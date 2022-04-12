Weapons Being Used on Me | Weapons Used on Me

Ongoing Report | Ramola D | First posted April 12, 2022

In aid of the Affidavit I am building, I will maintain here a log of present and past weapons I am being and have been hit with: Spectrum Weapons of Electronic Warfare and Neuro Warfare, being hidden expediently as “Surveillance” “Counter Terrorism” “Counter Personnel” “Crowd Control” “Non Lethal” “Peace Enforcement” and other rubbish coined by the Legal Counsel at the FBI, DHS, CIA, DIA, NSA, DOD, and DOJ–or some of these. FBI and DHS permit the domestic operations of the CIA, DIA, NSA, DOD and use these weapons themselves as well–FBI certainly; DHS I suspect has helped set up the “New Way” of concealed weaponry in vehicles, utility installations, the “Smart Grid” of sadism all over America.

No-one reading this can tell me this is not blatant Torture, against all extant human law, whether national, international, common, natural, Public, Private, or any other. Every single “Intelligence” “Security” “Law Enforcement” “Investigation” “Military” agency in this country needs to be dissolved and all parties imprisoned.

April 12, 2022:

I woke this morning to the following:

Cavitation Weapon at throat | This is a tracking weapon to determine and identify location of body, it’s also a harassment weapon. Causes air cavities in throat to emit sound and scrapes painfully across throat.

2. Infra-red or Millimeter-Wave Heat weapon from below on spine, entire upper body: Extreme Heat, No Pulses, from below (sent upward from a weapons system below–either SUV or basement or lower room in John/Samantha Smith Mazzeo drive, hidden in plumbing or flooring, sent long-distance from a parked car or other house or car zooming in to neighborhood to park and hit). Important to note the energy signal of extreme unbearable heat is sent from below. | This is a Wake-Up and Sleep-Deprivation weapon used several times through the night to disrupt REM sleep and force waking; it causes extreme heat discomfort and need to move–therefore an Active Denial System millimeter-wave weapon and could be one of those, not Infra-red.

3. Microwave-pulse heat weapon from multiple directions on spine, back of head: Extreme heat, pulsed onto specific points in spine and back of head–which make a sharp audible sound on Reflectix-foam/steel sheet shielding when dragged over spine to protect–with apparently clusters of either nanotech or microtech non-consensually implanted in spine, which releases extreme subdural heat to the point of sweating; if I do not shield immediately which I usually cannot, I am bathed in sweat and forced to move. | Wake-up weapon, Assault weapon, Torture weapon, Sleep-deprivation weapon, used several times through night.

4. Microwave-pulse heat and blast weapon from multiple directions on entire body, spine, back, front, face, head: Extreme heat, extreme discomfort, loud pulsed blasts audibly recorded on Reflectix-foam/steel sheet shielding which I struggle to drag over face, head, back, front — remember I am asleep, and being woken — struggling to shield with my injured arm (see the Extreme Assault on Writing Arm & Shoulder: Letters Sent to CIA and US Senate Intelligence Committee and other posts detailing the several-months-long Kamikaze assault on my upper arm and shoulder with pulse hits and the new RFID chip I found in my arm in an X-ray, which Dr. Leslie Alexander’s office handed to the blue-eyed Nazi in the CIA (yes I could pick this man out in a line-up) who ran across the parking-lot across my path to go grab it from her and her minions, reported here: Local Quincy, Massachusetts Doctor’s Office Colludes to Conceal Medical Imaging Evidence of RFID on X-Ray, Signpost to Ongoing DoD/DOJ/CIA Energy Weapon Assault: Crime on Many Counts). Directionally, this comes from all the fusion-houses involved, from drones or sats above, from celltowers too possibly, from parked cars and trucks too possibly–exacerbated on days when the Israeli trash and recycling trucks come by (trash pick up day–Wednesday). | This is all-out microwave assault, used as Wake-up-Weapon and Sleep-Deprivation and just plain execrable Assault, Battery, and Torture while lying in bed trying to rest; the effect is extreme heat discomfort, dry throat, headache, inability to breathe, sudden pain all over body: externally-arriving, audibly recorded on shielding.

