Directed Energy Bioeffects Research | The BAA-HPW-RHDR-2013-0002 Solicitation, as Archived

Report | Ramola D | October 15, 2023

Posting, as I find it, here, the links to the original Broad Agency Announcement for the Directed Energy Bio-Behavioral Research High Powered Radio Frequency Microwave Weapons testing contract reported here recently. This is a page I came upon a few nights ago as I worked on completing this post on Human Rights Research Protections on the subject of testing weapons on humans: Claiming Human Rights Protections on US Air Force Directed Energy Bio-Behavioral Research RF HPM Weapons-Testing Contracts. I was looking for the original RFP on the contract which I had quoted in one of my letters to the Office of Human Research Protections, which as I recall I came across first on the FedBizOps.gov site in 2014, a site that now can be found on the Wayback Machine’s archive but has been replaced by Sam.gov.

Link to Broad Agency announcement with several documents for review: https://sam.gov/opp/4798bd19937418fd3a8e7047356a7193/view

“Broad Agency Announcements” are described by Acquisitions at the US Government website to refer to open-ended research and experimentation rather than more finite and bounded research: https://www.acquisition.gov/far/35.016

Documents listed here as under different time and date stamps include the list below and will be further reported on shortly:

For reference, the FOIA request at Muckrock as archived at Wayback in 2014:

Request for Documentation of Informed Consent in USAF DEBR Contract • MuckRock (archive.org)

As I am still awaiting documents from this past request and new ones, this find online of information related to this solicitation on the US Air Force-General Dynamics contract feels significant. Much is presented in these documents which I imagine may have been posted here only in recent times and after the filling of this FOIA request. These documents are marked “Public” which means they are being held in the public domain and are available for public perusal. Some of these documents have been included in PDFs after release from the USAF on this FOIA request and posted online at Muckrock, reposted at my site recently. I am posting this link and information currently here as found, for further reportage shortly.

One aspect of note is the use of the term “Bioeffects Research” as opposed to “Bio-Behavioral Research” which as I recall I used in my FOIA requests in 2014, as directed, I believe, by text in the extant RFP at the time: a mystery yet to be solved. “Bioeffects” is a term used in “radio dosimetry” on several other contracts and declassified documents including the declassified Army document Bioeffects of Selected Non-Lethal Weapons.

Declassified US Air Force Directed Energy Bio-Behavioral Research (DEBR) Contracts Reveal Weapons-Testing on Humans Using Counter-Personnel Radio Frequency High Power Microwave (RF HPM) Weapons

Documents Obtained on FOIA Request/USAF General Dynamics Contract BAA-HPW-RHDR-2013-0002

Claiming Human Rights Protections on US Air Force Directed Energy Bio-Behavioral Research RF HPM Weapons-Testing Contracts

Ramola D, Letter to the Ombudsman: Human Rights Violations on US Air Force Contracts, October 2nd, 2023

