Christine Massey | Open Letter to Dr. Mercola, January 17, 2022

Re-post of original by Christine Massey, with permission | Ramola D | Jan 23, 2022

Christine Massey | January 17, 2022

Open Letter to Dr. Mercola January 17, 2022

Published January 17, 2022

Hi Dr. Mercola,



You’ve published a blog titled “Yes, SARS-CoV-2 Is a Real Virus“.

One of the sources you relied most heavily on for this claim is a recent blog by Steve Kirsch, which is really interesting because in that blog Steve admitted right off the top that he actually has no idea whether or not the alleged virus has even been isolated and that he relies on other people’s opinions.

I wrote an educational Open Letter to Steve Kirsch in response to that blog and strongly suggest you and your readers review it.

Now in your blog you state that: “SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated, photographed, genetically sequenced, and exists as a pathogenic entity.”

I hope we can agree that a specific thing must be known to exist in order to know that “it” is pathogenic. Not believed, imagined, assumed, or wanted to exist, but known. Because otherwise it’s impossible to establish even a correlation, let alone prove causation of anything.

Yet nowhere in your blog did you present or cite any proof that that the alleged RNA genome of 30,000 base pairs surrounded by a spikey protein shell actually exists.

I’ll briefly review some of the sources you’ve cited to explain why I say this.

You start out with a video that features Jeremy Hammond insisting that “the virus” is real, has been isolated, and is a necessary factor in “COVID-19”.

(For the record, I had an extensive email exchange with Jeremy on this topic, between October 25 and November 14, 2020. I encourage you and your readers to review it.)

In this video, Jeremy made bold claims indeed. But despite stating that the “virus” existence issue is “probably” his “biggest pet peeve“, he came to this interview armed with zero sources showing that the alleged virus does exist. In fact Jeremy cited no studies of any kind. Just unsubstantiated claims, and reliance on the beliefs of others. They could do this, they could do that. They can’t do this, they can’t do that. So-and-so says this, so-and-so says that.

Instead, Jeremy insisted that the following is the “gold standard” for “isolation” of a disease spreading “virus”: irrational and unscientific interpretation of cytopathic effects in a cell culture – typically malnourished monkey kidney cells to which toxic drugs have been added, and further contamination in the form of fetal bovine serum is added as food for the cells, along with a patient sample (not a purified sample of anything).

This, in Jeremy’s mind, establishes the existence and presence of a virus. Which is why he’d make a great virologist. Jeremy doesn’t think like a scientist, and as I always point out, “virology is not a science“.

And Jeremy lied through his teeth when he went along with the naïve (I’m giving her the benefit of the doubt) comment from his interviewer that virologists then pull “the virus” from the cell culture. “It really is that simple.” (I challenge Jeremy or you, Dr. Mercola, to cite any study where a specific thing was “pulled”, even from a monkey/cow/human mixture aka cell culture, and shown scientifically to be a disease-spreading “virus”.)

And according to Jeremy, we just “know” what “coronaviruses” look like, despite the fact that no specific thing alleged to be a “coronavirus” has ever been purified from any patient sample (or even from a cell culture) so that it could be studied logically and scientifically. Who needs science? We just know these things.

Jeremy insists that the CDC has isolated “SARS-COV-2”. Well, yes they have according to the meaningless, antiscientific approach to “isolation” used by Jeremy and virologists.

But did the CDC researchers apply even a modicum of logic or scientific method and actually establish the existence of the alleged virus? That’s an entirely different matter and the answer is a resounding “No”.

The CDC’s “SARS-COV-2 isolation” study is just another example of the typical fraudulent monkey business (literally) that plagues our world. I have addressed the CDC’s study previously, and will address this same issue of virology’s blatantly bogus “isolation” methods below.

Jeremy carried on with more bizarre claims: that scientists never isolate/purify anything, and don’t have the technology to purify things like alleged viruses.

Jeremy also strangely implied that people (such as myself) who say that proof of a disease-spreading “virus” requires purification actually demand that the alleged virusbe floating in a vacuum.

Dr. Mercola, I’ve been involved in this issue for almost 2 years now and don’t know a single man or woman who defines isolation/purification as “floating in a vacuum“.

And I make explicitly clear in my Freedom of Information requests that this is not how I define isolation/purification. Below is a screenshot from a recent FOIA request to the CDC. They have no records, like all 164 other institutions in roughly 30 countries, that have been asked by people around the world. No one on the planet has purified a sample of the alleged “virus” from a disease human, or knows of anyone who has, even though supposedly millions and millions of people are infected and spewing this “virus” every time they breath.

And no, contrary to Jeremy’s claim, it is not people such as Dr. Andrew Kaufman, or Jon Rappoport, or Drs. Sam and Mark Bailey, who bizarrely redefined the word “isolation”. It’s virologists who redefined it, to mean mixing various complicated substances together and drawing wild conclusions – quite the opposite of its historical meaning.

It’s funny how everyone knows that “isolate” means “separate” when it comes to isolating humans and the “confusion” only arises when it comes to theoretical “viruses”. And how a virologist’s use of the word “isolate” gives the impression of legitimate science when nothing could be further from the truth.

Dr. Mercola, I couldn’t help but notice the unicorn in the background over the shoulder of Jeremy’s interviewer. Was this video inserted into your blog as someone’s idea of a joke? I mean, these people proved a virus no more than a unicorn, and unicorns are a popular analogy for imaginary viruses these days, thanks to Dr. Tom Cowan, and I can’t for the life of me imagine why you would have purposely included this video when it’s completely useless to anyone looking for proof of a virus.

And no Dr. Mercola, we are not confused. We’re quite familiar with what virologists have been getting away with.

As distressing as it is to do so, since you have chosen to rehash Steve Kirsch’s summary of the curious “science” of Sabine Hazan, I will briefly address it once again, here, as I did in my educational Open Letter to Steve.

To put it bluntly, Sabine Hazan’s study is 100% useless and fraudulent. The RNA used in her “sequencing” was a genetic soup from various sources, including patients, and not shown to involve any alleged “virus”.

She fabricated meaningless codes on a computer that have never been shown to correspond to anything in the physical realm and falsely passed these off a “viral genomes”.

Sabine compared her meaningless “sequencing” results to the results of her utterly meaningless and fraudulent PCR tests (that she is quite secretive about, at least with me) that also have never been shown to have anything to do with a “virus”.

Sabine comes unhinged when directly challenged on the validity of her so-called “science”. I encourage your readers to try this themselves and see what happens (and send me the results at cmssyc@gmail.com).

Dr. Mercola, I also already addressed ATCC’s very expensive and fraudulent “virus” product that you are now promoting as well, in my educational Open Letter to Steve Kirsch. Please be sure to review that section. It includes a Buyer Beware! from Dr. Saeed A. Qureshi, PhD, who spent 30+ years as a scientist (as opposed to a virologist) with Health Canada.

Dr. Mercola, I challenge you to track down the origin and contents of any ATCC “SARS-COV-2” product, as I did last year for the so-called “SARS-COV-2 isolate” that is referred to as “MUC-IMB1” aka “BavPat1” and sold by companies like EVA for 2 000,00 € per vial, and report back to your readers what you learn. Report the detailed methods that were used to allegedly verify that the product contains any disease-causing “virus” whatsoever.

Regarding your claim that “Germ Theory and Terrain Theory Both Have Merit”, can you prove with science that virology has any merit whatsoever?

Please prove the existence of a specific physical thing alleged to be a disease-spreading “COVID-19 virus/variant” aka “SARS-COV-2” and prove that that specific thing spreads disease from host to host via natural modes of exposure in animals or humans.

I challenge you to publish a study proving that such a thing exists. Show with science that only subjects that are exposed to that specific thing get “COVID-19” respiratory disease, as claimed by Jeremy, whose wild unsubstantiated claims you are now disseminating.

Dr. Mercola, as evidence that “the virus” has been isolated and sequenced, you are citing studies that rely in part on PCR “tests”. Without bothering to go into all the well documented fatal flaws with these so-called tests, a little logic is in order.

It is impossible to validate any “test” without a gold standard. It is impossible to validate any “test” claimed to “confirm” the presence of a “virus” (or a “viral infection”) before the alleged “virus” has been proven to exist. It is impossible to validate any “test” claimed to “confirm” a “viral disease” before the alleged “virus” has been a) proven to exist and b) proven to cause the disease.

Obviously an indirect test for a “virus” cannot logically be used to prove the existence of the alleged “virus”. The test is what it is. In the case of PCR, in the very best case scenario, it is evidence of the presence of the very tiny target genetic sequence. Nothing more. Not a virus, not a genome, just a tiny little sequence.

