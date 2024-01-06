Reporter’s Note 11: Nonstop Attacks Post Calm Exposure of the Facts

Reporter’s Note | Ramola D | January 5, 2024

6:00 pm, Jan 5, 2024: Sounds of a helicopter in the near distance.

A few minutes ago, downstairs, a car vroomed at high throttle up the hill, after which a helicopter flew over the space between this house and the next one, that’s the one dug up all around this side by the lady next door who seems to live and breathe to copycat, echo-stalk (even in curtains) while engaging in what I can only believe are stealth EMF hits and stealth nano-spray hits of various kinds from right next door: the porch, her frantic lawn, her minivan.

Meanwhile, I stood at the sink as I continued my preparations to make Vegan Panettone, striving to breathe as congestion heart frequencies from directly across–meaning her dining-room window–threatened to overwhelm; earlier, bright headlights from the suspected police parties opposite alerted me to standing presence in the driveway and possible intensity of frequency–Continuous Wave RF HPM–radio frequency high powered microwave weaponry–directed my way from there as well.

All of today morning I have been subject to rather intense heart-focused congestion frequencies and continued left-arm pulse hits–fended off with orgonite and stone, baking sheets and alternately cowering beneath a pile of shields and moving about to engage in some house and plant care–forced thereby to flee the laptop and abandon my writing for the day, clearly an intended goal of the multi-party, multi-fanged drone-possessing system aimed rather ferociously at me today and all of yesterday.

Satellite viewed at window, Jan 5, 2024

Before that however, from 8:15 am in the morning to about 11:30 am I was forced to throw a bunch of shielding over me and attempt to sleep, to escape the mega heart crushing frequencies, the sudden drones overhead, the sense of being attacked from every direction. At 8:15, as I pulled shields over me, it seemed a plane or drone parked or arriving nearby flew over the house and left. I had woken at 6 am, to escape these hits, at arm and heart, witnessed a bright metallic satellite just outside the window to my left (over Elmwood, down the street) looking directly in, walked to each window, seeing the satellites at each, witnessed what might have been a drone–a small bright flickering red and white light through the backyard Norfolk Street maples.

[6:13 pm: Vroomer up the street again.]

The night before, Friday, January 4th, just after I recorded the note below, at 7:50 pm, I had witnessed a similar bright light headed toward me from the maples then turn around and retreat, as I stood briefly looking out through the bathroom window upstairs: I thought then this might be a helicopter or a drone or a small plane, I couldn’t tell, and I recorded a v-log to note the moment. It had seemed a little dangerous, an armed drone, headed toward an overhead tryst with me as I sat on the bed with my laptop, as if aiming to send further precision hits my way. (Much as currently, drone in the slight next-block distance though, a sound of droning and not directly overhead.)

7:46 pm, January 4, 2024: Drone, spy plane, drone overhead last couple hours or hour as I sought to finish a brief post on my new Police and Tech Watch page. Back vibrating at spine, nonstop pain at left upper arm, necessitating further shielding. I’ve made several small vlog videos too as I was hit with neighbor-harassment-timed-monitoring as I stepped out, as also the day before–sort of startlingly coincidental arrival of neighbors on porches, street, cars swinging suddenly into drives, then cell phones held out, recording and biosignature harvesting, shouting, pulse hits on elbows and hips, heart and arm, sudden street theater, sudden men in neon yellow flying down the road while sudden cars and pickups zoom up the hill. Remarkable. Neighbors, note, who are engaged in continuous stealth hostility and overt hostility against me. People to steer well clear of. –Private Logs, January 4, 2024

Obviously this is extra attention, intensified fixation, a kind of crazed and manic focus on causing me rather intense physical harm: most certainly illegal, unlawful, inhumane, and gratuitous, and I have wondered what on earth is going on really and why I’ve been subject to such excruciating focus currently.

