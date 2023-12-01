Reporter’s Note 10: Fielding Repeat Attacks With Persistence in Speaking

Reporter’s Note | Ramola D | November 30, 2023

Living in Quincy, Massachusetts these days, particularly on this block, where the spy agencies, secret makers of millions and their minions coagulate, each convinced they are engaged in noble acts of heroism for the Diabolicals they work for–and no-one else–has become more and more of an exercise in basic survival. [Using acoustic long range radar to throw hits on people’s radiators and deploy remote-access electrical de-activators to destroy dishwashers and Vitamix blenders isn’t really heroism.]

The past ten days to the present, after the publication of salient reports underlining the uselessness of Intelligence agencies which are good at maintaining fronts, lies, covers, and smear campaigns against journalists who don’t back down when attacked, physically and online, on the one hand with stealth weaponry and overt Mercenary Trafficking via Terror, the other with lie-laden absurdities-in-insults sold in godly Virtue by clearly salaried demons, it seems the police sirens haven’t stopped screaming (on every side road from here), the helicopters haven’t stopped bursting into sight (nonstop since Saturday, with a few clear spaces in between) over backyards and front yards and clearly overhead, the drones (newly reported as available for EMS First-Responder “Care” now) haven’t stopped buzzing (one overhead now, as LRAD hits the radiator to my left: 7:35 pm, Nov 30 2023), and the hits directed my way have ranged from intensified arm hits, intensified heart fibrillation, intensified microwave pulse hits for maximum heat and discomfort–not to mention just plain outright attempted assassination.

[Merely to log the moment: The electronic tag at my heart, a new non-consensual implant post unlawful trafficking and terror to and at South Shore Hospital, Weymouth last December 20, 2022 was just accessed sharply, necessitating further shielding.]

I’ve logged a lot of the incessant frantic flyovers, recorded a few, witnessed a few–all sent out right when I am working on something. I have recorded in wriiting the pulse-hits on my heart.

Drones as police technology–used since 2013 as long as I can remember but probably much much earlier–are being presented by police parties nationwide now as First Responders:

Drones as police technology are being surfaced in fact in several of their uses–a subject for further focus and analysis soon.

11 ways police departments are using drones/There is a paradigm shift occurring in law enforcement as drones become a critical element in almost every aspect of emergency operations /Jan 7, 2023/Charles Werner/

To put it bluntly, I’ve been under renewed attack (and lots of probably CIA vehicular attention) ever since and through the publication of Not Havana Syndrome, Not “Mental Illness,” “Star Wars” Might Be Closer to the Truth: Of Obvious DEWs & Neuro Strikes: A Whistleblower Racket, the letter requesting re-consideration of FOIA response to Quincy Police, and my Notice of Privacy Status.

There’s been a noticeable increase in helicopter flights over the house and my head, noticeable increase in drone action, zooming truck and car action, power leafblower action for maximum noise, instant charging down the hill of cars and SUVs any time I step out of the house, noxious smells released by car exhaust, drone/aerosol dumps, neighbor gas-pipe harassment when I work outside on the porch or front yard, fixing lights or raking leaves, the sudden release of toxic smells inside the house, the heater dangerously yanked down in its warming cycle from the outside, and a distinct intensification of stealth energy weaponry and microwave weaponry use directed especially at my arm, my heart, my knees, my face and chest, causing me to weaken and sicken considerably, clearly an effect aimed at–a Diabolical effect–with malice and intent to persecute.

8:10 pm, and the baking sheet to my right records renewed patter of knocks–directly across from the parked SUV belonging to Blondie/the one I’d named a ‘Kimberly Johnson,’ the lady responsible for my April 12-19, 2022 Trafficking, Terror at Carney Hospital, Incarceration-in-a-Hospital-in-the-name-of-“Care” experience, while cars zoom down Pine and footsteps sound: “DARPA Occult” all over again?

The situation last week had worsened to such a degree in fact that I was compelled to remind Quincy Police I have a right to live, to be alive, to stay alive, to be free of harm.

In a brief video log on my desktop a month or so ago I recall noting “I’m fairly certain it’s illegal–in addition to unlawful–to kill someone”–while in fact efforts have been underway continuously to send absolute kill shots–with invisible, unseen stealth RF HPM and ultrasonics, continuous vibrational ELFs–my way.

