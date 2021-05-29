NEW PODCAST POSTED
New Podcasts | May 29, 2021
Public Education: mRNA Vaccines in Focus: “Safe and Effective” or Playing Russian Roulette WIth Your Life?
COVID Truth Resources
Remove Nano Tech with Dr. Marina Carew’s Recommendation: Clean Slate/Root Brands Detox
Protect Yourself from Vaccine Mandates | Carry Dr. Rima’s Advance Vaccine Directive Card
Subscribe to Ramola D Reports at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Lbry
Ramola D Reports | Latest Podcasts | Updated 5/24/2021
Support the Crucial Work of Sci-Tech, Human Rights, & Consciousness Reportage at ECC/Ramola D ReportsIndependent Investigative Journalism
Investigative Sci-Tech, human rights, public interest journalism. Support the unique ongoing reportage, whistleblowers, & this website.
Join this True Media venture: Subscribe to support Ramola D Reports podcasts and livestream Newsbreaks at Patreon
Watch The Spark, a Film For Our Times by Stephen Shellenberger
New Media Site in Process
Translate Site Posts To Your Own Language
Search keywords
Categories
Site Views
- 1,305,383 views
Exclusive Reportage on Counter-Terrorism “Manufactured-Target” Targeting & Gross Human Rights Violations in Amoral Human Experimentation Crimes by Intelligence Agencies, Law (Lie) Enforcement, & US/NATO Military Divisions: Off-the-Charts Torture & Abuse of “Targeted Individuals”
Featured Posts and Pages
Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People
No Waivers of Informed Consent, PERIOD: The Public Reports Ongoing Non-Consensual Experimentation and Demands the Common Rule Protect Citizens, Not Covert Activities
Washington’s Blog: The American Public Informs President Obama’s Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues About Ongoing Non-Consensual Human Experimentation in the USA Today
Open Season on Targets: Blacklisted Individuals, Extreme Abuse in Targeting, Secretive Lab-Rat Exploitation, & Massive Establishment Cover-Up
How Secret Policing With Deadly “Non-Lethal” EMF/Scalar/Sonic Neuroweaponry Has Been Installed Domestically Inside the US, & Globally
Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower Reports Ongoing Crimes of Persecution in USA Against Political Targets By FBI, Police, Federal Judges
Geral Sosbee: Collapse of Constitutional Government of The United States of America & The Responsibility For The Collapse (FBI/CIA/DOD); Call for New Nuremberg Trial
Ramola D Reports | Report # 106: CIA and FBI Whistleblowers Barbara Hartwell And Geral Sosbee Discuss The Truth About Surveillance Abuses
Exploring The FBI’s “Consensual Monitoring” and the CIA’s “Concealed Monitoring”: One-Party Consent to Electronic Recordings and Non-Consensual Two-Way Radio Implant Communications?
“No Morals, No Scruples”: Barbara Hartwell on CIA’s Mission of Psychological Warfare, Propaganda, Illegal Domestic Covert Operations, and Extreme High-Tech Retaliation Against Whistleblowers
In 2015, Covert Non-Consensual RFID/MEMS (Microchip) Implants Are a Reality Everyone Should Know About
Is the US Department of Justice Secretly Permitting Local Law Enforcement & the Military to Assault American Citizens Using Covert Directed-Energy “Non-Lethal” Weapons?
The “Neutralizing” of US Dissent With Neuroweaponry: Open Letter to Journalists and Human Rights Advocates and Organizations in the USA and Worldwide
White House Notified of FISA Abuse, Patriot Act, & DOD/CIA CrimesOnce Again, A Memo to President Trump: Massive Surveillance State Abuses | Treason on the Ground, in the USA: Public-Private Partners in Targeted Killing of Americans | 26 June 2019
Memorandum to President Donald J. Trump on Domestic US Torture Programs Running Under Cover of Surveillance | 25 January 2017
Ramola D | Newsflash Radio: They’ve Gone Too Far OR Black Ops Revealed
Media Crimes in Concealing Counter-Terrorism & Surveillance Torture & Abuse with Anti-Personnel DEWs, AI/Neurotech, Stasi Lie-Enforcement & Community MonitoringEffects of Media Pretence and Lies/Fourth of July Thread
Cover-Stories on DEWS from Russia while US Govt batters Americans in USA with DEWs, Neurotech from Celltowers, Drones, Planes, Satellites, Neighbors, Portable Devices on a Daily Basis
Failure-To-Report-Crime & False-Reality-Construct | #Media POPPCon | 60 Minutes/CBS/Sep 1, 2019: “Targeted Americans: Brain trauma suffered by U.S. diplomats abroad could be work of hostile foreign government”
Failure-To-Report-Crime | The Chicago Sun-Times Debacle: Neil Steinberg, Ella Free, David LaPorte, Ph.D, and the Ruthless Tearing-Down of All Reporting Unethical US Mil/Intel/Medical Experiments and Political Persecution Operations with Neuro/Bio/Energy Weapons as Delusional, Paranoid Schizophrenics Enjoying a “Mass Delusion”
United States of PsyOps: Call Them Paranoid. Call Them Delusional."