To further illustrate: yesterday afternoon, evening, this morning, I witnessed these small bright light, flickering-white-with-flashing-red light, drones. Today I saw a military plane–a chem trail plane? an Air Force plane–fly across the house and across the street. Several, earlier, their sound. At night, for the past few days, when it’s not been completely clouded up, several planes flickered across the sky (not an unusual occurrence, I’ve seen this kind of mega aerial activity before, and in fact have seen various extraordinary-looking planes fly across the sky over the roofs of the houses next to us lately), prompting me to record a few of these moments, not very sure of what I was seeing.

Clearly there are satellites, as well I think now, drones, in addition to military planes and helicopters. And I don’t mean to suggest all of this is aimed necessarily at me alone, it seems like we are surrounded lately, and some kind of aerial and space activity is ongoing. [“Space” as we’ve been told it is may actually be much closer, I think, to us; satellites of various kinds and sizes–held aloft by aerostats, celltower or other tower installations, helium balloons–are floated above us from 15 to 20,000 feet as Defense articles have informed us regarding aerostats; others may be sent out into geostationary space–which may be fighter plane space or just higher than 20, 000 feet for all we know–by the kind of dazzling rocket liftoffs we see televised from Cape Canaveral. In any case, matters to research, but regarding drones, there have been some military disclosures over the past decade of drone use in civilian space; police groups now have them too, and EMS First Responder groups as well.

Austin-Travis County EMS launches drone team, March 15, 2021, EMS 1

Ambulance Drone, July 19, 2019, Engineering for Change

Ambulance Drone, July 19, 2019, Engineering for Change : “ The Ambulance Drone is a prototype high speed drone that delivers Automated Defribrillators (AED) in the event of a cardiac arrest. The drone tracks emergency mobile calls and uses GPS to navigate to the emergency site. Using a live-stream webcam, the drone instructor or pilot can instruct on how to use the AEDs and provide instructions for giving emergency aid.”

[8:33, 8:38, 8:47, 9:14 pm: A car vrooming around the block, with excessive acceleration, breaking the silence of this winter night, permitted to engage in such extraordinary noise harassment, in Quincy, in the Wollaston area: How does this preserve Neighborhood Law and Order, Peace and Quiet? It doesn’t. Clearly there is a Mafia running wild in Quincy.][Meanwhile I am being hit with congestion heart frequencies, neighbor-led cavitation at throat and stomach (screen door slams, footsteps in drive, maneuvering to find an angle to hit throat from pretty close quarters), intense left-arm hits, and clear invites to use my cell phone to record, further intending delaying of this post and further identifying my precise location for further heart and arm hits, hence my current restraint in recording.]

The great danger–one perhaps among others–of rushing to use drones for supposed EMS –emergency medical services–is the Lack of Informed Consent. Given what the Behavioral Health initiatives posted at the Massachusetts Government and Department of Mental Health websites state–as reported recently (much other reportage upcoming), it is clear that efforts are underway in some circles to impose major human rights restraints on millions, by expanding false-claim detentions, using medical professionals to inflict False Psychiatric Labels (essentially neckchains to ensure human rights removal) on people, make people homeless, socially isolate them, involve absolute strangers in their so-called care via “community policing” which reveals itself as policing: threat, intimidation, use of stealth-force, manipulation, via stealth technologies and lies, defamation, and slander in the community and the family for the suppression of human lives–and outright theft of brains, intellectual property, homes, children. This is reflected in the language and information contained in this scientific paper at Pub Med, excerpted below.

Impact of Using Drones in Emergency Drones: What Does the Future Hold?/Johnson AM, Cunningham CJ, Arnold E, Rosamond WD, Zègre-Hemsey JK. Impact of Using Drones in Emergency Medicine: What Does the Future Hold? Open Access Emerg Med. 2021 Nov 16;13:487-498. doi: 10.2147/OAEM.S247020. PMID: 34815722; PMCID: PMC8605877.

Excerpt:

Radio frequency weapons are being used today in stealth, in neighborhoods, to induce heart palpitations, congestion, fibrillation–the same probably known now as defibrillators? Some police now have defibrillators, these are being installed in public places. Can untrained civilians without ethical, regulated medical training use such equipment on anyone, without causing harm? The whole paper can be found here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8605877/

The use of drones in Emergency Medicine and Public Safety becomes hugely problematic when unlawful targeting, stealth technology use on people by both factions, unlawful unethical unconsented-to biomedical experimentation, weapons testing, social engineering, so-called community research projects, all run without consent on people (thence victimized and abused) remain or become the norm, as currently evident.

