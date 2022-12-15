Anna de Buisseret | Inalienable and Fundamental Human Rights Include the Right to Life and the Right Not to Be Experimented Upon Without Giving Informed Consent Freely Given

Report | Anna de Buisseret | Dec 15, 2022

Inalienable, fundamental human rights are exactly that I.e. inalienable and fundamental rights that cannot be derogated from by anyone else for any reason. Eg the Right to Life and the Right not to be experimented upon without giving your informed consent freely given.

It’s for each and every individual person to assert and uphold their inalienable human rights!

In fact, it’s a constitutional DUTY to do so.

So we shouldn’t rely on the courts to sort this out.

We each have Sovereignty.

We are all EQUAL under the Rule of Law.

No-one is above the Rule of Law – not even Monarchs or Governments or MPs etc.

So each person MUST learn and understand what their fundamental, inalienable human rights are and then assert them.

You do this by going onto Google and searching for the following as starting points:

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) The European Convention on Human Rights The Human Rights Act 1998 (UK) Re the Right to Health see Article 12 of the International Covenant on Social, Economic and Cultural Rights. Re the Right not to be experimented upon without informed consent freely given see:

A. The Nuremberg Code (1947) and the Judgments of the International Military Tribunal in the Nuremberg Trials of the Doctors and Nurses of the Third Reich – the “Medical Cases” , 1946.

B. The Declaration of Helsinki

C. The Declaration on Human Rights and Bioethics

D. The Oviedo Convention

For Physicians DUTIES see

A. The Hippocratic Oath

B. The Geneva Declaration of the World Medical Association

C. The International Code of Medical Ethics

D. The General Medical Council’s Code of Conduct (UK)

If everyone read and knew the above laws – and upheld them – we wouldn’t all now be experiencing this nightmare.

Don’t wait for the lawyers to take cases to court and then wait for the court process and then wait for the court hearing and the judgment of a judge!!

We are ALL entitled to uphold and enforce the law against those who seek to break it.

So please everyone: read and understand your fundamental, inalienable human rights and assert them going forward so we can all collectively uphold our Constitution and our Rule of Law.

It’s there to protect us ALL from the tyranny that’s unfolding.

Anna de Buisseret, UK Lawyer.

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