In the letter I sent in last Friday to Chief Mark Kennedy and Lieutenant Terence M. McDdonnell of Quincy Police–the fuller subject of which I will address eventually when I have completed my analysis–I reminded them that as a journalist investigating and writing about stealth RF HPM, ultrasonics, ELFs and other military, now made into experimental, AI, police, “deterrence,” even “medical” technologies without public disclosure, discourse, debate, consent, to the detriment of all human rights standards and expectations everywhere–a situation no American should permit to stand, I myself could not and should not be “monitored” and mauled to death by them (emphasis below added for ease of reading/Helicopter across Elmwood as I write: 8:50 pm, 11-30-2023):

“As a Writer and Science and Technology Journalist investigating and reporting, among other subjects, the unlawful and human-rights-violative Military and Justice testing, development, and use of so-called antipersonnel directed energy, AI (artificial intelligence), and acoustic technologies inclusive of electromagnetic light and sound neuroweaponry, microwave and milliwave weaponry, micro/nano telemetry, AI nanobioelectronics, and others: essentially, undisclosed Human Control Technologies, being used without open human rights discourse and consent on humanity today , a quest I have embarked on since October 2013, I cannot be frivolously and fraudulently labeled Mentally Ill, Mentally Unstable, Dangerous, Psychotic, Bipolar, Delusional, Paranoid or any other fabricated, pejorative and defamatory label by Quincy Police, Boston Police, Massachusetts State Police, Boston FBI, Brewster Ambulance, the City of Quincy, Quincy District Court, the Norfolk County Sheriff, the Massachusetts/Boston Fusion Centers, Boston hospitals inclusive of Carney Hospital, South Shore Hospital, Bournewood Hospital, and the multitude of conspiring Emergency Medicine physicians, Primary Care Physicians, psychiatrists, RNs, NPs, LSWs, EMTs, and all others who have worked to fraudulently confer those obviously fraudulent Labels in fear of surfacing and making prominent that very and needed human rights reportage —as has been the case; nor can I nor should I be subject to intensive surveillance, monitoring, community policing, helicopter overflights, drone overflights, military plane overflights, weapons testing, non-consensual “human subject research” experimentation of any kind, “behavior modification” of any kind, 24/7 radio-frequency pulse pounding of my arms and legs and shoulders to break or disable or disease/arthritis them remotely, 24/7 radio-frequency pulse hits and infrared-heat-hits at my heart, face, eyes, head, spine, knees to sicken, fatigue, sleep-deprive, constrict breathing, radiation-poison, congest/stress heart, and weaken me daily, vibrational technology at my non-consensually implanted spine to stop my thinking and force-medicate me at psychiatric drug frequencies, remote-strike neuroweaponry hits on my brain and nerves, through-wall millimeter “surveillance” essentially frequency-pulsing, continuous and noxious social, sound, smell harassment, remote-access electronic tracking of non-consensually implanted devices, cyberhacking, appliance-breaking, social isolating, smear campaigns, 5G/4G/6G radiation “monitoring”—essentially radiation poisoning, remote-access “health monitoring,” “deterrence,” “human control,” “wildlife management,” “pest control,” “Countering Violent Extremism,” “palliating,” “placidating,” “pacificating,” “restraining,” “drug release vibration” “public safety” “public health” “behavioral health” technologies or any other offensive remote-access or direct bio-hacking, neuro-hacking, health-violative technologies, as has been the case lately and for years, to the best of my knowledge, since October 2013, in Massachusetts. Nor can Quincy Police officers or Brewster Ambulance personnel or anyone else portending to be Police, Health, or Mental Health burst into my home at any time nor accost me in public at any time saying “Crisis” “Emergency” or any other to capture, traffick, incarcerate my physical being for any further False Psychiatric Profiling or Labeling: I am ending this labeling.“

–Excerpt, Letter in Response on October 16, 2023 FOIA Query to Chief Mark Kennedy and Lieutenant Terence M. McDonnell, Quincy Police Department | Ramola D, November 25, 2023

8:52 pm: Being blasted by microwave hits and 5G from the laptop to my face so will take a break.

9:17 pm: I mustn’t forget as well the rather unbelievable sprays of white chemical effluent across the skies of November Quincy–these backyards and streets–the rather solid, curdled nature of thence evolving clouds, the sudden neurotech’ing of the cat to charge up and down the hallways here as if activated (at his BCI chip–which I suspect he was), the sudden plunge to cold the last few days, and the street-sweeping cabs of the DPW treading backwards in front of our house to apparently sweep one thin line of leaves at a time (before they sent the vacuumers in).

