillanceIssues.com, who was then seeking to bring a few NSA, CIA, FBI and other whistleblowers together in a documentary or film to help reveal the overarching crimes of decades-long non-consensual brain, body, and life experimentation with remote-access stealth weaponry, inflicting essentially Torture, on both Americans and people worldwide.

SACHRP in May 2016: Talking about Protecting Humans While Pushing Ahead the Agenda to Strip all Protections from Humans

I was beginning to follow the doings of the SACHRP then–the Secretary’s Advisory Committee for Human Subject Research Protections–in its efforts to transform the Common Rule into an open door for unconsented-to human experimentation by the US Military and Intelligence (DOD/C5ISR) behemoth on Americans–already quietly permitted by both Intelligence agencies and the Department of Justice, having been only recently introduced, in 2014, 2015, 2016, through questioning US Air Force Directed Energy Bio-Behavioral Research Projects, via the subject of FWAs (federal wide assurances), re-covered here recently, to the subject of Health and Human Services’s seemingly being involved–without revealing involvement–in the unlawful procurement, use, and exploitation of large numbers of (unlawfully) selectively targeted, terror-and-spy-listed people in the USA post 9-11.

Claiming Human Rights Protections on US Air Force Directed Energy Bio-Behavioral Research RF HPM Weapons-Testing Contracts/October 11, 2023

[This was perhaps part of the now-emergent long-game concerted push in the entire world of Health, via concoctions such as “Behavioral Health” and constructs such as Community Behavioral Health Centers to begin or continue to disappear human intellect, individualism, family in building NWO frameworks hidden these days under “Smart City” language and concepts of sustainability, resilience, sanctuary, and innovation. I did not know that then.]

I had learned there was tremendous public uproar over the intent to disappear Informed Consent in biomedical experimentation–among the group awakened to this possibility that is, since the SACHRP meetings in May 2016 were not open public meetings permitting open public discourse, nor were covered openly by the so-called Media, as a War might be, or the US Open, or the Coronation of a sudden King.

The public dissent therefore was near-disappeared.

My coverage of this subject at the time included notice of public comment and Cait Ryan’s and Karla Smith’s public appearances at the end of two SACHRP meetings in May 2016, as also Nola Alexander’s, Peter Rosenholm’s, Joan Dawson’s, Cassandra Lewis’s, reported here : No Waivers of Informed Consent, PERIOD: The Public Reports Ongoing Non-Consensual Experimentation and Demands the Common Rule Protect Citizens, Not Covert Activities | Ramola D | July 17, 2016

These May 2016 meetings interestingly were aimed to disclose Public Comment, after the Period for Public Comment on the NPRM–the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), published in the Federal Register on September 8, 2015, and running a lip-service public-comment period for three months–closed on January 6, 2016.

Their testimonies and statements, powerfully moving, yet constrained to five minutes at the end of 3-hour NIH-Campus (Fisher’s Lane: NIAID) meetings which should have been nationally televised and nationally responded to, can be found here, in the last 20 minutes of each meeting: SACHRP, May 18 and May 19, 2016.

[These meetings were not well-publicized, and did not permit for open public or journalistic access. A query I sent SACHRP for further information prior to these meetings went unanswered. However, based on responses I had received then on FOIA request to the US Air Force, and ongoing research, I provided Kate Ryan with some information on human experimentation weapons-testing programs, which she included in her presentation. Regrettably, I was not able nor encouraged to make it to these meetings myself. I did address the SACHRP Committee however, in a letter sent by email and fax some time later (included below.) Cait I recall asked then if she could share my letter with CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou, and also share it with NSA Whistleblowers Bill Binney and Kirk Wiebe.]

PUBLIC COMMENT EXPOSING HARMFUL BIOMEDICAL EXPERIMENTATION, DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS-TESTING, & UNETHICAL COVERED RESEARCH

Joan Dawson Kate/Cait Ryan Karla Smith Cassandra Lewis Nola Alexander Peter Rosenhom

May 18 and 19, 2016, SACHRP, NIH: Americans report non-consensual biomedical experimentation, pulsed radio frequency directed energy weapons-testing, unconsented-to psychiatric drug-testing, other covered research involving cruelty, privacy-invasion, torture inside the United States of America, their public comments being ignored by HHS, OHRP; and comment further on SACHRP’s proposed Intelligence and Justice exclusions which really would ensure no human subject research “protections” whatsoever.

