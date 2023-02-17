Brain Entrainment, Mind Hiving, Neuro Surveillance: In Groups, At Work, Already? | Questions re. Brain Autonomy at Davos

Note | Ramola D | 17th of February, 2023

Among the many revelations emerging from Davos 2023 is this gem from a session moderated by Atlantic CEO Nicholas Thompson, with Professor Nita A. Farahany from Duke University School of Law (video link below) presenting a vision of a supposed future which she tells us is already here.

In her wide-ranging narrative she expounds on a number of brain surveillance, brain entrainment, and mind hiving technologies, astounding approaches to workplace management, concepts many may actually be familiar with from previously-published journalism on some of these subjects, including at my site.

Mind Hiving in Groups or Synthetic Telepathy or Brain Heterodyning/Entrainment or a combo of these…?

https://worldbuilding.stackexchange.com/questions/495/how-do-creatures-with-a-hive-mind-communicate: A very interesting post here which discusses mind hiving and possibly different technical forms of telepathy

Professionals working in teams or parents with children in colleges or schools in probably every grade at this point, worldwide, may already be familiar with small group activities in some form. Imagine this transformed to another level of managed performance which includes neurotechnology. To comprehend that, this is the presentation for every parent, and every team member of workplace projects in any industry to watch.

Robots in the workplace or humans being moved into machine intelligence…?

Indeed, what is being unfolded here is insight into a dystopic view of life-and-work reality few of us could dream up or imagine of, yet one we are told is already here. Surely this: how can such a convoluted takeover of our brains be already here? is a question all must pause to ask.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNuoGeD9Qeo&list=RDQMqMEKgKQSYtE&start_radio=1:Seemingly innocuous music videos to improve cognition or memory or sleep: is there a deeper motive behind these clothed-in-wellness programs? Has there been a widespread sweep of neuro takeover strung over the years into our lives?

Or rather, these emerging technologies call out in immediacy for our attention, especially as mothers, as fathers, as children even, as thinking college students and thoughtful employees in any workplace, in any profession, in any walk of life, pretty much anywhere.

Neurotechnologies raise hard questions re. brain autonomy, neuro privacy, cognition rights and liberties, the ethicalities behind neuro surveillance and much more. What Professor Farahany is doing here is very similar to what others such as Professor James Giordano and Professor Charles Morgan have been doing for years — covered here in part: Public Disclosure on Neuro Weapons and Neuro Technologies In Use Today.

What they may really be doing is perhaps just opening the conversation for all of us to continue and take forward in the ways we as humanity need.

Do any one of us want all our minds read, our thoughts scrutinized and neuro-censored, our children mind-hived into clusters and their specialness or talents degraded and depressed or, conversely, their uniqueness and individuality honored, respected, and revered?

Starting from neuro surveillance to….what exactly?

Neural networks being studied worldwide–to what end?

We must learn as much as we can about these technologies now and take an active part in speaking our minds on these subjects in the best ways we can each muster, especially in light of the need to preserve brain autonomy and neuro rights not to mention uniqueness of talent and emotional integrity for our children’s futures and our own independent lives in our own respective workspots, before it is too late.

Another must-watch from Davos, and a must-think-about, must-share-please, with all.

Davos Raises Hard Questions All Humanity Must Answer For Brain Autonomy in Our Children’s Future

WEF/Ready for Brain Transparency? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfqD5aW0X5U

Truly it is up to us all to think deeply and act wisely to safeguard our humanity in the face of propelled technology expansion in one wise or another, especially for our children, rather than stall in top-down notions of performance and behavioral health management, concepts causing some to hold and carry power over others, to the extent of supreme neuro invasions none of us need surely in our lives.