PICS FROM BACKYARD (MUTILATION IN PICS FROM CYBERHACKERS)









Mostly however, I recorded with care the absolute evidence of the neighbors engaging, not merely in monitoring, but using microwave, milliwave, and sound technologies–along with noxious smells, harassive social arrival-departure stalking–to harm. In addition to noting obvious “Security” and “Police” activity–with helicopters–and the many intrusive stalking, tracking, and pulsing bio-hacks of plausibly “Public Safety,” “Behavioral Health” or both.

7:57 pm: Just back from the bathroom where I sought to slide the 2 jar shields under my top in the back over the 2 implant sites by spine–immediate mega hit on my left arm where the device is, extreme pain–honks on a car from the corner of Pine and Elmwood or Elmwood, one of the houses, either side toward the end of the street–that was the direction, diagonal from where I stood that I was hit. Subtle or not so subtle message that if I close the back spots then the arm spot is going to be activated? This is the use and abuse of unlawfully, non-consensually, needlessly planted Medical Devices for Torture, gratuitous torture, and apparent “message-sending” which is an aspect of “Punishment” or “Revenge” or “Retaliation” or “corrections” isn’t it, as in “Criminal Justice” when prisoners are flogged, or flayed, or electroshocked, or “physically restrained” when they’ve done something the prison guards don’t like, like talking too much or too loudly or bumping into someone….? And how does Criminal Justice apply in my case? How does “Public Safety”? How does “Public Health”? I am so Outraged at what these subhumans in hospitals have done it is hard to tell WHAT to write, and where and who to. I’d wanted to add, to that 7:44 pm post: Not merely was I being vibrated in the spine then, I was being pulsed in the chest, hit in the knees, hit in the face so I cannot breathe (still ongoing) –the tightness at chest has increased post the second helicopter flyover across streets behind, perhaps Elmwood just now. This is not a new occurrence obviously, often this is how I am hit as I sit, read, or try to read, or write: pulse-shot from several directions on several body parts, including eyes. Sensing hits also on my right arm now. Sounds of hits on the HVAC–thrown sounds–as heater works. Most people who are unaware pulse weaponry is being used on people in neighborhoods will not know if they are being hit–when they get a sinus infection, or eye pain, or knee pain, or arm pain, or stomach pains, or chest pains or anything else, sudden arthritis for instance or sudden decline in memory–if they do not use metallic shielding with Reflectix and foam sheets or/and anti-skid rubber to make an audible shield to hold up against the site of pain and test to see if they can hear audible pulse hits–this in addition perhaps to an emf meter, an electric smog detector like an Acousticom or a Cornet to see pulses, or use an EMF app on their cell phones. (My cell phone has been so badly hacked I don’t think the ones I’ve loaded lately work; they used to work much better on Androids/my Samsung from years ago.) 8:30 pm Noises in dark drive below. Hits on left elbow and forearm–continued attempts to re-pulse back. I keep having to shield my back further since I seem to be hit from above as well. –Private logs, November 21, 2023

5:07 am, November 24, 2023: Woken this morning with extreme heat to back and spine and extreme bone pain on left arm and nerve pain all the way down to the fingers. Shone the torch on the clock: it was 3:35 am. A helicopter drove directly overhead then and again at 4:10 am across the backyard. Sitting up I was fibrillated at the heart–held up the shield to hear steady pulses–from the Khazarian house, fron the direction of Pine STreet–possibly one of the parked cars there–the black car in front of the Le Mings and the larger SUV–looking like a station wagon SUV belonging to the police people in 153? or the new guy at 158 (the Murphys don’t seem to be there). Also hit in this pulsed all-round way from the houses around the block–Norfolk, Granger. I am being treated like a criminal by criminals using “deterrence” technologies. 5:20: Just heard another helicopter, sort of parallel to here, very close, probably across Elmwood. 10:03 am: Flicker of radar at my left eye as I write a draft response to the Quincy Police Department post FOIA response. Sound of drone and cars accelerating on street. The device on my left arm is accessed painfully. I was seriously harmed this morning for over two hours of intense bone-conductance pain issued via radar or ultrasonic penetrating all shielding early this morning, In addition sharp pulses attacking the implants in there–I think there are several–there may well be an “embedded sensor system”–issued forth from the next door drive as I heard footsteps in the driveway. I lay for over an hour holding my arm to give it some Reiki healing while the lights blew out, a transformer blowing on Elmwood sounding first, after some strange tick-tick sounds below. In any case everything is back on now. A helicopter flew over my head again at around 6:44 and at about 8:30. I noticed I could not breathe well and extreme high dry feeling in my nostrils and sinuses which means that 5G is switched on. Being tracked in the arm again while sounds rise up from the drive again–the Japanese girl in stealth fabric again? Hit on the shielding in my left arm and on the back implant also shielded. The man next door steps out of screen door and gets in car. One more hit on left arm–so it’s him? Interesting. I guess they take it in turns. 12: 34 pm: Was hit in the heart–a sudden unexpected hit as I walked to the back family den, while a trumpet like leafblower sound was sounding to my left–Elmwood (for some time) and could not breathe, thinking it was the 5G fixture on the lamppost on Elmwood street. Used a shield immediately and moved. –Private log, November 24, 2023

