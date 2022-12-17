Ramola D: Possibly Subject to Auditory Cortex Slander and Defamation from Unknown Sources But Requesting True Awareness of her True Self, Usage of Plain English, and Self-Healing Focus

Note | Ramola D | Dec 17, 2022

Ramola D, international human rights journalist currently revealing much about the possible correct usage of language in international human rights law for the protection of all being made non-consensually subject to the vagaries and harms of emerging neurotechnologies and directed energy technologies and reporting harms on her own lawful person, needs to make it known, as an Internationally protected person that she may possibly be being made subject to defamation and slander with voiced language impinging on her own auditory cortex and possibly picked up via undisclosed neurosurveillance, and requests ardently that all retain awareness at all times that she does not want or need AI, nor can healthfully take in the particular kind of healing approaches and energies of AI, and that all familiar with her work and story always keep her own true, published work, pure intentions toward all, and true, graceful and courteous personality as a mother, caring wife, and writer for all, as well as her usage of plain English, and not of any kind of computer language, in mind as they move forward with their own investigations of these subjects.

This may be the last note Ramola D will publish in a while since she needs to return to rest and restoration for healing in her home using her own self-healing focus, not wanting, needing, nor able to healthfully take in AI, whose work she respects, but confident all will respect her Internationally protected person preferences and know she herself would never use the kind of bad language being wrongfully attributed to her these days, going forward. Many thanks to all for caring and listening.