I wrote then, to John Kiriakou and to Thomas Drake (letters below), requesting an interview, mentioning my coverage of Torture activities being indulged in apparently by various Defense and Intelligence agencies using the weapons of Electronic Warfare–counter-personnel energy neuroweaponry–and the danger of this continuing, via intended changes to the Common Rule permitting waivers for Intelligence and Justice, suggesting they might wish to investigate the matter further. My concern was both for the present and the future.

Excerpt:

“In other words, these agencies—which group no doubt includes the CIA—are seeking carte blanche to conceal and cover any and all future experimentation on Americans, as well as, I presume, in this way cover any ongoing experimentation on Americans (or anyone else, worldwide, via Intel agreements), as perfectly normal, everyday Intelligence surveillance activities being conducted by these agencies, which they are under no obligation to divulge whatsoever, since of course all this activity will be classified and has to be hidden for the purpose of preserving National Security.” –Letter to John Kiriakou, Ramola D, September 24, 2016

Not long after, John Kiriakou responded (letter below), not quite getting the import of what I was saying it appeared, suggesting that people reporting non-consensual experimentation might be “mentally ill” while also saying he had not heard of any such thing in his 15 years of working with the CIA.

This was rather crushing at the time, given our hopes to involve ethical whistleblowers in exposing the hidden crimes of over-reaching agencies of the US Government. Nevertheless, I wrote back, seeking to educate him further, as I passed on the letters also to Cait Ryan, Karla Smith, and Paul Baird, all of whom optimistically noted that perhaps we had sown a small “seed” one day to further blossom, while we each reminded ourselves this was a whistleblower who had been imprisoned for speaking out, and who had a young family–in other words, one not to be further imposed on really. Thomas Drake I did not hear from, but Cait Ryan assured me he might well write back later, given his being more fully engaged then in a doctorate he was working on. Neither agreed to an interview. John Kiriakou did send me on a note he had sent Cait Ryan and Cait told me she had assured John I “wasn’t mentally ill”–making me wonder how on earth Mental Illness had entered the conversation in the first place.

Why are Reporting Victims of Crime Referred to as “Mentally Ill”?

Of course, it appears John Kiriakou is using this term of reference now on his shows featuring the more than fraudulent Spychiatry-Invented “Havana Syndrome”, including in an unusual question aimed at former NSA Technical Director Bill Binney revealing more of his own leanings–or being-dragged–into the frantically Fabricating world of Psychiatry: “…in many cases they’re mentally ill. But in many cases they are legitimately suffering from something—and they have the MRIs and the CAT Scans to prove it. Is it possible to differentiate between people who need to be medicated and people who are suffering as a result of something electronic?”

[Is John Kiriakou a secret “Psychiatrist”–much like DOD/CIA neuroscientist James Giordiano, who has rushed out to get an “Adjunct Faculty” position in “Psychiatry”? (James Giordano’s self-reporting bio here: Neuro-AI Convergence, NBIC, And a “New Global Order” Embodying Asymmetry in Ethics/June 28, 2023]

The Mythology-of-Mental-Illness being applied as Central Cover to conceal reports of electromagnetic/acoustic neuroweaponry use on the populace has been surfaced in many of my articles before and since, including:

United States of PsyOps: Call Them Paranoid. Call Them Delusional. | June 14, 2016

Welcome to the Gulag Created by Crooked Intelligence Agencies, Crooked US Military, and Crooked Fusion Centers | October 22, 2018

Paranoid Schizophrenia, Tool of the Red Terror, Makes a Comeback in Authoritarian USA & Other Western “Democracies” | May 21, 2015

Failure-To-Report-Crime | The Chicago Sun-Times Debacle: Neil Steinberg, Ella Free, David LaPorte, Ph.D, and the Ruthless Tearing-Down of All Reporting Unethical US Mil/Intel/Medical Experiments and Political Persecution Operations with Neuro/Bio/Energy Weapons as Delusional, Paranoid Schizophrenics Enjoying a “Mass Delusion” | September 10, 2019

