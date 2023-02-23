Ramola D, 2/23/2023: Reporter’s Note

Brief update to alert my readers, viewers, and supporters that I am still working on a longer testimonial to report the events that have occurred since my Living Testimonial of April 2022 was published, which I have reported to some extent on Twitter and in private emails and letters, while also healing quietly in the privacy of my home from numerous encroachments which, along with a second Section 12, include the kind of extraordinary use of energy and neurotechnologies many others (as noted in my own journalism) and I have reported earlier. I am also focusing further on family matters since this has proved essential at this time; my true family seems to have stepped away and I seem to be dealing with wheel-spinning stand-ins. I will return to podcasting and writing more intensively shortly but meanwhile, I am hoping my true family returns, and that all involved fully address the great and imperative need to completely truncate and terminate the use of such highly invasive technologies on all, in the interests of fully returning us to our humanity and innately ethical selves. As a journalist, writer, poet, and human rights defender myself working for long in the fields of ethical and human rights advocacy journalism which must inevitably awaken ethical precepts in all humanity—fields intending to be covered today by other media–I am extending myself further as an ambassador for all humanity and fully intend to return to my work and launch my new website shortly. Please keep following my techno-creative and brief-update-podcast posts meanwhile, at my current media site and video platforms. And many thanks to all for your warm support and prayers–let us keep extending our thoughts and prayers for all in need today as the entire world seems to be reeling from the sudden onslaught of innovative technologies and new organizings in world affairs, which surely need to be questioned and re-questioned first.