It’s Nov 27, 2023, it’s 11:04 am, a helicopter just drove acorss the yard and over my head in the back Master bedroom. Wanting to note that I was massively hit all day yesterday in the crook of my left elbow, in the nerve there, forcing shielding, and shielding that did not work, was in pain most of day and evening. Sitting on the couch in the front room and later upstairs on bed in the later evening from 8 pm onwards I was pulse hit on face from every direction especially Le Mings, 147 Norfolk and house on hill, Le Mings’ henhouse/shed, and left-hit as currently from Blondie and 150 Pine next door. Arm massacred again this morning, no shielding working, very loud shots on shielding at various times early in the morning. Shocked on my right foot presumably from straight across at 8 am — the Japanese/Military man there, made my whole leg jump. Returning to the facial pulse hits: they kept me from breathing. Intent apparently to make me ill, one year from the mega assaults on my brain and body and consciousness with MK ULTRA neural-image sends into consciousness field, biofield, brain. The heater seemed to have something to do with it–continually yanked down at high-cycle and seemingly silent hiss of standing waves so I switched it off before coming up around 10:30 pm. The heater seems to be being accessed and kept from functioning properly from outside. This means the people around are working with the Scots William network to damage or disable the heater every now and then to force service visits and replacements of parts or systems. Woken again repeatedly last night with heat at my spine and hits on pillow, arm. Another helicopter flys by–it is 11:13 am. 11:50 am–another helicopter–while a spot in the middle of my upper arm is incessantly and intensely accessed. Apparently they can’t quite track something in my arm and are sending helicopters. That would be the Mossad and CIA rats next door. The letter to the local police contingent seems to have led to renewed helicopter and “public safety” action–as per that woman who came charging along 2 nights ago when I put up the lights and sat opposite doing something on her cell then fled–followed by a bunch of zoomers and this morning Fed Ex — and that day by Blondie and co with skunk clouds in wake. Sorry, Psychs and Police and Brewster are not getting to call me fancy names from a DSM when the D in DSM is so obviously bogus.* Slams from Blondie’s house opposite–last night she had parked her car in front of our house for quite some time–who does she think she is? Her SUV is clearly armed — she is clearly a criminal — a con artist, an entrapper, a microwave weapon user, along with her pals in Quincy Police uniform who live with her…. Another helicopter–somewhere humming–aha here now–11:56 am. Helicopters also at 12 noon/black, from Boston, 12:15 pm/silver and blue from direction of south/Sea Street–captured briefly on video and a drone at 12:25 pm. 1:5 pm: Black helicopter flying from southeast–Sea Street–to north across backyard, captured on videotape on phone–amazing. A moment ago, some kind of heavy truck at door and LRAD hits on radiators. Nonstop pulse shots at chest, stomach, left arm, left side of brain past 20 minutes. Audible on shielding. –Private Log, November 27, 2023

*Correction: It’s not just the D in DSM, it’s the DSM, and Psychiatry itself which is bogus, and which I invalidate as relevant in any way to “healthcare.”

I have wondered lately what this word “Police” means and where it came from originally. Why is it used to threaten, to terrorize, to quell, to repress? [They’re not “Law Enforcement” as I too have been trained to refer to them as. They don’t keep the law. Any law. By which I mean the Code of any jurisdiction, or Statutes of any State of State corporation. Yes, I’m thinking of that State of State Section 12 in Massachusetts.]

And the word “Psychiatry” along with what “Psychiatrists” have come to mean in our midst today: Neither doctors, healers, psychologists, intuitives, therapists, nor listeners, they are not engaged in Health Care. Are they “Police?”

Clearly both are being run as a Mercenary Operation by those behind them: The “Bankers”?

The news that the world’s banking systems are being changed comes as a relief to all of us who have been witness to and experience more of the obvious tyranny we are all being subject to. But what it really means is that certain insiders have finally fought their way through the thickets of grasping that have long shrouded the power-crazed feudalists at the top and forced through a humanitarian clearing.