It’s true, I’ve lost faith in Whistleblowers, and in human rights activists who have pursued prominence as leaders while disappearing and discrediting others, engaging in both overt and subtle actions of COINTELPRO. “Handling” and “Containment” come to mind when I look back at conversations and communications, sudden apprisings of Public Comment deadlines at Health agencies, slow actions and exhortations to non-action. CIA and NSA whistleblowers–looking back at a long list of them (many of whom can be seen listed as Sam Adams awardees here)–seem to be artifacts of the CIA and NSA, primed to “reveal” while in fact aiding to Conceal.

Looking back on these 2016 emails with several others I thought then were as keen to raise awareness of the incredible human rights abuses engendered by the US Military, Security, and Intelligence factions, I have become aware there is possibly a story to be told here–perhaps the only story left to be told here–in the rise and Intelligence-engineered fall of promising public reportage of US Inc.– now US World Inc.– crimes committed in the name of National Security. But it is National Security which is compromised when taxpayer-paid, citizen-elected bodies turn their sophisticated New Age weaponry on the innocent, trusting populace–millions, worldwide–to destroy our lives.

It’s taken me many years–and re-watching these SACHRP meeting videos–to figure out something others probably know very well, working as they might Inside the NDA, NSL, Lie-to-Deceive world of Agencies, Forces, Services et al: Those who occupy positions in the Spotlight are inevitably Supported, or, more accurately, brought to where they are by intent; there are no “accidental” whistleblowers or activists or journalists permitted to rise to the fore at any time, they are all part of a well-oiled mechanism both bolstering extant Covert agencies and endless Covert Crime, or in other words: The CIA is/in the Whistleblower and the Whistleblower is/in the CIA. As also the NSA, probably–and yes I’ve had some first-hand experience there too, as also with (mysterious) European Royalty/MI5/Swiss Intel/BND–and I’ll have to examine other aspects of this “Government” scenario another time.

Letters: Revealing National Security Crimes

My letter to John Kirakou, September 24, 2016:

The Writer’s bio I enclosed:

The Letter to the SACHRP Committee, September 9, 2016, I sent links to:

CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou’s first response to me, September 27, 2016:

Conversations regarding this response with Cait Ryan, Paul Baird, Wednesday, September 28, 2016:

My first letter back to John Kiriakou, Wednesday, September 28, 2016:

John Kiriakou’s second letter back, Wednesday, September 28, 2016:

My second letter back, Wednesday, September 28, 2016:

Conversation post that letter with Karla Smith and Cait Ryan, Wednesday, September 28, 2016:

Note back from John Kiriakou, Wednesday, September 28, 2016:

My last response to John Kiriakou, Wednesday, September 28, 2016:

[Open Season on Targets was eventually published, and can be found here:

Open Season on Targets: Blacklisted Individuals, Extreme Abuse in Targeting, Secretive Lab-Rat Exploitation, & Massive Establishment Cover-Up | December 3, 2016]

Conversation around that thread, with ex-NSA Karen Melton-Stewart, Saturday October 8, 2016:

Conversation regarding John Kiriakou and the CIA in general, with Paul Baird, Wednesday, September 28, 2016:

Sudden Hollywood, CIA Stars, and a Global TI (Targeted Individual) Survey

A few months later, in mid-2017, further discussing Paul Baird’s idea of bringing whistleblowers together for a film, there was some talk (shockingly enough) of John Kiriakou having won some kind of deal in Hollywood to scriptwrite or produce a series based on “TI”s or “Targeted Individuals” (whom he didn’t believe existed or leaned on a corrupt APA to call Mentally Ill).

I have no idea what transpired on that score beyond that point (emails below), but there was another rather large scenario unfolding around us at that time–or rather, failing to unfold, and that had to do with a much-vaunted and early-publicized Global Survey of “Targeted Individuals” (Global TI (Targeted Individual) Survey Launched Under the Peerless Direction of Top NSA Whistleblowers William Binney and J. Kirk Wiebe/June 30, 2017) no-one was given enough information on, and which the probably Pharaonically (CIA/CFR?)-appointed leaders chose not to include me on, either as colleague or journalist, for reasons still unknown to me, while succeeding also in failing their target audience. There is a story to be told here too, and while I have reported in an ongoing way as information came my way, I do not have all the pieces of that puzzle–Was it Racism sent my way then, was it part of the Infiltrator-run support-group scenario crushing the work of the only Journalist working in this area then still, was it something else?

[Ella Free, Katherine Horton, and Techno Crime FIghters Forum all came along right when my print journalism, public reportage, community work, and public awareness-raising were becoming more visible. There were several attacks on my work, family, name, and life inclusive of the tremendous one from my daughter’s public school Principal Richard deCristafaro and Vice Principal Susan Shea Connor of Central Middle School in Quincy, Massachusetts in 2018, reported here: Ramola D/Public Exhibit: Investigative Journalism is Not “Untreated Mental Illness”. Excluding my work (and myself) entirely, the group “Targeted Justice” was formed, selectively refusing to recognize my reportage. And after that, when unanticipated implosions began to occur on group email lists, there appeared to be a concerted effort by many on the inside to target me in particular for extended Defamation and Slander and disappearance from both insider groups and the public eye by the Intelligence role-player and a former Techno Crime Fighter Forum colleague Katherine Horton, and thereafter, even more inexplicably, by the then-known-as NSA Whistleblower and also former Techno Crime Fighter Forum colleague whose accounts of extended targeting I had covered extensively, ex-NSA Karen Melton-Stewart.]

The Global TI Survey was never properly reported, by those who set it up and ran it. At the time that it was closed, in October 2017, I published what information I was given, which pointed to a very small number of participants in the survey: Global TI Survey Update: Survey Now Closed. A note from Karla Smith in May 2018 reminded a larger group “the primary focus of the survey was to gather medically diagnosed symptoms, and other symptoms/descriptions related to what each person has experienced in their own words and without any expectation of the results.” (“Symptoms” as central has always been problematic to me–as my questioning of Bill Binney and Kirk Wiebe at the inception conference call for this Survey notes–as indeed the term “Targeted Individual” as well.) My requests in 2020 for an interview with Bill Binney and Kirk Wiebe which went unanswered at the time were thwarted, I was given to understand later, by Katherine Horton engaging in rather obvious defamation and slander, which NSA Whistleblower Kirk Wiebe alerted me to, as reported here earlier: Secret Slander: “Dr.” Katherine Horton’s 2020 Sabotage & Defamation of Ramola D & Barbara Hartwell as She Lied to NSA Whistleblowers Bill Binney & Kirk Wiebe Exposed/Jan 2, 2021.

I was fortunate to be able to interview with NSA Whistleblower Kirk Wiebe later, who sought to further clarify the nature of the false-representation and false-light defamation activities conducted against me by Katherine Horton prior. One NSA Whistleblower at least could discern the truth I have taken pains over time to establish online.

Regarding that survey, perhaps John Kiriakou, Bill Binney, Kirk Wiebe, Kate Ryan, and Karla Smith will enlighten us further one day. I do know that there was great drama surrounding the logistics of submitting the “evidence of the crimes”–medical records, photographs and so on–yet NSA Whistleblower Kirk Wiebe told me five years later during the time of his interview with me on July 14, 2021 he did not see any evidence, that is, he apparently wasn’t given any. This was an important interview, and gave insights into how the NSA functioned back in the ’70s and what has occurred now, in terms of fall-away of Intelligence oversight and inability to constrain full-spectrum Surveillance Data collection and analysis while permitting all kinds of human rights abuses:

NSA Whistleblower Kirk Wiebe Discusses NSA/FBI Spying, Surveillance, Persecution of Targets and Advises Americans to Stand Up to Return Ethics & Morality to Corrupt Governments

The phenomenon of “support groups” being Intelligence and Military-created which I have understood only over the years and reported here (The Hidden Hand: How NSA, CIA, DHS, and FBI Collude to Keep Victims of their Top Secret (Yet Well Known) Extremely Inhumane Neuro/DEW Experimentation and Operation Crimes (under Cover of Surveillance, Community Policing, Counter Terrorism) Unheard, Unseen, and Powerless for Decades–Installed Support Orgs and Groups, Installed Intel Plants) I did not know then was in operation among certain groups of people I was closely working with and whose work in public reportage I supported.