****

So yes, I rather think drones have been here yesterday and today, that they have been behaving like Predator drones–as before, several times, as I have reported–and that if people don’t start speaking up in every forum of their life and work about these and other stealth technologies in use in our societies, things will only become worse.

Doctors and police have a special charge to examine the facts and engage in Right Action to say No to all stealth tech — but it seems they (in the main) have both been brainwashed currently to imagine they are doing us a favor in promoting and using them on us without any kind of consent.

***

Returning to personal reportage, the past six to eight weeks have been particularly difficult as I have been hit extremely in many different ways, including with an unannounced uninvited and unwelcome visit in early December from the sister who first colluded with her friend, a psychiatrist, in 2013 to engage in unacceptably intrusive, invasive, and domineering behavior to inflict a first False Psychiatric Label on me soon after electromagnetic weapons were first directed at me in late October 2013 (discussed at numerous spots here and at Substack, at Plain Speaking) and her sadly continuingly-deluded, denialist beliefs in Mental Illness not Electromagnetic Weaponry. (Brainwashing among the medical ranks is particularly potent.) Her part in this past 10-year saga I have begun to write more about is one I believe I have to surface further–much has been kept from me, and there are many in my family who will not speak of their own complicity.

Through December, as I battled continuous illness and pain from massive left-arm abuse–with electromagnetic weapons–and much else, through intensive chem trailing and assault with “police technologies” compelling a closer look at who Police are, what Police is, and why we All need to start speaking openly about All the technologies being used by Police just as much as Military and Intelligence, in light especially of the Cover-Operation* Behavioral Health, Mental Health, Public Health, Public Safety, Brave New World construct which has been built around us, and which I have felt compelled to begin reporting on, all of this delaying the completion of my own necessary reportage and efforts to address the crimes I endured from December 20-29, 2022, just before then, and afterward, I have continued to keep a log and notes and will return to this reportage shortly with more, to post some of this.

*(Cover to hide this very [AP-DEW/Neuro] technology and re-present it to us, only slightly camouflaged, as “medical” and “health” and “safety” tech)

It has taken me quite some time to figure out that this continued reportage, however tedious, is necessary–and while I haven’t quite unravelled how exactly–I mean all the many ways, I can see that the greatest importance here still is the needing to speak and keep speaking, despite fatigue and illness occasioned by the continued crimes against me; these are indeed crimes, and their atrocity lies in both the fact of their being committed in stealth and their reckless continuation.

Police, military, “Security,” “Intelligence,” the Banker class–and now Medical Staff too–have become separated from the rest of us by their actions of continued assault and battery on the populace in stealth, they have acted treasonously, and those in their ranks who have woken up to this fact surely know as I do these technologies are the problem, the enormous power (of criminality) they have given their cadre is the problem, the glib acceptance and acquiescence to Satanism, Freemasonry, Network-Nepotism, so-called Elite’ism in their midst they have made is the problem. And: the apparent acceptance of “black operations” as (to be) forever black, forever cloaking of human decency, civility, common sense, human rights, and Law as we have constructed it across time, both nationally and internationally is the problem too.

***

In any case, yes I made my vegan panettone (it tastes nothing like the Bauducco non-vegan one from the store unfortunately) despite nonstop assault over the hours of making it (and doing a few other things as well), it is (more cake-like and) as deelish as rum baba, and it was my crowning achievement for the day.

At Pine Haven, Dec 25, 2023

Today, to sign off as Still Alive I think is an accomplishment. No-one should be going all out to try to shut down my voice and my life, attenuated as it already has been–but this sadly, is what some very deluded folk out there are apparently still engaging in.

My continued vigilance, my faith in a God who has continued to hold me up in the face of what I can see are outright assassination attempts, and my care for my own life and my family’s assure me there is a brighter future ahead.

Wishing all of us an actual New Year ahead and much Change, in this Country and the World 2024: For the People

