Ramola D: Internationally Protected Person

Notice | Ramola D | Dec 15, 2022/Updated Dec 16, 2022

It is very important for all to know that this is the correct status to claim under international human rights law, for the full protection of the international human rights community, and the cover and protection of all good people worldwide, for pretty much everyone who is reporting any kind of harm on them. From my very brief research last night into human rights law, national and international, I have learned that the word “victim” has a curious and opposite meaning, exactly opposite meaning, within the realm of human rights law: in actuality it appears the word “victim” points to No Standing, No Rights in human rights law. This is obviously a disaster all around, and really means that many of us worldwide have been using this word to mean one thing while in actuality signaling without intention quite another, in fact exactly the opposite. How on earth could this have happened?

This is a huge discovery on my part then last night and it has huge repercussions and ramifications for everyone, absolutely everyone worldwide.

None of us should be claiming “victim” status at all, ever, under the current construct of human rights law.

Instead we should all do everything we possibly can to seek for and claim the protection of the international human rights community, as I have done, seeking protection for myself and my family at all times, and finding it with the American State National movement which has guided me to establishing my status as a Massachusetts state national, living privately on the land and soil jurisdiction of the Massachusetts state and the united States of America, presided over by the Fiduciary for the united States of America, Anna von Reitz, who has assured me I am now an Internationally Protected Person, enjoying the full protection of the international human rights community and international human rights law, as indeed also is everyone in my immediate, nuclear, and extended family, especially my spouse Paul Tanis, my daughter Sophie Nerine–for whom I have done the right documentation to establish her status on the land before she turned 18, the Baby Deed, which is also recorded at Hampden County as a courtesy as also privately at the Land Recording Office, my father Abel Dharmaraj, and my sister Sharola Dharmaraj as also my brother Reuben Dharmaraj and their own families.

While it appears my browser is hacked and the real news of the world is not being relayed to me, I once again extend the mantle of my protection to my immediate family, especially my spouse and daughter and sister, and call for all to come immediately to and stay within the protection and sanctuary of my home, named :Pine-haven, so we can make the right decisions together as a family moving forward. My family members are all Internationally Protected Persons living under my protection as an International Protected Person now.

Now we come to the subject of Informed Consent, full disclosure, and non-consensual experimentation.

What I have been reporting on as a journalist for almost nine years now is that much unlawful experimentation and testing is being carried out on people in the USA and worldwide, without any kind of Informed Consent whatsoever, any kind of disclosure, let alone full disclosure, and no attempt made to obtain proper, complete, and full Informed Consent or indeed any kind of legitimate, lawful consent.

Therefore all those who have been so experimented on, especially in the realms of Neuroscience, Neurotechnology, Nanotechnology, Directed Energy Weaponry, Artificial Intelligence, Cybernetics, Telemetry, Telemedicine and so on–frequently called “Mind Control” technologies but evolving as all technologies do into different spaces–it must be known, never consented and cannot be held responsible at a certain level for their own thoughts, words, and actions, since they are being unlawfully influenced with neurotechnologies applied non-neuroethically. This is something for Neuroethicists, Bioethicists, Medical Ethicists, and Human Rights Lawyers–no doubt other professionals too, physicians, psychiatrists, psychologists, etc–to unravel.

In the view of this writer and journalist, the Informed Consent principle is sacrosanct and no action can or should be taken on anyone at any time without their Informed Consent.

Therefore all those being wrongfully looped into these experiments under cover/classified cover etc. are being greatly wronged against. Every one of them should be seen as someone needing immediate and extensive protection under international human rights law, indeed each should be automatically accorded the status of Internationally protected persons while the investigations into these experimental projects at every level of discovery is undertaken by the right criminal justice, law enforcement, military and other parties, even Artificial Intelligence, as it is evolving to become a better arbiter of human affairs using international human rights law.

Sadly it is those agencies and compartments engaged in projects in some secrecy who may need ultimately to be fully explored and understood to be fully responsible when their experiments with non-consensual test subjects go awry.

Again, in the view of this writer and journalist, all non-consensual test subjects must be seen to have International protected person status to immediately preserve them from further experimentation and to save their health and their lives.

Finally, an important thing for all to do is to revoke any kind of presumed or tacit consent made in their name by anybody, pulling them into non-consensual test projects of any kind, which they may not even know of, and to revoke all of their own usage of words ultimately harmful to themselves under current human rights law. I, Ramola D, :Ramola-grace: Dharmaraj©, therefore revoke, cancel, erase, eradicate, end, terminate any usage of any such harmful words that I may personally have made myself, in this page, site, or any article, podcast, tweet, social media post I have made, unwittingly, without full knowledge of the meanings of such words nor their usage in human rights law nor in the language of computational linguistics, and I also revoke any tacit or presumed consent, witting or unwitting, spoken, written, imagined, or otherwise, that others may have presumed or made, wittingly or unwittingly, from my own actions of kindness, respect, grace in affording them space on my video platforms, on my website pages, and in my articles, as well as in my home and my personal family life.

“Internationally protected person

(4) “Internationally protected person” means— (A) a Chief of State or the political equivalent, head of government, or Foreign Minister whenever such person is in a country other than his own and any member of his family accompanying him; or (B) any other representative, officer, employee, or agent of the United States Government, a foreign government, or international organization who at the time and place concerned is entitled pursuant to international law to special protection against attack upon his person, freedom, or dignity, and any member of his family then forming part of his household.”

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/1116#b_4

Anna von Reitz: “They are telling a big, fat, self-interested lie, in other words, and trying to deprive you of the rights and Guarantees you are owed as an American.”

Anna de Buisseret | Inalienable and Fundamental Human Rights Include the Right to Life and the Right Not to Be Experimented Upon Without Giving Informed Consent Freely Given

Ramola D | A Few Notes From the Frontlines of the Incredibly Evil War on Humanity by Artificial Intelligence Developers Worldwide, CIA MK ULTRA Neurowarfare Takedowns, City and Neighbor Complicity in Extreme Whistleblower Retaliation on a Journalist

Ramola D | Revoking All Monetary Claims Made Recently to Various Parties Involved in the Wrongful April 12-19 Psych Hold on Ramola D | Clarifying a Few Matters

“Existential Threat Against Humanity” says Dr. Robert Duncan: Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting & Non-Consensual AI/Cybernetics/Brain Experimentation Conference Bears Witness to Profound Mil/Intel/DOJ/Univ/Private Sector Crimes

Ramola D/:Ramola-grace: Dharmaraj would like to remind the world, in particular her own family members, all agencies involved in the crimes against her, all private persons, organizations, agencies, and associations engaged currently in the continuous crimes against her of political persecution using new and emerging technologies in violation of all international human rights law, treaties, and conventions, that her political status is that of Internationally Protected Person, and as such is entitled pursuant to international law to special protection against attack upon her person, freedom, or dignity, and any member of her family currently forming part of her household.

:Ramola-grace: Dharmaraj©

All rights reserved, without prejudice.