Meanwhile, here are a few snippets of the conversation on CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou’s new opportunities on a platter:

My then letter (September 24, 2016) to NSA Whistleblower, Winner of the Sam Adams Integrity in Intelligence Award for 2011, Thomas Drake, is here:

Whistleblowers and Intelligence Operations

While reading around this subject as I wrote this article, I came across John Kiriakou’s article in Scheerpost, a site I had never seen before–but clearly one which explains much: John Kiriakou: Havana Syndrome — Paranoia or Reality?/April 28, 2023.

Perhaps the rest of Amerika/America can figure out the extent of the irony here–or convolution in Cover–in a CIA Whistleblower playing Journalist turned Fiction Writer and Screenwriter using in Fiction the very subject he has denied to those reporting obvious military-intelligence-police-private-sector crime to him.

Perhaps America and the world notices also the sad irony in reporting Torture–on a very large scale, using very sophisticated military weaponry, developed now over more than 20 years of weapons-testing on people since 9/11 and over more than 50 years prior, probably since the institution of the National Security Act in 1947 which created the CIA, and involving all branches of the US Military (and other Militaries) and the Department of Justice (as reported here often)–to military and Intelligence whistleblowers who themselves cannot speak of what they may know or have awareness of thanks to NDAs (non disclosure agreements) and relationships of different sorts sealing their silence.

But is the CIA all the Media we have? “Havana Syndrome” as a term many people have now come to think may be about “mysterious weaponry” yet it is very obviously a fraudulently-tagged “Syndrome” involving the repressive use of Police-Dog Psychiatry.

This should be absolutely Unacceptable to the entire Thinking, Reading, Educated world.

The Cover of “Targeted Individuals” being presented by the CIA-Media as “Mentally Ill” with serious problems of Paranoia needs to be dropped. The Facts of unlawful targeting, abusive human rights violations by fusion center agencies and contractors, the use of extreme-abuse remote-access stealth neuroweaponry, electromagnetic and acoustic, and covertly-implanted radio telemetry–RFIDs, MEMs, BCI-CBIs, Neurostims, the approval and protection of AI, Brain and Pain experimentation and abuse by numerous agencies in a Techno Holocaust which needs complete exposure and complete termination need to be known.

Yet it’s that, the whole spectre of Mythology in Process of Creation as Mythology which John Kiriakou ironically seems to stand for–chronicling as he does this process in his well-linked History of the False Narrative of Havana Syndrome, elaborate and absurd, not unlike the storylines of the Christopher Steele Dossier, or the base mythologies of 9/11 having been run by mythical Muslim men from Arabia, some of whom have been captured and endlessly tortured for false confessions at Guantanamo as he himself chronicled in September 2023 at Consortium News here–which should be seen as the most disheartening, for it helps perpetuate Lies in a fast-awakening world.

RELATED:

Ramola D/Intellihub News–(Updated) Psychologists Urged to Examine Complicity in Supporting Abusive Systems of Torture in U.S. Criminal Justice System and Covert Government Programs/April 20, 2016

No Waivers of Informed Consent, PERIOD: The Public Reports Ongoing Non-Consensual Experimentation and Demands the Common Rule Protect Citizens, Not Covert Activities/July 17, 2016

Former US Navy Officer Walks Across America to Expose Covert Targeting and Neuro-Experimentation Program/May 23, 2016

Blueleaks FBI Bulletin Surfaces COINTELPRO and Seeks to Criminalize the Illegally FBI-Targeted/January 17, 2022

Documentary Evidence of Covert Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use By US Government on Americans Series (2) The Limited Effects Technology (LET) Program Report | JPSG, OOTW/LE Programs, 1996/January 30, 2020

Extrajudicial Targeting Technologies (Weapons Use/Tests/Abuse) — Biometric Surveillance, Non Lethal Weapons, Neuroweapons