One can only hope most of the world’s population wakes up (before the One-World One-Health One-Mind One-Tyranny from the Transhumanist crowd descends, replete with banking crashes) and pre-emptively secures their privacy and bodily autonomy, wherever they are in the world.

[The advantage of taking this step–which is really securing your birthright to a life free from harm, and a life that can be lived in expectation of abundance–is that your country then recognizes you as Alive, a Priority Creditor, and one to whom actual monetary value is owed, what is being termed “Pre-Credit” to secure your land and home, or to assist you in acquiring land and a home of your own: this, we are told, is what we can expect as we move forward, your mortgage ended, your home and land handed whole to you (although there may be steps to take by you here); I understand this is different from the “universal basic income” ideas presented elsewhere. Please follow the news and information shared by the American States Assembly, the webinars with Anna von Reitz, and know that very small steps need to be taken if you are an American–a simple declaration–and also if you are elsewhere (see the Global Family Group information). There’s also Swiss Indo, another exciting space to follow and partake in, to secure financial freedom for your children and families–although that might be still in the Maritime. To be free of the Digital Health Nightmarescape though, the answer is privacy.]

10:25 pm: Rather sharp-sounding ultrasonic high frequency tones sent briefly to my left ear by the house next door. (Moved, it stopped.) That’s Sound Harassment, by private-party criminals.

At Pine Haven, November 30, 2023

For my part, I’ve certainly researched and pursued and taken the steps needed to be Private and to be Seen as Alive on the Land and Soil Jurisdiction, but it seems as a journalist exposing the Technology Grid undergirding the Dystopian Old World built by neo feudalists who need to chill, I need to fight (in language) everyday to stop being attacked. Even though I rather dislike the word “fight.”

Speaking however, the persistence of speaking, may be what I need to keep doing– in the face of absolute recalcitrance, absolute refusal to stop, continuous attacks with stealth technology in the name of various Lies, by those who have wrongfully equipped themselves with bio and neuro hacking technology and believe it is ok to keep deceiving the world’s population while, in silence, in stealth, surrounding, targeting, assaulting, maiming and killing others. Going back a little beyond the Nuremberg Code–not being kept in any country of the world currently–maybe they should pull out their Bibles or Torahs and read the first few lines of the Ten Commandments. Number Six case in point.

And those who believe they are using “medical health technologies” or “deterrence” or “pacification” or “Public Safety” or just plain Mafiosi Nazi Repression may need to be reminded that everything they are doing is wholly Unlawful, and Illegal in their own jurisdiction–and not one of them is going to be spared Divine Retribution when it comes, nor human takedown–the axioms of basic civility, humanity, human rights and ethics not to mention international human rights law decree ends to crime, not a going on forever.

3:25 am: Kept awake by cyberhacking–over 3 hours spent on keeping me from publishing chem trail pics, I am being pulsed on my left shoulder with sounded pulse shots: acoustic radar? It has been hurting my shoulder and I am in pain.

Earlier it was high-frequencies being pulsed at my head from above–the upstairs window of the neighbor most probably, and not a satellite, this is closer.

3:53 am: I’ve spent a few minutes, despite slowing of my PC, to find a few snippets of journal to include here because obviously at this point this is an untenable situation: installed neighbors working for private-sector and mercenary criminals using stealth weaponry–acknowledged, documented, tested, operational–have been engaging in extreme harm, along with larger agency forces.

Yesterday morning (it is December 1 now) I raked the strip of sidewalk in front of our house of an overflow of oak leaves, and as I walked from one end of the strip to the other I was treated to a number of “stimuli” including a dead rat smell by the cosmos at one end, flickers of radio pulses crackling on the Reflectix and other shielding I was wearing on my neck, by my ear, at the middle of the strip, my back to the lower part of the street, and distinct heart-accessing and pulses of pain at heart as I stood opposite the SUV parked opposite in front of the police house. Then as I walked back down the driveway to the side yard, a smell of gas, the kind of smell I have long noticed on the street in front of various people’s houses–noticed and written about by others in local papers earlier–either a leakage from a neighbor’s installation or an aerosol dump from the sudden drones and chem trails appearing overhead.

My private logs will be transferred to my Bentley 360 journal soon, I will indeed publish some videos and photos as I can to support this documenting, and if I live, I will indeed report further on all I have researched and understood lately, which I suspect has also led to these increased attacks these past weeks.

4:18 am: Helicopter over the house, from the direction of Elmwood (north) and crossing Pine and Beale to Adams.

***