Robert Duncan, Regarding 6/10 NYT Article on Gang-Stalking & Targeted Individuals: “When Weapons Are “Field Tested” They Need To Be Very Secretive”
Fusion Center Treason | Flyer for Public Education
Global Non Lethal Weapons Testing Mental Illness Program | Public Notice
- Techno Crime Fighters Forums
Founded by Dr. Paul Marko and Mindy Urken, Techno began at Pineconeutopia and ran from March 17, 2017 to July 26, 2018. Archives at Ramola D Reports.
The End of Techno Crime Fighters Forum: The Real Backstory
Report & Joint Statement on How Techno Crime Fighters Forum Ended: Correction of Dr. Katherine Horton's False Narrative Changing Facts
A Note on Techno Crime Fighters Forum/March 16, 2021
Seeing the Light: From Activist to Illuminator/March 18, 2021
Swans Against Slander
COINTELPRO Smear Campaigns & Sabotage: Karen Melton Stewart & “Dr.” Katherine Horton Exposed | Infiltration & Disinfo RacketsPublic Notice re. Ex-NSA Karen Melton Stewart, Dec 28, 2020
Standing Notice Regarding Dr. Katherine Horton’s JTRIG Slander Campaign Against Ramola D, Dec 13, 2018/Updated Jan 3, 2021
Notes on Past & Present TI Activism to Expose Fusion Center Excesses, Evils, & Crimes/May 24, 2021 | Email Evidence Published by Galina Kurdina
False Claims and Lies by Ex-NSA Karen Stewart Re. Ramola D Fully Exposed; Further Facts on “Dr.” Katherine Horton’s Lies and Attacks Revealed/Jan 20, 2021 | Email Evidence Published
Secret Slander: “Dr.” Katherine Horton’s 2020 Sabotage & Defamation of Ramola D & Barbara Hartwell as She Lied to NSA Whistleblowers Bill Binney & Kirk Wiebe Exposed/Jan 2, 2021 | Email Evidence Published
Protection Rackets & Containment Operations: Libel, Slander, False-Narratives, False-Reality-Constructs, Smear Campaigns & Serious Defamation | July 23, 2020
Join Angela Davis
Top Posts & Pages
- BREAKING: Moderna COVID Vaccine Found to Contain a DEADLY POISON "SM-102 - Not for Human or Veterinary Use, Acutely Toxic, Fatal in Contact with Skin, Carcinogenic, Causes Infertility, Causes Nerve, Liver, Kidney Damage"
- How to Detox/Get Rid of the Nanotechnology From Chem Trails in Your Body & Cleanse Your Pineal Gland
- Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Immunologist: There is NO Pandemic, There is NO Asymptomatic Contagion--Healthy People are NOT Dangerous, But the Bad News is: mRNA Vaccines are Extremely Dangerous
- Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People
- Breaking News: :Russell-Jay: Gould Announces He is Coming Forward as Postmaster-General-of-the-World, Commander-in-Chief, & Chief-Judge-of-the-Supreme-Court, in Correctness, This 2020 Election
- Ramola D Reports | Broadcast Center
- Cover-Stories on DEWS from Russia while US Govt batters Americans in USA with DEWs, Neurotech from Celltowers, Drones, Planes, Satellites, Neighbors, Portable Devices on a Daily Basis
- Newsbreak 125 | Ramola D: Nobody Needs to Wear a Mask at the US Post Office
- Pfizer's Military Connections, and Moderna's Too--mRNA Vaccines Come from DARPA and Seem to Be Operating as Neuro-Bioweapons, as per Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi's Description
Recent Posts
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
The Everyday Concerned Citizen
Follow ECC on TwitterMy Tweets
Connect with ECC on Facebook
-
Recent Posts
- Newsbreak 125 | Ramola D: Nobody Needs to Wear a Mask at the US Post Office May 29, 2021
- Americans Urged to Comment as Children’s Health Defense Files Citizen Petition at FDA to Immediately Revoke the EUAs for the Experimental COVID Vaccines (Causing Deaths & Disabilities) & Halt All Vaccine Trials Using Children May 22, 2021
- Newsbreak 123 : Mask Hitlers in Stores/Banks in USA–Apple & H&M Illegally Cite “Store Policy” for Discrimination May 21, 2021
- BREAKING: Moderna COVID Vaccine Found to Contain a DEADLY POISON “SM-102 – Not for Human or Veterinary Use, Acutely Toxic, Fatal in Contact with Skin, Carcinogenic, Causes Infertility, Causes Nerve, Liver, Kidney Damage” May 18, 2021
- News Panel 20: UK Military Veterans Report High Fraud, Extortion, Aggression from Child Support Agency/Child Maintenance Services Causing Psychological Harm & Suicide May 17, 2021
- Newsbreak 122: Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski Reports Persecution of Churches, Urges All to Defend Rights & Freedoms Now from Communist Takeover: Stop Complying, Sue Govt Officials & Business Owners, Hold Them Accountable May 16, 2021
- Newsbreak 121: Shai Danon on Israel Currently: Media Lies, Arab-Jewish Clashes Being Contrived, Knesset Moves for Children to Be Vaccinated, Military Drill Ongoing: Rise Up, Stand Up, Fight for Your Rights Now, Deny Consent May 15, 2021
ECC Archives
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
News Sites & Blogs for News & Commentary
- Co-Creating Our Future on Planet Earth News, views, news analyses, supporting the struggle for truth, sovereignty, and restoration of the US/Jean Haines
- David Wilcock David Wilcock’s website and blog
- DC Clothesline DC Clothesline, Blog and News Site, Independent
- Global Post
- Intellihub News Intellihub’s News Site & Blog
- Kauilapele's Blog Today’s Energies from Hawaii
- Maine Republic Email Alert Maine Republic Email Alert, David Robinson
- Muckrock Muckrock’s News and Self-Serve FOIA Request Site
- Nation of Change Nation of Change’s news site, Independent, Truth-Focused
- News Inside Out News Inside Out’s news and video site, Alfred Webre
- No More Fake News Jon Rappaport’s Blog
- OpEdNews News and Editorials, Independent, Progressive
- Rense Jeff Rense’s website and news network
- Rise Up Times Rise Up Times’ News Site-Media for Justice and Peace
- RT News RT’s news site
- SGT Report/The Corporate Propaganda Antidote News analyses, radio shows, reports from other blogs/James Tracy
- Spiro Investigative Journalism, active Youtube site
- Starship Earth: The BIg Picture
- Stillness in the Storm News and blogs from Justin Deschamps/Julian Robles
- StormCloudsGathering Investigative Journalism, active Youtube site
- The Black Agenda Report The Black Agenda Report’s news and editorial site, Independent Left
- The Center for Investigative Reporting
- The Commonsense Show/Dave Hodges The Commonsense Show, Dave Hodges, Independent
- The Daily Bell The Daily Bell’s news site
- The Guardian The Guardian’s news site
- The Shift Network The Shift site and news network
- The Truth Denied Radio show and news website run by activist and musician Roxy Lopez
- Thrive Movement Foster and Kimberly Gamble’s film Thrive’s Community News Blog
- Transpicuous News/Removing the Shackles News analyses, radio shows, with Dani Arnold Kenny and Lisa Harrison–critical thinking from a perspective of sovereignty
- Truthdig Truthdig’s News Site
- Truthout Truthout’s News Site
- Unredacted, The National Security Archive, GWU The National Security Archive blog
- Veterans Today Veterans Today’s site and news network
Sites Fighting for Rights/Peace/Justice
- Center for Constitutional Rights
- CodePink
- Defending Dissent Foundation
- Electronic Frontier Foundation
- Freedom of the Press Foundation
- GeoEngineering Watch
- Hudok.info
- International Tribunal for Natural Justice
- Investigative Reporting Workshop
- National Coalition Against Censorship
- Scanned Retina
- The Committee to Protect Journalists
- The Ground Truth Project
- The Peace Team/Citizens United, the movie
- The Sunlight Foundation
- The World Can't Wait
Sites Creating New Paradigms of Governance
- Free Keene Free Keene’s web site/A peace-liberty-voluntarism project pursuing and promoting peaceful living in Free Keene, New Hampshire
- Free State Project Free State Project’s website/A Liberty in our Lifetime project in New Hampshire, pursuing liberty, community, and peaceful living
- New Earth Project New Earth Project website/Open platform to unite humanity and create initiatives to support the emergence of absolute freedom and sovereign creative expression for all
- Public Intelligence Blog Blog for Earth Intelligence Network, Phi Beta Iota the Public Intelligence Blog/Promotes hybrid transparent governance, collective intelligence, true cost economics, and whole systems understanding