5. Extremely Low Frequency Pulsing of Head producing headache: | This is very low ELF or ULF with a carrier frequency aimed directly at the head and delivered from a large truck, witnessed and heard in the past speeding away as I wake, as also this morning, aims to pulse top of head and all sides of head to produce extreme-concussion headache.

6. Precision Pulse-Hit, Loud Hit, LRAD, on heart: A very loud sharp hit right at my heart–hitting the shielding I wear there–just as I thought the brilliant thought “I’m going to record the Weapons Used on Me in a public post.” (John Mazzeo (Khazarian Mafia from Is-ra-hell) next door has demonstrated to me he is fitted with a BCI-CBI implant directly connected to mine and uses SQUIDS and pumps neurotech into the room–reading minds in real time becomes easy when you have a top-grade military BCI implant non-consensually inserted into your victim’s head–clearly connected to the “electronic telepathy cybernetic network” spoken about by Omni in his interview here: Omnisense/www.sense.gallery Speaks Out: “Electronic Telepathy Cybernetic Secret Society Oversees the Targeting of Individuals”. So, entirely possible this loon is “listening-in” to my thoughts in real-time and whacking me at the heart when he freaks out and hears what is going to put him in jail for life soon.)

Current assault:

10:13 am: Sudden loud large trucks roared into the neighborhood just now and started some kind of construction sounds a street away. The CIA is reading this in real-time….lovely! Do call in your bosses. Code Red!

Loud pulse hit cracking on the steel sheet behind my back and head as I lean back against wall: clearly I am being read in real-time by the very criminal coterie engaging in this assault: FBI? DHS? CIA? NSA? All of you are culpable: this is ATROCITY.

Snaky radar working on attacking anus: Skin-crawl scalar radar applied from close or a distance, attacks the nether regions and tries incessantly to enter anus and vagina: this is radar sodomy and rape. Used all the time from right next door, especially the Chen Le Ming and John Mazzeo/Samantha Smith houses. (I shield incessantly to halt and to prevent this most profound and criminal attack.)

Microwave pulse hits from multiple directions all over face and head and back. Large truck closeby is moving and I suspect involved in spraying me with pulses of microwave heat and milliwave heat–latter without sound.

Precision radar hits at genital region--forced to shield/sit on shielding/stick shielding between legs.

Also, the rooftop and side drone or sound maker crawled all over roof and side of house audibly a few minutes ago as they lost track of my exact location — despite the 300 RFID implants all over my body–in both ears, in both upper arms, all up and down my spine, in lower back of head, in top of head (a blazing Neurostim BCI transmitter), in liver, in heart, in uterus, in cervix, in ovaries, in breast, and who knows where else — a RFID bug detector confirms these implants). (Yes, I need complete medical scanning and removal of all–the US DOD is going to be hit up for this service soon; they have set this nightmare up and they are culpable.)

Pulse-hits from behind on back, seat, spine–shielded as I write.

If I weren’t using shielding — to sit on, to surround myself, to wear on my body, to hold in front of me — I would not be able to do a thing. This has gone on for 8 years now, this is the 9th year and these assaults MUST STOP. I’m not the CIA’s pet frog to dismember at will.

ADDENDUM: And, no sooner do I publish this page than this clever little echo-stalk, we-don’t-care, We’ll-use-all-you-write-but-cleverly-for-our-purposes #MockOp CIA-Media Reveal shows up on my Firefox home page on the New Tab Reco-by-Pocket scheme –note, loud back hits on shielding as I snapshot and write this, it’s pure evidence of their BS behavior which everyone targeted reports: words, phrases, actions, thoughts of theirs replayed in the Media instantly, in echo-stalking and as noted above:

Share this: Telegram

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

Pocket

Tumblr

Skype

