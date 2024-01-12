Reporter’s Note 12: Left Arm Abuse Reported to the CIA Privacy & Civil Liberties Office

Reporter’s Note | Ramola D | January 11, 2024

Working on making a simple post on Electronic Warfare weaponry, now known to militaries the world over–and Still denied as in use on the citizenry by Physicians, Psychiatrists, Police, Hospital staff, and others who Should know better–this afternoon, I was battered by repeated painful access hits and other gratuitously violent hits on my left arm, accessing the unlawfully implanted medical device–or pure shrapnel–there, a gift from clearly criminal “medical professionals” at South Shore Hospital, Weymouth, where I was unlawfully transported last December by several groups of “authorities” claiming “authority”–a matter I am Still in the process of reporting, while clearly being subjected to renewed and increased attack Because I am in the business of reporting these crimes. I was also treated to massive drone action overhead and made the effort immediately to report this situation to the CIA, to whom I had previously reported attacks on my right arm.

Note from my private logs for today:

January 11, 2024, 4:04 pm: Drone just flew directly overhead: Nerve on my right hand was oscillated–between thumb and hand on palm; Then the medical device on my left upper arm was very sharply hit. I pulled more shielding on top of it. My nerve on right hand was once more pulsed. I held the soft mound below that thumb tight to stop the pulsing, still feeling the pain on the arm. Was looking at the CIA site to see where I can report this crime of assault of my left arm–wondering if that drone was a CIA drone–or NSA; and shocked to discover that the CIA website now casually states it’s collecting Signals Intelligence–while still not saying what this is. Clear it’s human though. –Private logs, January 11, 2024

At Pine Haven, Quincy, Massachusetts, 4:09 pm, 1-11-2024

I was at the time cowering under layers of shielding–standard Modus here while I try to read or write, given the nonstop terror assaults on my body and brain–and was obliged to add more after the nerve-flickering and device-accessing.

I think I took this snapshot directly after.

I looked for the CIA website and found the Office of Privacy and Civil Liberties page which tells us all that the CIA is supposed to keep the law, protect the privacy of people, and follow procedures for intelligence collection. Interestingly, this new verbiage suggests also that the “CIA has released its procedures” and provided extensive explanations of the “authorizations” involved; I for one am very keen to explore these procedures and authorizations.

I found a page with an Online Form and tried to recollect how exactly I had sent in my earlier missive to the CIA informing them of assaults to my right arm. I did not have much time to reflect on this or pull up old files, my arm was being massively hit, there was scurrying and honking in the driveway to my left where the neighbor I suspect works either for the Mossad or CIA or Vanguard or Hewlett-Packard in whacking my arm–as also other parts–day and night using sophisticated radar and microwave pulse weaponry was clearly hovering, and I could hear drones approaching.

I did look for the name of the CIA Privacy and Civil Liberties Officer and found it:

I found the form, wrote my note to Mark Mouser, and tried to save the text of it and could not (cyberhacking sounds next door explained why), obliged to use screenshots instead (reproduced below).

No doubt I sounded powerfully pathetic, but it has come to that. I’ve often thought that those of us who have been so unlawfully selected for life takedown and nonstop physical assault and battery with invisible electromagnetic neuroweaponry are in the position of those who knock on doors in India with no voice, and point mutely to the paper they hold, attesting to their meagre existence, certifying them as “deaf-mute” and calling to people’s consciences for help, succour, monetary help.

Clearly what is ongoing here as elsewhere in this country and abroad is crime. It is Agency crime–and it’s not merely the CIA which is involved.

Writing to the CIA I have been told may be a pointless proposition–given it is they, along with various branches of Defense, who are engaging in “classified” operations hidden away as “normative Intelligence and Surveillance” by numerous betrayers of the US Constitution, doctors amongst them, and lawyers, and neuroscientists, and so called bio-ethicists, as covered here earlier: No Waivers of Informed Consent, PERIOD: The Public Reports Ongoing Non-Consensual Experimentation and Demands the Common Rule Protect Citizens, Not Covert Activities/July 17, 2016. [Note, I wrote to these doctors and lawyers and bio-ethicists at the time, with no response: Letter to SACHRP/Regarding SACHRP’s Responsibility to Protect All Human Subjects…Necessary Protections of the Common Rule/September 16, 2016]

Still, every now and then I think–and over and over again until we are heard–each of us needs to convey rather directly, to people we suspect are involved, the nature of the Crime being enacted interminably on us.

Ramola D/Letter to Mark Mouser, Privacy and Civil Liberties Officer, CIA, January 11, 2024:

I was not able to edit or add in anything else. I managed to screenshot the confirmation of my Send before the screen disappeared:

Not long afterward, a helicopter or drone crossed the yard and seemed to circle the house. I managed to record part of this, flickering lights in a cloudy night sky.

***

I know nothing currently about the nature of this CIA Privacy and Civil Liberties Office nor the authorizations mentioned, but I would suspect the latter derives from so-called executive orders, regulations, and statutes which absolutely will Not hold up to analytical scrutiny.

The kind of crimes I and others detail involving unlawful surveillance, monitoring, experimentation, human subject research, and neuro and bio assault and battery with Electronic Warfare, Cognitive Warfare, Neuro Warfare, and Information Warfare weapons cannot possibly be sanctioned, legally, legalistically, or lawfully: they are being Hidden, Covered Over, Denied, Deprecated.

The language of so-called Law and Statute which is being used by Police, Military, and Intelligence–to permit such crimes–is partially obscure and obscuring, partially vague, partially open-ended, often seemingly summarizing, vast in reach, seemingly compendious, yet vague in coverage and intent. Lawyers swim around in such language and permit all sorts of crimes. I would like to examine these Laws therefore that the CIA, DOD, and local non-Law use to do what they want–at the expense of Human Rights, Civil Rights, and God-Given Natural Rights. I am fairly certain we have Human Rights laws, both nationally and internationally, which protect humanity from physical assault with invisible weaponry and visible, audible, and evident social harassment posing as “monitoring.”

I would suggest therefore that Everyone write to the CIA, to Mark Mouser, Privacy and Civil Liberties Officer, and remind them who we are: that we are human, we do have human rights protections, and what is being enacted unlawfully on our bodies and brains are Crimes.

RELATED:

Mil-Intel EW Watch, first posted January 11, 2024

8:18 pm: Dark now, this mild winter night, and the sound of Quincy Police sirens in the distance, over and over, as if legitimate–a sound repeated quite inordinately, over the past few nights, and therefore questionable. Unlawfully-Implanted Medical Device Accessing on my left arm continued–as if lawful, which it’s not.