And cytopathic effects on a cell culture, any cell culture, are just that – effects. An effect is not the cause of the effect. And wild assumptions about the cause of the effect are just that – wild assumptions, not science. This is especially true when the cells in question have been malnourished by lowering the level of food for the cells (typically fetal bovine serum) and poisoning the cells with toxic drugs.

Dr. Mercola, I am shocked that you actually published this quote from the sketchy, brief Letter from Italy that you cited, as evidence that a “virus” has been sequenced:

“[Vero E6 aka monkey kidney] Cell culture supernatants from passage 1 (P1) of four isolates were collected, and RNA was extracted…”

First of all, as you seem to understand and as should be clear by now, “isolates” do not mean purified, isolated specimens in virology. Quite the opposite. In the case of “SARS-COV-2” studies, they are monkey/cow/human mixtures. And the authors are telling you in plain language that they extracted the RNA from the cell culture supernatants. Not from a purified specimen of an alleged virus.

These authors are telling the world that they have a soup of genetic material, and are going to concoct on their computer a so-called “viral genome” out of the zillions of sequences that they (kinda, maybe, sorta) detect therein. Because this is virology, not science.



Do we really need to discuss this any further?

Dr. Mercola, fabricated “genomes”, meaningless, impossible-to-validate PCR “tests”, wild assumptions about the cause of effects on a malnourished/poisoned cell line, and arrows added to EM images and pointing at particles that were never purified, never sequenced, never characterized, never studied with controlled experiments does not add up to science.

Virology is not a science.

Dr. Mercola, it is very distressing to see you promoting blatant pseudoscience that has been used for decades to fool and coerce people around the world in myriad ways, not limited to the utterly useless and harmful injections that have fraudulently been passed off as “immunizations”.

Every time you (or someone like Peter McCullough) do this, people such as myself have to spend hours clearing up all the confusion you have caused with the public.

You need to do your due diligence, find and share the “missing” scientific proof of viruses, or retract your blog, apologize to your readers, and get on the right side of history. You’ve had 2 years already to figure this out.

Hopefully the public will soon tire of relying on “experts” and simply read the ridiculous “virus isolation” studies for themselves. When that happens, this pseudoscience (which is really too generous a word) is finished forever.

Best wishes,

Christine Massey, M.Sc.

Peterborough, Ontario, Canada

Pdf of my Jan. 18, 2022 email to Dr. Mercola:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Open-Letter-to-Dr.-Mercola-January-17-2022.pdf

Many thanks again to the indomitable Christine Massey for this brilliant and insistent letter pointing out the fallacies of testing for a virus never isolated, never identified, and the fallacy of identifying “cases” when the PCR test works with only a “very tiny target genetic sequence. Nothing more. Not a virus, not a genome, just a tiny little sequence.” The methodologies that virologists use and which their afficionados endorse are so highly suspect that no-one in the world should be letting them get away with it, let alone physicians with advanced degrees and an understanding of molecular biology, yet that is what has occurred, and in this letter, Christine Massey painstakingly addresses all aspects of this extraordinary heist, using Dr. Mercola’s statements in his piece, Yes, Sars-Cov-2 is a real virus to pinpoint the glaring holes in the Yes-SARS-is-a-real-virus argument, especially when all papers and all virologists admit their versions of “isolates of virus” merely are “monkey/cow/human mixtures.” Why is it that prominent physicians–including those like Dr. Mercola who often question prevailing narratives, Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough who do a brilliant job questioning vaccine mandates and discussing the harms of the COVID vaccines especially for children–cave when it comes to examining the foundational pillars of virology? Is this too much of an established area of Medicine now for physicians of their stature to assail? Don’t they see this is the moment now to tear it all down and take it all apart, to find the sedimentary truth nestled within–since the entire present and future of free humanity is at stake? These are questions we speak freely about in Report 277 as we examine the possibility of politics, Pharma funding, and Pharma control controlling the amount of disclosure certain doctors will give. The great gift that Christine Massey gives us with her insistent FOIA project and her willingness to ride the long road in communicating with doctors and science journalists who aver that virology is science, and never-isolating something is in fact isolating something is the example of critical and independent questioning: the time has come for each of us to ask the necessary questions, each of us to examine the evidence, and each of us to find our own conclusions, independent of established “experts” who are now operating as most of us can see in a thoroughly corrupted world of easy money, low ethics, and completely politicized “science.” –Ramola D

