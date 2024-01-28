Reporter’s Note 13: Further Arm Assaults Reported to the Secretary of the Air Force, Secretary of Defense, ODNI, IG, PCLO, Directors, CIA & NSA, Copied to the Fiduciary, USA, and State assembly Officers

Reporter’s Note | Ramola D | January 28, 2024

Even as I shield now, fending off heart-hits post the sending of the letter (in PDF below) penned to record the blasts on my arm yesterday morning, from below, from a neighbor’s basement, and the sound of a possible Predator drone circling the street early in the morning–in culmination of much other “non-lethal weapon” assault–I am reminded why I chose to write at all to the Air Force Secretary and various officials in the CIA and NSA: to alert them that these are criminal actions.

Not least the use of neuroweaponry as well, to induce instant sleep, as I write (pulse shots top right hand portion of the brain, above the temple, is a good way to knock someone off –into sleep).

As long as these weapons remain hidden, not disclosed publicly, as in use in our neighborhoods, handed to people paid and permitted to stalk us from room to room, down streets and in stores, at workplaces and in airports, on planes, trains, buses, those zooming down the street in their armed pick-ups and sedans are being permitted to operate openly as criminals, while their actions are budgeted as OOTW–Operations Other Than War and “LE” or “Law Enforcement”: a stretch by any reading, since those wearing these badges neither know the Law nor keep it.

Hard to know what exactly to do when reporting the crime merely seems to invoke More of the crime-in-stealth, but it’s clear reporting’s what I must continue to do currently.

And yes, I am seeking to keep all governments informed–but I most certainly am interested in reaching those responsible, those at the top of the linked ladder of hierarchies inside the nested tangle of Private and Profiteering wearing Uniforms and pretending Intelligence.

At base, what the OOTW and LE-preachers need to know is: The Weapons–invisible, stealth, remote-access, electromagnetic, acoustic, neuro–they are using on people are unlawful, unethical, inhumane, brutish, barbarian, sadistic, privacy-invasive, unConstitutional tools of human torture and need to be jettisoned. The industries prompting further and continued crime in the use, development and continued tech-transfer of these weapons into Health and Safety, unbelievably, need halting, absolutely and completely. And all fusion center contracts permitting this crime need open auditing, public disclosure, and immediate termination .

Letter to the Secretary of the Air Force, Secretary of Defense, Directors: NSA, CIA, ODNI, Ombudsman: US Air Force, Privacy and Civil Liberties Officer, CIA | Ramola D | January 27, 2024

Yes, the insanity of the Left Arm assault has not stopped, and I have been making brief videos lately to mark the progress of my attempts to heal through shielding and Tiger Balm and Ibuprofen; I can’t expect currently to actually make a trip to a doctor or a hospital for diagnostic imaging or revealing radiology (the arm has been feeling broken, has been pulverized, blasted, frozen, precision-electric-shot, nerve-hit, rampantly, for months now–night after night, day after day), given the stripping-of-human-rights I’m being accorded by EMS and hospitals post slash-and-burn defamation through fabrication of “mental illness” by recent and repeat actions in crime from local EMS, LE, and QDC (reported partially here) I am still working to report (I am literally being stopped from reporting this, have been for over 2 months now–prior to which much else has been in play against this reportage).

After the writing and emailing of this Jan 27 letter, I am still fielding pulse-hits to the apparent device–repeat, implanted unlawfully, non-consensually–and to the arm itself–and currently once more to the heart.

Meanwhile, it is becoming increasingly clear that the construct of “Behavioral Health” Crises and Emergencies as Strategy to cover up OOTW-LE frequency-weapon crime–among others–has mushroomed across the country, my research and reportage there continues.

[Some focus on New York State’s plunge into the same kind of Mental Health anarchy as Massachusetts now at Police, Public Safety, Public Health, Behavioral Health, Mental Health & Tech Watch as also in last week’s report WHO Proposal for Pandemic Creation: Just Say No | Make History: Keep Saying No to the WHO.]

Note: There has been insane (loud) zooming up and down this street, with drone action, and honking from the next-door assassins crouching in their cars (or just using their infra-red keys) as heart-hits sounded at my shielding, all through the writing of this report. 3:43 pm, Ramola D, 1-28-2024.

I will post here a few of my recent private logs and vlogs which I began to record in hopes of recording cessation of the crime.

Startling chem trail action all of last week and the week before, right around publishing the Pandemic Creation article and earlier, while working on Watch articles and reporting on Behavioral Health and electromagnetic weaponry:

